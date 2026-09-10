‘മകളെ കേസിൽ പ്രതിയാക്കുമെന്ന് ഭീഷണി’; ഇഡിക്കെതിരെ ഗുരുതര ആരോപണവുമായി മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസിൻ്റെ സുഹൃത്തായ വ്യാപാരി
22 വയസ്സുള്ള തൻ്റെ മകളെ കേസിൽ പ്രതിയാക്കുമെന്ന് ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തി ഇഡി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ നിർബന്ധിച്ച് വ്യാജ മൊഴിയിൽ ഒപ്പിടിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു എന്ന് ഹസൻ വാരിസ്
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
കോഴിക്കോട്: സിഎംആർഎൽ പണമിടപാട് കേസുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് കേന്ദ്ര അന്വേഷണ ഏജൻസിയായ എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെൻ്റ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റിനെതിരെ ഗുരുതര ആരോപണങ്ങളുമായി മുൻ മന്ത്രി പി.എ. മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസിൻ്റെ സുഹൃത്തും വ്യാപാരിയുമായ ഹസൻ വാരിസ് രംഗത്ത്. 22 വയസ്സുള്ള തൻ്റെ മകളെ കേസിൽ പ്രതിയാക്കുമെന്ന് ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തി ഇഡി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ നിർബന്ധിച്ച് വ്യാജ മൊഴിയിൽ ഒപ്പിടിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു എന്നാണ് വാരിസിൻ്റെ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ.
മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസിൽ നിന്ന് താൻ പണം വാങ്ങിയിട്ടില്ലെന്നും വിദേശത്തേക്ക് പണം കടത്തിയിട്ടില്ലെന്നും വ്യക്തമാക്കിയ വാരിസ്, തൻ്റെ പേരിൽ ഇഡി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ മൊഴി വ്യാജമാണെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി ഇഡി ഡയറക്ടർക്ക് കത്തയച്ചു.
കഴിഞ്ഞ ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 18-നാണ് മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസിൻ്റെ സുഹൃത്ത് കൂടിയായ ഹസൻ വാരിസിൻ്റെ വസതിയിൽ ഇഡി വിശദമായ റെയ്ഡ് നടത്തിയത്. ഈ പരിശോധനാ വേളയിൽ അന്വേഷണ സംഘം തന്നെ മാനസികമായി പീഡിപ്പിക്കുകയും വ്യാജ മൊഴിയിൽ ഒപ്പിട്ടുനൽകാൻ നിർബന്ധിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തതായാണ് വാരിസ് പരാതിയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്.
മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസിൽ നിന്ന് വലിയ തുക കൈപ്പറ്റി ബിസിനസ് ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കായി വിദേശത്തേക്ക് കടത്തിയെന്ന തരത്തിലുള്ള ഒരു മൊഴി തയ്യാറാക്കി തൻ്റെ മുന്നിൽ വെച്ചെന്നാണ് വാരിസ് കത്തിൽ പറയുന്നത്. മൊഴിയിൽ ഒപ്പിടാൻ വിസമ്മതിച്ചപ്പോൾ 22 വയസ്സുള്ള മകളെ കേസിൽ പ്രതിയാക്കുമെന്ന് ഇഡി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ ഭീഷണിപ്പെടുത്തിയെന്നും ഇതോടെ ഗത്യന്തരമില്ലാതെയാണ് മൊഴിയിൽ ഒപ്പിട്ടതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ആരോപിക്കുന്നു. റിയാസിൽ നിന്ന് ഞാൻ പണം വാങ്ങുകയോ ദുബായിലേക്ക് പണം കടത്തുകയോ ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല,” എന്നാണ് ഇഡി ഡയറക്ടർക്ക് അയച്ച കത്തിൽ വാരിസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്നത്.
കത്തിൽ എഴുതിയത്
I was interrogated by the Officers of the Enforcement Directorate on
18.08.2026 and they obtained a statement on the same day and my
signature was taken on that statement.
I hereby retract the above statement dated 18-08-2026 on the
following grounds:
1. The ED officers at the very inception of my interrogation were
adamant and insisting that I should make statements to the effect that
Mr.P. A.Mohamed Riyas has delivered to me huge amounts and that
at his instructions I have transferred such funds to Dubai through non-
banking channels in illegal manner to one Mr. Fajaz.
3. I hereby submit that I have not received any amount from P. A.
Mohamed Riyas or at his behest and I have neither made any transfer of
funds to Dubai in the manner alleged.
behind bars for years without bail. They asked me you want to save
your own daughter or to save daughter of someone else". While
threatening me with dire consequences, there were around 20 CRPF
armed men at my residence. My wife and daughter were mute
spectators, helpless and frightened persons while I was threatened
and this broke my resolve to stick to truth and under duress from
them I was forced to sign the statement dated 18-08-2026 which they
asked me to sign. When I requested to give my phone to call lawyer for
legal assistance, they said that it is not possible and that in ED matters
no such legal assistance can be availed by any person due to the
stringent provisions in law. I do not agree or vouch for the contents in
the statement dated 18-08-2026. It is not a voluntarily statement
given by me with free consent. Hence the statement dated 18-08-
2026 prepared by the ED Officials is not a statement legally valid.
In the above circumstances, I submit that the purported statement
dated 18-08-2026 be ignored and I hereby retract the same as the
same is not a genuine statement taken from me.
ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 18ന് എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റിലെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ തന്നെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയും അന്നുതന്നെ ഒരു മൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി അതിൽ തൻ്റെ ഒപ്പ് വാങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്തതായി വാരിസ് പറയുന്നു. ആ മൊഴി താൻ പിൻവലിക്കുന്നതായും അദ്ദേഹം കത്തിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
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