ETV Bharat / sports

ആഫ്രിക്കൻ ഫുട്ബോളിൽ വൻ ട്വിസ്റ്റ്; മൊറോക്കോയുടെ കിരീടം തെറിച്ചു, സെനഗൽ വീണ്ടും ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ

Senegal are declared as winners of AFCON 2025 ( AFP )