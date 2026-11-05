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'ഗംഭീരമായ ദൃശ്യവിരുന്ന്! വമ്പന്‍ പ്രകടനം'; ബ്രഹ്മാണ്ഡ ചിത്രം 'രാമായണ' തിയേറ്ററുകളിലെത്തി; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

രൺബീർ കപൂർ- സായ് പല്ലവി- യാഷ് എന്നിവര്‍ പ്രധാന വേഷത്തില്‍ എത്തിയ ചിത്രം ആഗോളതലത്തില്‍ റിലീസിന് എത്തിയത് ഇന്ന്.

Etv Bharat
Etv Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : November 5, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST

4 Min Read
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രാധകര്‍ ഏറെ പ്രതീക്ഷയോടെ കാത്തിരുന്ന ബിഗ് ബജറ്റ് ചിത്രം 'രാമായണ: റൈസ് ഓഫ് എ ലെജൻഡ്' ലോകമെമ്പാടുമുള്ള തിയേറ്ററുകളിൽ എത്തി. നവംബർ 5 വ്യാഴാഴ്‌ചയാണ് ചിത്രം ആഗോള പ്രേക്ഷകരിലേക്ക് എത്തിയത്. നിതേഷ് തിവാരി സംവിധാനത്തില്‍ പിറന്ന 'രാമായണ' ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമയിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ചലച്ചിത്ര സംരംഭങ്ങളിലൊന്നായാണ് വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കപ്പെടുന്നത്. രൺബീർ കപൂർ ശ്രീരാമനായും സായ് പല്ലവി സീതയായും യാഷ് രാവണനായും എത്തുന്നു ഈ ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ റിലീസിന് പിന്നാലെ സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളും പുറത്തുവന്നിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ആദ്യദിനത്തില്‍ പ്രേക്ഷകരും ആരാധകരും ഈ ചിത്രത്തെ എങ്ങനെയാണ് സ്വീകരിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത് എന്ന് നോക്കാം.

ഗംഭീരമായ ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ, താരങ്ങളുടെ പ്രകടനങ്ങൾ, വൈകാരികമായ കഥപറച്ചിൽ എന്നിവയാണ് ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളിൽ പ്രധാനമായും ശ്രദ്ധ നേടുന്നത്.

സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമായ എക്‌സില്‍ പങ്കുവെച്ച ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളിൽ ഭൂരിഭാഗവും ചിത്രത്തെ പ്രശംസിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുള്ളതാണ്. പ്രശസ്‌ത ചലച്ചിത്ര നിരൂപകൻ രമേശ് ബാല ചിത്രത്തെ സമ്പൂർണ സിനിമാ അനുഭവമെന്നാണ് വിശേഷിപ്പിച്ചത്. "അതിശയിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ, മികച്ച കഥപറച്ചിൽ, പ്രധാന അഭിനേതാക്കളുടെ ശക്തമായ പ്രകടനങ്ങൾ", എന്നിവയെ അദ്ദേഹം പ്രത്യേകം പ്രശംസിച്ചു. "ഇന്ത്യൻ സിനിമയിലെ സുപ്രധാന നാഴികക്കല്ലായി ചിത്രം മാറുമെന്നും ഒരു തലമുറയിൽ ഒരിക്കൽ മാത്രം സംഭവിക്കുന്ന തിയേറ്റർ അനുഭവമാണ് രാമായണ സമ്മാനിക്കുന്നതെന്നും", അദ്ദേഹം അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.

രാമായണ പോലെ തലമുറകളായി പ്രേക്ഷകർക്ക് സുപരിചിതമായ ഒരു ഇതിഹാസം സിനിമയാക്കുന്നതിലെ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തവും വെല്ലുവിളിയും മറ്റൊരു നിരൂപകൻ ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി. "ഈ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തം സംവിധായകൻ നിതേഷ് തിവാരി മികച്ച രീതിയിൽ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് ഒരു പ്രേക്ഷകന്‍ കുറിച്ചു. ചിത്രത്തിലെ ഗാംഭീര്യവും വൈകാരികതയും ആഖ്യാനവും ഒരുപോലെ മുന്നോട്ടുപോകുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.

ശ്രീരാമനായി ആത്മാർത്ഥതയും അന്തസ്സും നിറഞ്ഞ പ്രകടനമാണ് രൺബീർ കപൂർ കാഴ്ചവെച്ചതെന്നും സീതയായി സായ് പല്ലവി മനോഹരമായ പ്രകടനമാണ് നടത്തിയതെന്നും പ്രതികരണങ്ങളിൽ പറയുന്നു. രാവണനായി യാഷിന്‍റെ ശക്തമായ സ്ക്രീൻ സാന്നിധ്യവും തീവ്രമായ അഭിനയവും പ്രേക്ഷകരുടെ ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ സാങ്കേതിക മികവിനും സമൂഹമാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ വലിയ പ്രശംസയാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ ജനറേറ്റഡ് ഇമേജറി (CGI), വിഷ്വൽ ഇഫക്റ്റുകൾ, വലിയ തോതിലുള്ള ആക്ഷൻ രംഗങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ മികച്ചതാണെന്നാണ് നിരവധി പ്രേക്ഷകരുടെ അഭിപ്രായം. ചിത്രത്തിലെ തമിഴ് ലിപ് സിങ്കിനും പ്രത്യേക പ്രശംസ ലഭിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

"ആർട്ടിഫിഷ്യൽ ഇന്റലിജൻസിന്‍റെ (AI) സഹായത്തോടെ തമിഴ് പതിപ്പിലെ സംഭാഷണങ്ങളുടെ ലിപ് സിങ്ക് കൃത്യമായി ഒരുക്കാൻ അണിയറപ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടുണ്ട്", ഒരു പ്രേക്ഷകൻ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു. "ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ 3D അവതരണവും മികച്ചതാണെന്നും വലിയ സ്ക്രീനിൽ തന്നെ ചിത്രം കാണേണ്ടതുകൂടിയാണ്", അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.

"സംഗീതസംവിധായകരായ എ.ആർ. റഹ്മാനും ഹാൻസ് സിമ്മറും ഒന്നിക്കുന്നതും ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ പ്രധാന ആകർഷണങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ്. ഇരുവരുടെയും സംഗീതസംയോജനത്തിന് മികച്ച പ്രതികരണമാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. പ്രത്യേകിച്ച് ആക്ഷൻ രംഗങ്ങൾക്ക് വൈകാരികമായ ആഴവും തീവ്രതയും പകരുന്ന പശ്ചാത്തല സംഗീതം പ്രേക്ഷകരുടെ പ്രശംസ നേടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. ചിത്രത്തിലെ ദൃശ്യങ്ങളോടൊപ്പം സംഗീതവും വലിയ സിനിമാറ്റിക് അനുഭവം സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

അതേസമയം, ചിത്രത്തിന് ലഭിച്ച പ്രതികരണങ്ങളെല്ലാം ഒരേപോലെ അനുകൂലമല്ല. ആദ്യ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലെ ചില രംഗങ്ങൾ പ്രതീക്ഷിച്ച നിലവാരത്തിലേക്ക് ഉയർന്നില്ലെന്നും ചില ദൃശ്യങ്ങൾ 'ഗോഡ്‌സ് ഓഫ് ഈജിപ്‌ത്', 'ദി ഗ്രേറ്റ് വാൾ' തുടങ്ങിയ ചിത്രങ്ങളെ ഓർമിപ്പിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും ഒരു നിരൂപകൻ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെട്ടു.

ചില കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളുടെ പ്രകടനങ്ങളിൽ തുടക്കത്തിൽ പൊരുത്തക്കേടുകൾ അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതായും അദ്ദേഹം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി. എന്നാൽ കഥ മുന്നോട്ടുപോകുന്നതിനനുസരിച്ച് ചിത്രം കൂടുതൽ മികച്ചതാകുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും മികച്ച ആക്ഷൻ രംഗങ്ങൾ പ്രേക്ഷകർക്ക് സമ്മാനിക്കുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അതേ നിരൂപകൻ വിലയിരുത്തി.

സംഗീതത്തിന്‍റെ കാര്യത്തിലും സമ്മിശ്ര പ്രതികരണങ്ങളാണ് പുറത്തുവരുന്നത്. പശ്ചാത്തല സംഗീതം ഏറെ പ്രശംസിക്കപ്പെടുമ്പോഴും ഗാനങ്ങൾ കൂടുതൽ മികച്ചതാക്കാമായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ചിലരുടെ അഭിപ്രായം. ചിത്രത്തിലെ ചില ആക്ഷൻ രംഗങ്ങൾ ദൈർഘ്യമേറിയതായി അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടുവെന്നും വിമർശനമുണ്ട്. എങ്കിലും ഇത് മൊത്തത്തിലുള്ള സിനിമാ അനുഭവത്തെ കാര്യമായി ബാധിക്കുന്നില്ലെന്നാണ് ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങളിൽ പറയുന്നത്. പ്രധാന താരങ്ങൾക്കു പുറമേ ലക്ഷ്മണനായി എത്തിയ രവി ദുബെയുടെയും ശൂർപ്പണഖയായി അഭിനയിച്ച രാകുൽ പ്രീത് സിങ്ങിന്റെയും പ്രകടനങ്ങൾക്കും മികച്ച പ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

4,000 കോടി ബജറ്റിൽ ഒരുങ്ങുന്ന ഇതിഹാസ ചിത്രം

നമിത് മൽഹോത്ര നിർമിക്കുന്ന 'രാമായണം: റൈസ് ഓഫ് എ ലെജൻഡ്' രണ്ട് ഭാഗങ്ങളിലായാണ് പ്രേക്ഷകരിലേക്ക് എത്തുന്നത്. ഏകദേശം 4,000 കോടി രൂപ ബജറ്റിലാണ് ചിത്രം ഒരുങ്ങുന്നത്. എ.ആർ. റഹ്മാനും ഹാൻസ് സിമ്മറും ചേർന്നാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് സംഗീതം ഒരുക്കുന്നത്. ലോകോത്തര വിഷ്വൽ ഇഫക്റ്റ് കമ്പനിയായ ഡി.എൻ.ഇ.ജിയാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ വിഷ്വൽ ഇഫക്റ്റുകളുടെ ചുമതല നിർവഹിക്കുന്നത്.

വൻ താരനിരയാണ് ചിത്രത്തിൽ അണിനിരക്കുന്നത്. രൺബീർ കപൂർ, സായ് പല്ലവി, യാഷ് എന്നിവർക്കൊപ്പം കൈകേയിയായി ലാറ ദത്തയും മന്ഥരയായി ഷീബ ഛദ്ദയും മണ്ഡോദരിയായി കാജൽ അഗർവാളും എത്തുന്നു. ഹനുമാന്‍റെ വേഷത്തിൽ സണ്ണി ഡിയോളും അഭിനയിക്കുന്നു. അരുൺ ഗോവിൽ, ശോഭന, വിവേക് ​​ഒബ്‌റോയ് എന്നിവരും ചിത്രത്തിലെ പ്രധാന താരങ്ങളാണ്.

തിയേറ്റർ റിലീസിന് മുന്നോടിയായി സെൻട്രൽ ബോർഡ് ഓഫ് ഫിലിം സർട്ടിഫിക്കേഷനിൽ (CBFC) നിന്ന് ചിത്രത്തിന് യു സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് ആണ് ലഭിച്ചത്. മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂറും 15 മിനിറ്റുമാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ ദൈര്‍ഘ്യം. രണ്ടുഭാഗങ്ങളിലായി അവതകരിപ്പിക്കുന്ന രാമായണയുടെ അടുത്ത ഭാഗം 2027 ദീപാവലി റിലീസായി തിയേറ്ററുകളില്‍ എത്തും.

അതേസമയം ആദ്യ ഭാഗത്തിന് ലഭിക്കുന്ന പ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ വരും ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ ബോക്‌സ് ഓഫീസ് പ്രകടനത്തിലും നിർണായകമാകുമെന്നാണ് വിലയിരുത്തൽ.

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1. പോണ്ടിച്ചേരിയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ ഫുൾ ഫൺ ആൻഡ് ത്രില്ലർ ചിത്രം! അര്‍ജുന്‍ അശോകന്‍റെ 'മെല്‍കൗ പോണ്ടിച്ചേരി'എത്തുന്നു; റിലീസ് തിയതി പുറത്ത്

2. 'മമിത വേണ്ടെന്ന് നായകനും നിര്‍മാതാവും പറഞ്ഞു; ഇപ്പോള്‍ പിടിച്ചാല്‍ കിട്ടാത്ത നായികയായി, ഇന്ന് ആ പ്രൊഡ്യൂസർക്ക് തോന്നുന്നുണ്ടാവും'; കമല്‍

3. 'മമ്മൂട്ടിയുടെ കോണ്ടസ കാറിടിച്ച് പത്തുവയസുകാരന്‍ തെറിച്ചുവീണു; എന്‍റെ തല ഗ്ലാസിലിടിച്ചു'! ഭയപ്പെടുത്തിയ ആ സംഭവം'- വി. കെ. ശ്രീരാമന്‍

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