ആഫ്രിക്കൻ ഫുട്ബോളിൽ വൻ ട്വിസ്റ്റ്; മൊറോക്കോയുടെ കിരീടം തെറിച്ചു, സെനഗൽ വീണ്ടും ചാമ്പ്യന്മാർ
2025 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ നേഷൻസ് കപ്പ് ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായി സെനഗലിനെ പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചു.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
ഹെെദരാബാദ്: ആഫ്രിക്കൻ നേഷൻസ് കപ്പ് 2025 ഫുട്ബോൾ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായി സെനഗലിനെ ഔദ്യോഗികമായി പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചു. സെനഗലിന്റെ കിരീടം തിരിച്ചെടുത്ത് മൊറോക്കോയ്ക്ക് നൽകാനുള്ള ആഫ്രിക്കൻ ഫുട്ബോൾ കോൺഫെഡറേഷന്റെ (കാഫ്) വിവാദ തീരുമാനം അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര കായിക തർക്കപരിഹാര കോടതി റദ്ദാക്കിയതോടെയാണ് സെനഗലിന് കിരീടം തിരികെ ലഭിച്ചത്.
ടൂർണമെന്റ് ഫൈനലുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട തർക്കങ്ങളിലെ നിർണ്ണായക വഴിത്തിരിവിൽ, കാഫിനും റോയൽ മൊറോക്കൻ ഫുട്ബോൾ ഫെഡറേഷനുമെതിരെ സെനഗലീസ് ഫുട്ബോൾ ഫെഡറേഷൻ നൽകിയ അപ്പീൽ കോടതി ശരിവെക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ ജനുവരിയിൽ നടന്ന ഫൈനലിൽ സെനഗൽ നേടിയ 1-0 വിജയം ഔദ്യോഗികമായി സ്ഥിരീകരിക്കപ്പെട്ടു. കാഫ് അപ്പീൽ ബോർഡിന്റെ തീരുമാനം റദ്ദാക്കിയ കോടതി, നേരത്തെ കാഫ് അച്ചടക്ക സമിതി എടുത്ത വിധി പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചു. ഇതോടെ കളിക്കളത്തിൽ നേടിയ കിരീടം സെനഗലിന് ഔദ്യോഗികമായി നിലനിർത്താനായി.
"2025 ആഫ്രിക്കൻ നേഷൻസ് കപ്പ് ഫൈനലുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് സെനഗലീസ് ഫുട്ബോൾ ഫെഡറേഷൻ നൽകിയ അപ്പീൽ കായിക തർക്കപരിഹാര കോടതി ശരിവെച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. കാഫ് അപ്പീൽ ബോർഡിന്റെ തീരുമാനം റദ്ദാക്കുകയും അച്ചടക്ക സമിതിയുടെ വിധി പുനഃസ്ഥാപിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു. അതിനാൽ ഫൈനൽ മത്സരത്തിനൊടുവിൽ ലഭിച്ച ഫലം (സെനഗലിന് 1-0 വിജയം) സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു," പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
SENEGAL REINSTATED AS AFCON 2025 CHAMPIONS FOLLOWING CAS RULING Senegal have officially been reinstated as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a unanimous ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), overturning an earlier decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that stripped the West African nation of the title. The ruling restores Senegal’s 1–0 extra-time victory over host nation Morocco in the controversial final played in Rabat in January 2026. CAF had overturned the result nearly two months after the final, citing Senegal’s alleged breach of competition regulations after the players temporarily walked off the pitch during second-half stoppage time in protest against a penalty awarded to Morocco. The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) subsequently challenged the decision before CAS, sport’s highest judicial authority. A three-member panel heard the appeal behind closed doors in Lausanne, Switzerland, on 8 October. In its unanimous decision, CAS upheld the referee’s authority to resume the encounter after Senegal’s players returned to the pitch and both teams indicated their willingness to continue. The court maintained that the decision to restart or abandon the match fell within the referee’s exclusive authority, noting that his whistle to resume play confirmed that the conditions for continuing the match had been satisfied. Following the verdict, the FSF celebrated the restoration of the country’s continental title with a social media post featuring the team lifting the trophy, accompanied by the caption: “Again and always.” CAF President Patrice Motsepe had previously assured that the organisation would respect and implement the final decision of CAS. However, CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) are yet to issue official reactions to the latest ruling. The decision brings an end to the protracted legal dispute over the AFCON 2025 final and confirms Senegal as the champions of Africa’s premier football competition.— Sir DC (@DaChE46) November 24, 2026
വിവാദങ്ങളുടെ തുടക്കം
കഴിഞ്ഞ ജനുവരിയിൽ നടന്ന ആവേശകരമായ ഫൈനലിൽ ആതിഥേയരായ മൊറോക്കോയെ അധിക സമയത്ത് 1-0 ന് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തിയാണ് സെനഗൽ കിരീടം നേടിയത്. എന്നാൽ നിശ്ചിത സമയത്ത് സെനഗലിന്റെ ഒരു ഗോൾ നിഷേധിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെ മൊറോക്കോയ്ക്ക് അനുകൂലമായി പെനാൽറ്റി വിധിച്ചതിൽ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ച് സെനഗൽ താരങ്ങൾ മൈതാനം വിട്ടിറങ്ങിയത് വലിയ വിവാദമായിരുന്നു.
താരങ്ങളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് ഏകദേശം 15 മിനിറ്റോളം മത്സരം തടസ്സപ്പെട്ടു. പിന്നീട് സെനഗൽ താരങ്ങൾ മൈതാനത്ത് തിരിച്ചെത്തി മത്സരം തുടരുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് ലഭിച്ച പെനാൽറ്റി കിക്കെടുത്ത മൊറോക്കൻ താരം ബ്രാഹിം ഡയസിന് ലക്ഷ്യം കാണാനായില്ല. നിശ്ചിത സമയത്ത് ഗോളുകളൊന്നും പിറക്കാത്തതിനെ തുടർന്ന് അധിക സമയത്തേക്ക് നീണ്ട മത്സരത്തിൽ, 94-ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ പാപ്പെ ഗുയേ നേടിയ നിർണ്ണായക ഗോളിലൂടെ സെനഗൽ വിജയം സ്വന്തമാക്കി.
എന്നാൽ മാർച്ചിൽ, സെനഗൽ താരങ്ങൾ മൈതാനം വിട്ടിറങ്ങിയത് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി കാഫ് അപ്പീൽ ബോർഡ് മത്സരഫലം റദ്ദാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. സെനഗൽ മത്സരം ഉപേക്ഷിച്ചതായി കണക്കാക്കിയ ബോർഡ്, 3-0 ന്റെ വിജയം നൽകി മൊറോക്കോയെ ചാമ്പ്യന്മാരായി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു.
ഈ തീരുമാനം അന്യായമാണെന്ന് ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടിയാണ് സെനഗൽ ഫുട്ബോൾ ഫെഡറേഷൻ കോടതിയെ സമീപിച്ചത്. പുതിയ വിധിയോടെ ആഫ്രിക്കൻ നേഷൻസ് കപ്പ് കിരീടത്തെച്ചൊല്ലിയുള്ള മാസങ്ങൾ നീണ്ട തർക്കങ്ങൾക്കാണ് വിരാമമായിരിക്കുന്നത്.
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