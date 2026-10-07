ETV Bharat / sports

കോച്ച് വാക്കുമാറി, വിശ്വാസം തകർന്നു; പോർച്ചുഗൽ ക്യാമ്പ് വിട്ടതിന്‍റെ കാരണം വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ

പരിശീലകനുമായുള്ള തർക്കം: ഒടുവിൽ മൗനം വെടിഞ്ഞ് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാൾഡോ; സത്യാവസ്ഥ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തി താരം.

Cristiano Ronaldo RONALDO REVEALS FULL STORY റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗൽ വിവാദം പോർച്ചുഗൽ കോച്ച് ജോർജ് ജീസസ്
File Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST

3 Min Read
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ലിസ്ബൺ: പോർച്ചുഗൽ ദേശീയ ടീമിലെ പുതിയ വിവാദങ്ങളിലും ക്യാമ്പ് വിട്ടുപോയതിലും ആദ്യമായി മനസ്സ് തുറന്ന് ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാൾഡോ. താൻ പരിശീലന ക്യാമ്പ് ഉപേക്ഷിക്കാനുണ്ടായ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളും കോച്ചുമായുള്ള ബന്ധം വഷളായതിന്‍റെ യഥാർത്ഥ കാരണങ്ങളും വ്യക്തമാക്കുന്ന വിശദമായ ഒരു പ്രസ്‌താവന റൊണാൾഡോ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു.

ദേശീയ ടീമിലെ തന്‍റെ പങ്കാളിത്തത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് കോച്ചുമായി നേരത്തെ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയ ഒരു പദ്ധതി പിന്നീട് തിരുത്തിയതാണ് തർക്കങ്ങൾക്ക് കാരണമായതെന്ന് റൊണാൾഡോ പറഞ്ഞു. തുടർച്ചയായി വാഗ്ദാനങ്ങൾ ലംഘിക്കപ്പെട്ടതോടെ ഇത് പരസ്‌പര വിശ്വാസത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രശ്‌നമായി മാറിയെന്ന് താരം വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

അതേസമയം, ക്യാമ്പ് ഉപേക്ഷിച്ചതിലും നോർവേയ്‌ക്കെതിരായ മത്സരത്തിന് ശേഷം ആരാധകരെ അഭിവാദ്യം ചെയ്യാതിരുന്നതിലും റൊണാൾഡോ മാപ്പ് ചോദിച്ചു. എന്നാൽ, പരിശീലകന്‍റെ സാങ്കേതിക തീരുമാനങ്ങളിൽ താൻ ഒരിക്കലും ഇടപെടാറില്ലെന്നും ദേശീയ ടീം മാനേജർമാരുടെ തീരുമാനങ്ങൾ എപ്പോഴും അനുസരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.

Cristiano Ronaldo RONALDO REVEALS FULL STORY റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗൽ വിവാദം പോർച്ചുഗൽ കോച്ച് ജോർജ് ജീസസ്
Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

തർക്കത്തിന്‍റെ തുടക്കം ഇങ്ങനെ

2026 ലോകകപ്പിന് ശേഷമാണ് ഈ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങളുടെ തുടക്കം. ദേശീയ ടീമിൽ നിന്ന് വിരമിക്കാനുള്ള തീരുമാനം പുനപ്പരിശോധിക്കണമെന്ന് പോർച്ചുഗീസ് ഫുട്ബോൾ ഫെഡറേഷൻ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് റൊണാൾഡോയോട് ആവശ്യപ്പെടുകയും ടീമിൽ തുടരണമെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കുകയും ചെയ്‌തു. തുടർന്ന് പുതിയ കോച്ചിന്‍റെ നിയമന കാര്യത്തിൽ ഫെഡറേഷൻ റൊണാൾഡോയുടെ അഭിപ്രായം തേടിയിരുന്നു. ഈ നിയമനത്തെ താൻ പിന്തുണയ്ക്കുകയും ചെയ്‌തിരുന്നു.

പിന്നീട് ഇരുവരും നേരിട്ട് കണ്ട് സംസാരിക്കുകയും റൊണാൾഡോയുടെ ശാരീരികക്ഷമത മുൻനിർത്തി കളിക്കുന്ന സമയം നിയന്ത്രിക്കാനുള്ള ഒരു പ്ലാൻ തയ്യാറാക്കുകയും ചെയ്‌തു. എന്നാൽ, പിന്നീട് നോർവേ, ഡെന്മാർക്ക് മത്സരങ്ങൾക്കായി ടീമിനൊപ്പം യാത്ര ചെയ്യാതെ റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗലിൽ തന്നെ തുടരണമെന്ന കോച്ചിന്‍റെ നിർദ്ദേശം ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ എന്ന നിലയിൽ തെറ്റായ സന്ദേശം നൽകുമെന്ന് ഭയന്ന് റൊണാൾഡോ തള്ളിക്കളയുകയായിരുന്നു.

നോർവേയിലെ സംഭവം

നോർവേയിലേക്കുള്ള യാത്രയ്ക്കിടയിലാണ് കാര്യങ്ങൾ കൂടുതൽ വഷളായത്. നേരത്തെ ഉണ്ടാക്കിയ പ്ലാൻ അനുസരിച്ച് താൻ ഈ മത്സരത്തിൽ കളിക്കേണ്ടതില്ല എന്നായിരുന്നു റൊണാൾഡോ കരുതിയിരുന്നത്. എന്നാൽ മത്സരത്തിന് തൊട്ടുമുമ്പ് 30 മിനിറ്റ് കളിക്കാൻ സാധിക്കുമോ എന്ന് കോച്ച് ചോദിച്ചപ്പോൾ റൊണാൾഡോ സമ്മതിച്ചു.

മത്സരത്തിന്‍റെ രണ്ടാം പകുതിയിൽ റൊണാൾഡോ വാം-അപ്പ് ചെയ്തെങ്കിലും ഒടുവിൽ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ കളത്തിലിറക്കിയില്ല. ഇത് വലിയൊരു വഴിത്തിരിവായി മാറി. കോച്ച് തന്‍റെ വാക്ക് പാലിച്ചില്ലെന്നും ഇതോടെ പരസ്പര വിശ്വാസം പൂർണ്ണമായി നഷ്ടപ്പെട്ടെന്നും റൊണാൾഡോ ആരോപിച്ചു. മത്സരശേഷം ആരാധകരെ കാണാതെ മടങ്ങിയത് തെറ്റാണെന്ന് സമ്മതിച്ച താരം, തനിക്കായി ദൂരെ യാത്ര ചെയ്‌തു വന്ന ആരാധകരോട് മാപ്പ് ചോദിച്ചു.

Cristiano Ronaldo RONALDO REVEALS FULL STORY റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗൽ വിവാദം പോർച്ചുഗൽ കോച്ച് ജോർജ് ജീസസ്
Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

രഹസ്യ ധാരണയും വാക്കുമാറ്റവും

പ്രശ്‌നം പരിഹരിക്കുന്നതിനായി റൊണാൾഡോയും കോച്ചും അൽ-നാസർ ക്ലബ്ബിന്‍റെ സ്പോർട്ടിംഗ് ഡയറക്ടർ സിമാവോ കുട്ടീഞ്ഞോയും ചേർന്ന് ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ കൂടിക്കാഴ്‌ച നടത്തി. റൊണാൾഡോ ഒരിക്കലും കളിക്കുന്ന സമയം വേണമെന്ന് വാശിപിടിച്ചിട്ടില്ലെന്നും, വാം-അപ്പ് ചെയ്യിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടും കളിപ്പിക്കാതിരുന്നത് കോച്ചിന് പറ്റിയ തെറ്റാണെന്നും അടുത്ത പത്രസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ പരസ്യമായി പറയുമെന്ന് കോച്ച് ഈ യോഗത്തിൽ സമ്മതിച്ചിരുന്നു.

എന്നാൽ, പത്രസമ്മേളനത്തിൽ കോച്ച് പറഞ്ഞ കാര്യങ്ങൾ ഈ രഹസ്യ ധാരണയ്ക്ക് വിരുദ്ധമായിരുന്നു. ഇതോടെ കോച്ചിലുള്ള വിശ്വാസം പൂർണ്ണമായി തകരുകയും, വാക്കുമാറ്റമുള്ള ഒരു അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിൽ തുടരാൻ സാധിക്കില്ലെന്ന് ഉറപ്പിച്ച് റൊണാൾഡോ ക്യാമ്പ് വിടാൻ തീരുമാനിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു. തങ്ങളെ ടീമിൽ ആവശ്യമില്ലെങ്കിൽ അത് നേരിട്ട് പറയാൻ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടും ഫെഡറേഷനും കോച്ചും റൊണാൾഡോ ടീമിന് ആവശ്യമാണെന്നാണ് പറഞ്ഞിരുന്നത്. എങ്കിലും അവിശ്വാസമുള്ള അന്തരീക്ഷത്തിൽ തുടരുന്നത് ടീമിന് ദോഷം ചെയ്യുമെന്ന് കരുതിയാണ് താൻ ക്യാമ്പ് വിട്ടതെന്ന് വ്യക്തമാക്കിയ റൊണാൾഡോ, സഹതാരങ്ങളോട് ക്ഷമ ചോദിച്ചു.

Cristiano Ronaldo RONALDO REVEALS FULL STORY റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗൽ വിവാദം പോർച്ചുഗൽ കോച്ച് ജോർജ് ജീസസ്
Cristiano Ronaldo (AP)

ഇനി എന്ത്?

ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ ആണെന്ന് കരുതി തനിക്ക് നിയമങ്ങളിൽ ഇളവ് നൽകേണ്ടതില്ലെന്നും, ഫെഡറേഷൻ നൽകുന്ന ഏത് ശിക്ഷയും സ്വീകരിക്കാൻ തയ്യാറാണെന്നും റൊണാൾഡോ പറഞ്ഞു. എന്നാൽ ഈ തർക്കങ്ങൾ പോർച്ചുഗലിന് വേണ്ടി കളിക്കാനുള്ള തന്‍റെ ആഗ്രഹത്തെ ബാധിക്കില്ല. ആരാധകരോട് കൃത്യമായി യാത്രപറയാൻ ഒരു വിടവാങ്ങൽ മത്സരം ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം ഉറപ്പ് നൽകി.

നിലവിൽ തന്‍റെ ശ്രദ്ധ മികച്ച രീതിയിൽ മത്സരിക്കുന്നതിലാണ്. പൂർണ്ണ കായികക്ഷമത വീണ്ടെടുത്ത്, ക്ലബ്ബിനായി കളിക്കുകയും സസ്പെൻഷൻ കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കുകയും ചെയ്‌ച ശേഷം താൻ വീണ്ടും പോർച്ചുഗൽ ദേശീയ ടീമിനായി ലഭ്യമായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് റൊണാൾഡോ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Also Read: ഥാപ്പയുടെ ഗോളിൽ ഗാലറി ഇളകിമറിഞ്ഞു; ഒടുവിൽ ഉറുഗ്വെയ്ക്ക് മുന്നിൽ കീഴടങ്ങി ഇന്ത്യ

TAGGED:

RONALDO REVEALS FULL STORY
റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗൽ വിവാദം
പോർച്ചുഗൽ കോച്ച് ജോർജ് ജീസസ്
ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാൾഡോ പോർച്ചുഗൽ
ക്രിസ്റ്റ്യാനോ റൊണാൾഡോ വാർത്തകൾ

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