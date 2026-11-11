വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പ് ചാറ്റിലൂടെ ബില്ലടയ്ക്കാം, കൂടുതൽ എഐ സവിശേഷതകളും; പുതിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ
വാട്സ്ആപ്പ് ചാറ്റിലൂടെ പണമിടപാടുകളും എഐ സേവനങ്ങളും ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള പുതിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ് സിഇഒ കുനാൽ ഷാ. സ്വകാര്യതയിൽ വിട്ടുവീഴ്ച വരുത്തില്ലെന്നും സിഇഒ.
By PTI
Published : November 11, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ആശയവിനിമയം കൂടുതൽ അർത്ഥവത്താക്കാനും, ചാറ്റുകൾക്കിടയിൽ തന്നെ ബിൽ പേയ്മെന്റുകൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ ഉപയോക്താക്കളെ അനുവദിക്കാനും, എഐ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തനക്ഷമത വർധിപ്പിക്കാനും വാട്സ്ആപ്പ് ശ്രദ്ധ കേന്ദ്രീകരിക്കുമെന്ന് സിഇഒ കുനാൽ ഷാ. അതേസമയം, വ്യക്തിപരമായ സന്ദേശങ്ങളും കോളുകളും എൻഡ്-ടു-എൻഡ് എൻക്രിപ്ഷൻ വഴി പൂർണ്ണമായും സുരക്ഷിതമായി തുടരുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
ഇക്കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂണിലാണ് വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പ് മേധാവിയായി കുനാൽ ഷാ ചുമതലയേറ്റത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ കുറച്ചു മാസങ്ങളായി ഉപഭോക്താക്കളുടെ അഭിപ്രായങ്ങൾ കേൾക്കുകയും അവർക്ക് വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പിൽ നിന്ന് എന്താണ് വേണ്ടതെന്ന് മനസ്സിലാക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
"ഉപയോക്താക്കളിൽ നിന്ന് എനിക്ക് ലഭിച്ച പ്രതികരണം വളരെ ലളിതമാണ്: ആളുകൾക്ക് അവരുടെ പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവരുമായി കൂടുതൽ അടുത്തിടപഴകാനും, വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പിലൂടെ കൂടുതൽ കാര്യങ്ങൾ എളുപ്പത്തിൽ ചെയ്യാനും സാധിക്കണം. അതാണ് ഞങ്ങൾ ഇനി വികസിപ്പിക്കാൻ പോകുന്നത്," അദ്ദേഹം എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു. ഓരോ ദിവസവും വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പിലൂടെ ആളുകൾ 1,000 കോടിയിലധികം വോയിസ് മെസേജുകളും 400 കോടിയിലധികം സ്റ്റിക്കറുകളും അയക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
I am nearly 4+ Months In WhatsApp I think of WhatsApp like a shared language, spoken by 3bn+ people. Sometimes we use words, and sometimes it’s a voice note to a parent, a sticker that ends an argument, or a "that was a fun dinner” at the end of the night. Language is at the heart of everything we as people do. We write letters, tell stories, get things done and make plans for the future. A WhatsApp chat is often where we start. Like any language, the people who use it shape it. They don't wait for permission. They find new things to say, and new ways to say them. Often, our users show us what should come next based on how they’re using the app and communicating in the world. I’ve spent the last few months listening and understanding what our users want from us and what I heard is simple: help people stay close to those who matter to them, and get more done on WhatsApp. So that's what we'll build. First, we want to make connections richer. Sometimes hearing someone's voice, sending a joke, agreeing on a plan or knowing they're safe is the whole point. People send over 10 billion voice messages and over 4 billion stickers on WhatsApp every day. As the way people communicate evolves, we will evolve these experiences with them. We'll make voice notes, groups, stickers and video simpler and more expressive, because how people feel close keeps changing. Second, we want anything you do on WhatsApp to be as simple as sending a message. Too many things start in a chat and end with many more steps somewhere else: paying a bill, borrowing money, staying connected when you travel. Each handoff to another task costs time. We're working with financial services and telecom partners so that finishing something feels as easy as starting it. Third, we want to make this all more efficient with AI. It should quietly find what you need, get things done and make sure you never miss a booking or an appointment. The best technology saves you time, so you can get back to the connections that matter. None of this works without trust. WhatsApp handles over 100 billion messages and 2 billion calls every day. Trust takes years to earn and a moment to lose, and I don't take that lightly. Whatever we build, WhatsApp must remain simple, reliable and private. These principles we’ve had for years aren’t changing. Your personal messages and calls stay end-to-end encrypted. This and our quality bar stays the same. What happens inside WhatsApp only matters for what it makes possible outside it: more time together, stronger communities, and fewer barriers between people and the lives they want to live. Onwards.— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) November 10, 2026
ആശയവിനിമയം കൂടുതൽ എളുപ്പമാക്കും
"ആളുകൾ തമ്മിലുള്ള ബന്ധം കൂടുതൽ ഊഷ്മളമാക്കാനാണ് ഞങ്ങൾ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നത്. ചിലപ്പോൾ ഒരാളുടെ ശബ്ദം കേൾക്കുക, ഒരു തമാശ പങ്കുവെക്കുക, ഒരു യാത്രയോ പരിപാടിയോ പ്ലാൻ ചെയ്യുക, അല്ലെങ്കിൽ അവർ സുരക്ഷിതരാണെന്ന് അറിയുക എന്നതൊക്കെയാണ് ഏറ്റവും പ്രധാനം. ആളുകൾ ആശയവിനിമയം നടത്തുന്ന രീതി മാറുന്നതിനനുസരിച്ച് ഞങ്ങളുടെ സേവനങ്ങളിലും ഞങ്ങൾ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ വരുത്തും. ആളുകൾ തമ്മിൽ അടുപ്പം തോന്നുന്ന രീതികൾ മാറിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ വോയിസ് നോട്ടുകൾ, ഗ്രൂപ്പുകൾ, സ്റ്റിക്കറുകൾ, വീഡിയോ എന്നിവ കൂടുതൽ ലളിതവും മികച്ചതുമാക്കും," അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
ചാറ്റിൽ തന്നെ ബിൽ പേയ്മെന്റും
ഒരു ചാറ്റിൽ ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന കാര്യങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ വിവിധ ആപ്പുകളിലേക്ക് മാറേണ്ടിവരുന്നത് ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് സമയം നഷ്ടപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഇതിനായി പണമിടപാടുകളും മറ്റ് സേവനങ്ങളും ചാറ്റ് വിൻഡോയിൽ തന്നെ എളുപ്പത്തിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ ധനകാര്യ, ടെലികോം പങ്കാളികളുമായി സഹകരിച്ച് പ്രവർത്തിക്കുകയാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
എഐയിൽ കൂടുതൽ ശ്രദ്ധ കേന്ദ്രീകരിക്കും
മൂന്നാമത്തെ മാറ്റം പ്രധാനമായും ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നത് ആർട്ടിഫിഷ്യൽ ഇന്റലിജൻസിലാണ്. ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ആവശ്യമുള്ള കാര്യങ്ങൾ സ്വയം കണ്ടെത്തി ചെയ്തുനൽകാനും, ബുക്കിങുകളും അപ്പോയിന്റ്മെന്റുകളും നഷ്ടപ്പെടാതെ നോക്കാനും എഐ സഹായിക്കണമെന്ന് ഷാ പറഞ്ഞു. സമയം ലാഭിക്കുകയും, അതുവഴി പ്രിയപ്പെട്ടവരുമായി കൂടുതൽ സമയം ചെലവഴിക്കാൻ സഹായിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നതാണ് ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ എന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പ് ഓരോ ദിവസവും 10,000 കോടിയിലധികം സന്ദേശങ്ങളും 200 കോടി കോളുകളും കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും, ഈ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോം എപ്പോഴും ലളിതവും വിശ്വസനീയവും സുരക്ഷിതവുമായി തുടരണമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
മാറ്റം ഗുണനിലവാരത്തെ ബാധിക്കില്ല
"വിശ്വാസം നേടിയെടുക്കാൻ വർഷങ്ങളെടുക്കും, എന്നാൽ അത് നഷ്ട്ടപ്പെടാൻ ഒരു നിമിഷം മതി. ഞാൻ അതിനെ നിസ്സാരമായി കാണുന്നില്ല," അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു. വ്യക്തിപരമായ സന്ദേശങ്ങളും കോളുകളും പൂർണ്ണമായും സുരക്ഷിതമാക്കാൻ എൻഡ്-ടു-എൻഡ് എൻക്രിപ്ഷൻ ചെയ്യുന്നത് തുടരുമെന്നും, പുതിയ മാറ്റങ്ങൾ വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പിന്റെ ഗുണനിലവാരത്തിൽ ഒരു മാറ്റവും വരുത്തില്ലെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
പുതിയ മാറ്റങ്ങളുമായി സിഇഒ
ഫിൻടെക് പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമായ ക്രെഡിന്റെ സ്ഥാപകനായ കുനാൽ ഷായെ കഴിഞ്ഞ ജൂണിലാണ് വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പിന്റെ ആഗോള മേധാവിയായി മെറ്റ നിയമിച്ചത്. 2019 മുതൽ വാട്ട്സ്ആപ്പിനെ നയിച്ചിരുന്ന വിൽ കാത്ത്കാർട്ടിന് പകരക്കാരനായാണ് ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനായ കുനാൽ ഷാ എത്തിയത്. ഇതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി മെറ്റ ബെംഗളൂരു ആസ്ഥാനമായി പ്രവർത്തിക്കുന്ന ക്രെഡിൽ ഏകദേശം 8,550 കോടി രൂപയുടെ നിക്ഷേപം നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ ക്രെഡിന്റെ ആകെ മൂല്യം 43,239 കോടി രൂപയായി ഉയർന്നു.
Also Read: