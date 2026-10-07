കോച്ച് വാക്കുമാറി, വിശ്വാസം തകർന്നു; പോർച്ചുഗൽ ക്യാമ്പ് വിട്ടതിന്റെ കാരണം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ
പരിശീലകനുമായുള്ള തർക്കം: ഒടുവിൽ മൗനം വെടിഞ്ഞ് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാൾഡോ; സത്യാവസ്ഥ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി താരം.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST
ലിസ്ബൺ: പോർച്ചുഗൽ ദേശീയ ടീമിലെ പുതിയ വിവാദങ്ങളിലും ക്യാമ്പ് വിട്ടുപോയതിലും ആദ്യമായി മനസ്സ് തുറന്ന് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാൾഡോ. താൻ പരിശീലന ക്യാമ്പ് ഉപേക്ഷിക്കാനുണ്ടായ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളും കോച്ചുമായുള്ള ബന്ധം വഷളായതിന്റെ യഥാർത്ഥ കാരണങ്ങളും വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന വിശദമായ ഒരു പ്രസ്താവന റൊണാൾഡോ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു.
ദേശീയ ടീമിലെ തന്റെ പങ്കാളിത്തത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് കോച്ചുമായി നേരത്തെ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയ ഒരു പദ്ധതി പിന്നീട് തിരുത്തിയതാണ് തർക്കങ്ങൾക്ക് കാരണമായതെന്ന് റൊണാൾഡോ പറഞ്ഞു. തുടർച്ചയായി വാഗ്ദാനങ്ങൾ ലംഘിക്കപ്പെട്ടതോടെ ഇത് പരസ്പര വിശ്വാസത്തിന്റെ പ്രശ്നമായി മാറിയെന്ന് താരം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
അതേസമയം, ക്യാമ്പ് ഉപേക്ഷിച്ചതിലും നോർവേയ്ക്കെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിന് ശേഷം ആരാധകരെ അഭിവാദ്യം ചെയ്യാതിരുന്നതിലും റൊണാൾഡോ മാപ്പ് ചോദിച്ചു. എന്നാൽ, പരിശീലകന്റെ സാങ്കേതിക തീരുമാനങ്ങളിൽ താൻ ഒരിക്കലും ഇടപെടാറില്ലെന്നും ദേശീയ ടീം മാനേജർമാരുടെ തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ എപ്പോഴും അനുസരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
തർക്കത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കം ഇങ്ങനെ
2026 ലോകകപ്പിന് ശേഷമാണ് ഈ പ്രശ്നങ്ങളുടെ തുടക്കം. ദേശീയ ടീമിൽ നിന്ന് വിരമിക്കാനുള്ള തീരുമാനം പുനപ്പരിശോധിക്കണമെന്ന് പോർച്ചുഗീസ് ഫുട്ബോൾ ഫെഡറേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് റൊണാൾഡോയോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുകയും ടീമിൽ തുടരണമെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. തുടർന്ന് പുതിയ കോച്ചിന്റെ നിയമന കാര്യത്തിൽ ഫെഡറേഷൻ റൊണാൾഡോയുടെ അഭിപ്രായം തേടിയിരുന്നു. ഈ നിയമനത്തെ താൻ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുകയും ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.
പിന്നീട് ഇരുവരും നേരിട്ട് കണ്ട് സംസാരിക്കുകയും റൊണാൾഡോയുടെ ശാരീരികക്ഷമത മുൻനിർത്തി കളിക്കുന്ന സമയം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു പ്ലാൻ തയ്യാറാക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. എന്നാൽ, പിന്നീട് നോർവേ, ഡെന്മാർക്ക് മത്സരങ്ങൾക്കായി ടീമിനൊപ്പം യാത്ര ചെയ്യാതെ റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗലിൽ തന്നെ തുടരണമെന്ന കോച്ചിന്റെ നിർദ്ദേശം ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ എന്ന നിലയിൽ തെറ്റായ സന്ദേശം നൽകുമെന്ന് ഭയന്ന് റൊണാൾഡോ തള്ളിക്കളയുകയായിരുന്നു.
🚨🇵🇹 OFFICIAL! CRISTIANO RONALDO STATEMENT: “This is the truth on what has happened with Jorge Jesus”. As I promised, I decided to recount, in the first person and directly, the circumstances surrounding the last training camp of the National Team. After the 2026 World Cup I prepared a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still keep, with the words I want to address to them when I leave our team for good. At the end of the competition, already on the flight back from the United States, the President of the Federation asked and insisted that I reconsider the decision to leave, because the FPF wanted me to continue. Right afterwards he asked me for my opinion on the name of the current head coach, which he was considering alongside other names he did not reveal to me. I told the President of the Federation that, in my opinion, it would be the right choice. That is why, on the day the current head coach was presented, I was genuinely happy with the choice. It was the right option, as the results are confirming. A few days later I received a first contact from the new national team coach saying he would like to meet me in person. I said yes and we scheduled it for the end of my holidays. We met at the Cidade do Futebol, where my club was holding its pre-season training camp. That day the coach told me he was counting on me and that my presence was fundamental to his project. He presented me, right there, with a plan for my participation. He told me I would play the first match and the last one, and that for reasons of physical management he would always make three to four changes per match. At that point he raised the possibility of me not travelling with the national team to Norway and Denmark. He proposed that I play the first match and stay in Portugal, then rejoin before the match at the Dragão. I refused this proposal immediately. It seemed obvious to me that I could not accept it. It was not because I would not play the matches abroad that I would stop captaining our team. That privilege of staying in Portugal would not be a good example. The coach ended up agreeing with my analysis. This conversation was attended by Simão Coutinho, sporting director of Al Nassr, the person to whom the current coach reported throughout last season and one of those responsible for his signing by the club in 2025. On the eve of the start of the camp the coach came to my house in Lisbon, at his request, for another conversation with me. The conversation was calm and all the principles agreed in August were maintained. I played the match at Alvalade and, although substituted, I made no problem of it. I put the armband on Bruno Fernandes myself, far from imagining that I might be taking my last steps as a player and captain of the National Team. What mattered to me that day was our victory. Winning is always good; in Portugal and for my country, even better. At lunchtime on the day of the match in Norway, an assistant to the coach came to the table where the group was having lunch and informed me that the coach wanted to speak to me. To my absolute surprise, the coach asked me if I was fit to play 30 minutes. I was fully focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and thinking that I would not play that day. Without any problem. This request was something outside my physical recovery and training plan — because I was only going to play on the 4th at the Dragão — but of course I said yes. He replied that I should then be ready because I would play 30 minutes. The rest everyone knows. I warmed up from half-time, watched the minutes go by, and was not called. The coach had broken his word to me.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2026
നോർവേയിലെ സംഭവം
നോർവേയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രയ്ക്കിടയിലാണ് കാര്യങ്ങൾ കൂടുതൽ വഷളായത്. നേരത്തെ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയ പ്ലാൻ അനുസരിച്ച് താൻ ഈ മത്സരത്തിൽ കളിക്കേണ്ടതില്ല എന്നായിരുന്നു റൊണാൾഡോ കരുതിയിരുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ മത്സരത്തിന് തൊട്ടുമുമ്പ് 30 മിനിറ്റ് കളിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുമോ എന്ന് കോച്ച് ചോദിച്ചപ്പോൾ റൊണാൾഡോ സമ്മതിച്ചു.
മത്സരത്തിന്റെ രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ റൊണാൾഡോ വാം-അപ്പ് ചെയ്തെങ്കിലും ഒടുവിൽ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ കളത്തിലിറക്കിയില്ല. ഇത് വലിയൊരു വഴിത്തിരിവായി മാറി. കോച്ച് തന്റെ വാക്ക് പാലിച്ചില്ലെന്നും ഇതോടെ പരസ്പര വിശ്വാസം പൂർണ്ണമായി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടെന്നും റൊണാൾഡോ ആരോപിച്ചു. മത്സരശേഷം ആരാധകരെ കാണാതെ മടങ്ങിയത് തെറ്റാണെന്ന് സമ്മതിച്ച താരം, തനിക്കായി ദൂരെ യാത്ര ചെയ്തു വന്ന ആരാധകരോട് മാപ്പ് ചോദിച്ചു.
രഹസ്യ ധാരണയും വാക്കുമാറ്റവും
പ്രശ്നം പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതിനായി റൊണാൾഡോയും കോച്ചും അൽ-നാസർ ക്ലബ്ബിന്റെ സ്പോർട്ടിംഗ് ഡയറക്ടർ സിമാവോ കുട്ടീഞ്ഞോയും ചേർന്ന് ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തി. റൊണാൾഡോ ഒരിക്കലും കളിക്കുന്ന സമയം വേണമെന്ന് വാശിപിടിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്നും, വാം-അപ്പ് ചെയ്യിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടും കളിപ്പിക്കാതിരുന്നത് കോച്ചിന് പറ്റിയ തെറ്റാണെന്നും അടുത്ത പത്രസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പരസ്യമായി പറയുമെന്ന് കോച്ച് ഈ യോഗത്തിൽ സമ്മതിച്ചിരുന്നു.
എന്നാൽ, പത്രസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ കോച്ച് പറഞ്ഞ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ഈ രഹസ്യ ധാരണയ്ക്ക് വിരുദ്ധമായിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ കോച്ചിലുള്ള വിശ്വാസം പൂർണ്ണമായി തകരുകയും, വാക്കുമാറ്റമുള്ള ഒരു അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിൽ തുടരാൻ സാധിക്കില്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പിച്ച് റൊണാൾഡോ ക്യാമ്പ് വിടാൻ തീരുമാനിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. തങ്ങളെ ടീമിൽ ആവശ്യമില്ലെങ്കിൽ അത് നേരിട്ട് പറയാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടും ഫെഡറേഷനും കോച്ചും റൊണാൾഡോ ടീമിന് ആവശ്യമാണെന്നാണ് പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നത്. എങ്കിലും അവിശ്വാസമുള്ള അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിൽ തുടരുന്നത് ടീമിന് ദോഷം ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് കരുതിയാണ് താൻ ക്യാമ്പ് വിട്ടതെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കിയ റൊണാൾഡോ, സഹതാരങ്ങളോട് ക്ഷമ ചോദിച്ചു.
ഇനി എന്ത്?
ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ ആണെന്ന് കരുതി തനിക്ക് നിയമങ്ങളിൽ ഇളവ് നൽകേണ്ടതില്ലെന്നും, ഫെഡറേഷൻ നൽകുന്ന ഏത് ശിക്ഷയും സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ തയ്യാറാണെന്നും റൊണാൾഡോ പറഞ്ഞു. എന്നാൽ ഈ തർക്കങ്ങൾ പോർച്ചുഗലിന് വേണ്ടി കളിക്കാനുള്ള തന്റെ ആഗ്രഹത്തെ ബാധിക്കില്ല. ആരാധകരോട് കൃത്യമായി യാത്രപറയാൻ ഒരു വിടവാങ്ങൽ മത്സരം ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ഉറപ്പ് നൽകി.
നിലവിൽ തന്റെ ശ്രദ്ധ മികച്ച രീതിയിൽ മത്സരിക്കുന്നതിലാണ്. പൂർണ്ണ കായികക്ഷമത വീണ്ടെടുത്ത്, ക്ലബ്ബിനായി കളിക്കുകയും സസ്പെൻഷൻ കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുകയും ചെയ്ച ശേഷം താൻ വീണ്ടും പോർച്ചുഗൽ ദേശീയ ടീമിനായി ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് റൊണാൾഡോ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Also Read: ഥാപ്പയുടെ ഗോളിൽ ഗാലറി ഇളകിമറിഞ്ഞു; ഒടുവിൽ ഉറുഗ്വെയ്ക്ക് മുന്നിൽ കീഴടങ്ങി ഇന്ത്യ