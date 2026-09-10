ETV Bharat / state

‘മകളെ കേസിൽ പ്രതിയാക്കുമെന്ന് ഭീഷണി’; ഇഡിക്കെതിരെ ഗുരുതര ആരോപണവുമായി മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസിൻ്റെ സുഹൃത്തായ വ്യാപാരി

കത്തിൽ എഴുതിയത്

I was interrogated by the Officers of the Enforcement Directorate on

18.08.2026 and they obtained a statement on the same day and my

signature was taken on that statement.

I hereby retract the above statement dated 18-08-2026 on the

following grounds:

1. The ED officers at the very inception of my interrogation were

adamant and insisting that I should make statements to the effect that

Mr.P. A.Mohamed Riyas has delivered to me huge amounts and that

at his instructions I have transferred such funds to Dubai through non-

banking channels in illegal manner to one Mr. Fajaz.

3. I hereby submit that I have not received any amount from P. A.

Mohamed Riyas or at his behest and I have neither made any transfer of

funds to Dubai in the manner alleged.



behind bars for years without bail. They asked me you want to save

your own daughter or to save daughter of someone else". While

threatening me with dire consequences, there were around 20 CRPF

armed men at my residence. My wife and daughter were mute

spectators, helpless and frightened persons while I was threatened

and this broke my resolve to stick to truth and under duress from

them I was forced to sign the statement dated 18-08-2026 which they

asked me to sign. When I requested to give my phone to call lawyer for

legal assistance, they said that it is not possible and that in ED matters

no such legal assistance can be availed by any person due to the

stringent provisions in law. I do not agree or vouch for the contents in

the statement dated 18-08-2026. It is not a voluntarily statement

given by me with free consent. Hence the statement dated 18-08-

2026 prepared by the ED Officials is not a statement legally valid.

In the above circumstances, I submit that the purported statement

dated 18-08-2026 be ignored and I hereby retract the same as the

same is not a genuine statement taken from me.

ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 18ന് എൻഫോഴ്സ്മെന്റ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റിലെ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ തന്നെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്യുകയും അന്നുതന്നെ ഒരു മൊഴി രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി അതിൽ തൻ്റെ ഒപ്പ് വാങ്ങുകയും ചെയ്‌തതായി വാരിസ് പറയുന്നു. ആ മൊഴി താൻ പിൻവലിക്കുന്നതായും അദ്ദേഹം കത്തിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

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