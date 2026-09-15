തർക്കങ്ങളില്ല, തീരുമാനിച്ച ഉറച്ച നിലപാട്; ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് സമ്മാനദാന വിവാദത്തിൽ ബിസിസിഐ
നഖ്വിയിൽ നിന്ന് ട്രോഫി വാങ്ങേണ്ടെന്ന തീരുമാനം മുൻകൂട്ടി നിശ്ചയിച്ചത്: രാജീവ് ശുക്ല.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST
ന്യൂഡൽഹി: വനിതാ ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് കിരീടം നേടിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ ഏഷ്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കൗൺസിൽ പ്രസിഡന്റ് മൊഹ്സിൻ നഖ്വിയിൽ നിന്ന് ട്രോഫി സ്വീകരിക്കേണ്ടെന്ന ബിസിസിഐയുടെ നിലപാട് ചർച്ചയാകുന്നു. വിശദമായ കൂടിയാലോചനകൾക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ഈ തീരുമാനമെടുത്തതെന്ന് ബിസിസിഐ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് രാജീവ് ശുക്ല വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
ദുബായ് അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന ആവേശപ്പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ശ്രീലങ്കയെ 72 റൺസിന് തകർത്താണ് ഹർമൻപ്രീത് കൗറും സംഘവും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ എട്ടാമത് ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. എന്നാൽ പാകിസ്ഥാൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിയും പിസിബി (പാകിസ്ഥാൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ബോർഡ്) മേധാവിയുമായ മൊഹ്സിൻ നഖ്വിയിൽ നിന്ന് ട്രോഫി വാങ്ങാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം വിസമ്മതിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
Delhi: On the Indian women's cricket team not accepting the Women's Asia Cup trophy from ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, BCCI Vice-President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, "Regarding the trophy, we discussed it among ourselves and decided that we would not accept it from him. This was decided. He also did not raise any objection to it. And we told our team. He gave it to whoever he had to give it to and then left..."— IANS (@ians_india) September 14, 2026
ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള രാഷ്ട്രീയ തർക്കങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ഈ സംഭവം. 2025-ൽ പാകിസ്ഥാനെ തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ പുരുഷ ടീം ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് നേടിയപ്പോഴും സമാനമായ നിലപാടാണ് സ്വീകരിച്ചിരുന്നത്. ആ ട്രോഫി പുരുഷ ടീമും ഇതുവരെ കൈപ്പറ്റിയിട്ടില്ല. ഫൈനൽ മത്സരത്തിന് ശേഷം ചടങ്ങുകൾ 50 മിനിറ്റോളം വൈകിയാണ് ആരംഭിച്ചത്. റണ്ണേഴ്സ് അപ്പായ ശ്രീലങ്കയ്ക്കുള്ള മെഡലുകൾ നഖ്വി വിതരണം ചെയ്തതിന് പിന്നാലെ സമ്മാനദാന ചടങ്ങുകൾ പെട്ടെന്ന് അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
VIDEO | Guwahati: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says, " we are very hopeful that very soon we are going to get not only yesterday's women's asia cup trophy, but also the men's asia cup trophy which is not with us for the last one-and-a-half years. we are going to get both the trophies very soon. our position was very clear. we were not going to accept the trophy from a person who is not doing good for our country. our suggestion was that acc deputy chairman khalid al zarooni of the emirates cricket board should conduct the presentation. but our suggestion was not accepted. therefore, we had no other option but to boycott the ceremony." (full video available on pti videos - https:="" t.co="" biyfwtfmbd)<="" p>— press trust of india (@pti_news) September 14, 2026
'ട്രോഫിയുടെ കാര്യത്തിൽ ഞങ്ങൾ ചർച്ച ചെയ്തു, അദ്ദേഹം നൽകുന്ന ട്രോഫി വാങ്ങേണ്ടതില്ലെന്ന് തീരുമാനിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. അതിൽ അദ്ദേഹം എതിർപ്പൊന്നും പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചില്ല. ഞങ്ങൾ ഇക്കാര്യം ടീമിനെ അറിയിച്ചു. അവിടെ യാതൊരുവിധ തർക്കങ്ങളോ വഴക്കുകളോ ഉണ്ടായിട്ടില്ല. ബിസിസിഐ സെക്രട്ടറി ദേവജിത് സൈകിയ പറഞ്ഞത് പൂർണ്ണമായും ശരിയാണ്. ഒരു മത്സരം കാണാൻ ഇരിക്കുമ്പോൾ പല രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ളവർ വരികയും പരസ്പരം കാണുകയും ചെയ്യും. അതിനർത്ഥം അവരെ വലിയ രീതിയിൽ വിമർശിക്കണം എന്നല്ല," ദുബായിൽ നിന്ന് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ ശേഷം ശുക്ല മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് പറഞ്ഞു.
🚨 Devajit Saikia statement on Ind vs Pak match controversy & meet with Mohsin Naqvi 🚨 " it's not as if we wouldn't meet anyone. i was sitting outside in the royal box seats. everyone who came met me during the match; someone sat next to me. the person you mentioned also came and sat alongside khalid sahib. that's just a normal tradition whenever anyone comes, we meet and talk with everyone". "there was pressure on us from all our country's citizens that we shouldn't keep any relations with our neighboring country and not play cricket with them. but our government has a policy that we must play against every country in multinational tournaments". "we even tried to rectify this situation during the meeting, but the attempt was unsuccessful".<="" p>— vikas (@vikas662005) September 14, 2026
മത്സരത്തിനിടെ വിഐപി ബോക്സില് വെച്ച് ദേവജിത് സൈകിയയും ശുക്ലയും നഖ്വിയോട് സൗഹൃദപരമായി സംസാരിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ ഏറെ ചർച്ചയായിരുന്നു. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് ശുക്ലയുടെ വിശദീകരണം. അതേസമയം, ജപ്പാനിലെ ഐച്ചി പ്രവിശ്യയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസിനായി വനിതാ ടീം പുറപ്പെടാനിരിക്കെ, ടീം ഈ വിജയക്കുതിപ്പ് തുടരുമെന്ന് ശുക്ല ആത്മവിശ്വാസം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു. മുന്നോട്ട് വലിയ പ്രതീക്ഷയും ആവേശവുമാണ് ടീമിനുള്ളതെന്നും അവർ മികച്ച പ്രകടനം തന്നെ കാഴ്ചവെക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.
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