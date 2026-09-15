ETV Bharat / sports

തർക്കങ്ങളില്ല, തീരുമാനിച്ച ഉറച്ച നിലപാട്; ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് സമ്മാനദാന വിവാദത്തിൽ ബിസിസിഐ

Asia Cup Trophy Issue Decided After Thorough Discussion, Says Rajeev Shukla ( GETTY )