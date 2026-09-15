ETV Bharat / sports

തർക്കങ്ങളില്ല, തീരുമാനിച്ച ഉറച്ച നിലപാട്; ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് സമ്മാനദാന വിവാദത്തിൽ ബിസിസിഐ

നഖ്‌വിയിൽ നിന്ന് ട്രോഫി വാങ്ങേണ്ടെന്ന തീരുമാനം മുൻകൂട്ടി നിശ്ചയിച്ചത്: രാജീവ് ശുക്ല.

INDIA DECLINES ASIA CUP TROPHY ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് ട്രോഫി വിവാദം രാജീവ് ശുക്ല മൊഹ്സിൻ നഖ്‌വി ഇന്ത്യ ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് ട്രോഫി
Asia Cup Trophy Issue Decided After Thorough Discussion, Says Rajeev Shukla (GETTY)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 15, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: വനിതാ ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് കിരീടം നേടിയതിന് പിന്നാലെ ഏഷ്യൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് കൗൺസിൽ പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് മൊഹ്സിൻ നഖ്‌വിയിൽ നിന്ന് ട്രോഫി സ്വീകരിക്കേണ്ടെന്ന ബിസിസിഐയുടെ നിലപാട് ചർച്ചയാകുന്നു. വിശദമായ കൂടിയാലോചനകൾക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ഈ തീരുമാനമെടുത്തതെന്ന് ബിസിസിഐ വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റ് രാജീവ് ശുക്ല വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

ദുബായ് അന്താരാഷ്‌ട്ര സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന ആവേശപ്പോരാട്ടത്തിൽ ശ്രീലങ്കയെ 72 റൺസിന് തകർത്താണ് ഹർമൻപ്രീത് കൗറും സംഘവും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ എട്ടാമത് ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് കിരീടം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്. എന്നാൽ പാകിസ്ഥാൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രിയും പിസിബി (പാകിസ്ഥാൻ ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ബോർഡ്) മേധാവിയുമായ മൊഹ്സിൻ നഖ്‌വിയിൽ നിന്ന് ട്രോഫി വാങ്ങാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം വിസമ്മതിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

ഇരുരാജ്യങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള രാഷ്ട്രീയ തർക്കങ്ങളുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ഈ സംഭവം. 2025-ൽ പാകിസ്ഥാനെ തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ പുരുഷ ടീം ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് നേടിയപ്പോഴും സമാനമായ നിലപാടാണ് സ്വീകരിച്ചിരുന്നത്. ആ ട്രോഫി പുരുഷ ടീമും ഇതുവരെ കൈപ്പറ്റിയിട്ടില്ല. ഫൈനൽ മത്സരത്തിന് ശേഷം ചടങ്ങുകൾ 50 മിനിറ്റോളം വൈകിയാണ് ആരംഭിച്ചത്. റണ്ണേഴ്‌സ് അപ്പായ ശ്രീലങ്കയ്ക്കുള്ള മെഡലുകൾ നഖ്‌വി വിതരണം ചെയ്‌തതിന് പിന്നാലെ സമ്മാനദാന ചടങ്ങുകൾ പെട്ടെന്ന് അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

'ട്രോഫിയുടെ കാര്യത്തിൽ ഞങ്ങൾ ചർച്ച ചെയ്‌തു, അദ്ദേഹം നൽകുന്ന ട്രോഫി വാങ്ങേണ്ടതില്ലെന്ന് തീരുമാനിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. അതിൽ അദ്ദേഹം എതിർപ്പൊന്നും പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചില്ല. ഞങ്ങൾ ഇക്കാര്യം ടീമിനെ അറിയിച്ചു. അവിടെ യാതൊരുവിധ തർക്കങ്ങളോ വഴക്കുകളോ ഉണ്ടായിട്ടില്ല. ബിസിസിഐ സെക്രട്ടറി ദേവജിത് സൈകിയ പറഞ്ഞത് പൂർണ്ണമായും ശരിയാണ്. ഒരു മത്സരം കാണാൻ ഇരിക്കുമ്പോൾ പല രാജ്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ളവർ വരികയും പരസ്‌പരം കാണുകയും ചെയ്യും. അതിനർത്ഥം അവരെ വലിയ രീതിയിൽ വിമർശിക്കണം എന്നല്ല," ദുബായിൽ നിന്ന് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയ ശേഷം ശുക്ല മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് പറഞ്ഞു.

മത്സരത്തിനിടെ വിഐപി ബോക്‌സില്‍ വെച്ച് ദേവജിത് സൈകിയയും ശുക്ലയും നഖ്‌വിയോട് സൗഹൃദപരമായി സംസാരിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ ഏറെ ചർച്ചയായിരുന്നു. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് ശുക്ലയുടെ വിശദീകരണം. അതേസമയം, ജപ്പാനിലെ ഐച്ചി പ്രവിശ്യയിൽ നടക്കുന്ന ഏഷ്യൻ ഗെയിംസിനായി വനിതാ ടീം പുറപ്പെടാനിരിക്കെ, ടീം ഈ വിജയക്കുതിപ്പ് തുടരുമെന്ന് ശുക്ല ആത്മവിശ്വാസം പ്രകടിപ്പിച്ചു. മുന്നോട്ട് വലിയ പ്രതീക്ഷയും ആവേശവുമാണ് ടീമിനുള്ളതെന്നും അവർ മികച്ച പ്രകടനം തന്നെ കാഴ്ചവെക്കുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.

Also Read: പരിക്ക് വീണ്ടും വില്ലനായി: അഫ്‌ഗാന്‍ പരമ്പരയിൽ നിന്ന് വരുൺ ചക്രവർത്തി പുറത്ത്

TAGGED:

INDIA DECLINES ASIA CUP TROPHY
ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് ട്രോഫി വിവാദം
രാജീവ് ശുക്ല മൊഹ്സിൻ നഖ്‌വി
ഇന്ത്യ ഏഷ്യാ കപ്പ് ട്രോഫി
RAJEEV SHUKLA ON MOHSIN NAQVI

Quick Links / Policies

എഡിറ്റേഴ്സ് പിക്ക്

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.