തിയേറ്റര് ഇളക്കി മറിച്ച് രജനികാന്ത്! പവര് പാക്ക്ഡ് പെര്ഫോമന്സ്; കത്തിച്ച് മോഹന്ലാലും സുരാജ് വെഞ്ഞാറമൂടും, 'ജയിലര് 2' പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം
'ജയിലര് 2' കാമിയോ അതിഗംഭീരം! കേരളത്തില് ചിത്രം എത്തിയത് 800 സ്ക്രീനുകളില്.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 15, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
സൂപ്പര്സ്റ്റാര് രജനികാന്തിനെ നായകനാക്കി നെൽസൺ ദിലീപ്കുമാര് സംവിധാനം ചെയ്ത ‘ജയിലർ 2’ വിന് ആവേശകരമായ വരവേല്പ്പ്. ഇന്ന് (ഒക്ടോബര് 15) രാവിലെയാണ് ജയിലര് 2 ആഗോളതലത്തില് തിയേറ്ററുകളില് എത്തിയത്. കേരളത്തില് ഉള്പ്പെടെയുള്ള സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില് വലിയ പ്രതികരണമാണ് ചിത്രത്തിനായി ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
രാവിലെ ആറുമണി മുതലായിരുന്നു ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യ പ്രദര്ശനം സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ആരംഭിച്ചത്. കേരളത്തിലുടനീളം 800 തിയേറ്ററുകളിലാണ് ചിത്രം പ്രദര്ശനത്തിന് എത്തിയത്.
അഡ്വാന്സ് ബുക്കിംഗ് മുതല് റെക്കോര്ഡ് പ്രതികരണത്തോടെ തിയേറ്ററുകളില് എത്തിയ ചിത്രത്തിന് പ്രേക്ഷകരില് നിന്നും മികച്ച പ്രതികരണമാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
Hrithik and Rajini together bc 🔥🔥🔥 #Jailer2 https://t.co/RXZAB9rZ9j— SUMIT (@5UM1T_DBZ) October 15, 2026
മോഹന്ലാല്, സുരാജ് വെഞ്ഞാറമൂട് ഉള്പ്പെടെ നിരവധി മലയാളി താരങ്ങളും മിഥുന് ചക്രവര്ത്തി, ശിവരാജ് കുമാര്, ഹൃത്വിക് റോഷന് എന്നിങ്ങനെ വലിയ താരനിര തന്നെ ചിത്രത്തില് അണിനിരക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. അതുകൊണ്ട് തന്നെ വലിയ ആവേശത്തോടെയാണ് മലയാളി പ്രേക്ഷകരും ഈ ചിത്രത്തെ സ്വീകരിച്ചത്.
#Jailer2 A Familiar Commercial Entertainer With a Solid 1st Half but an Underwhelming 2nd Half! First half works mainly because of Nelson’s trademark comedy, a few solid Superstar elevation scenes, and Anirudh’s BGM. But the writing gets weaker as it goes on, with the SJ Suryah and Vidya Balan villain tracks feeling tiring and impactless, while the film moves away from the entertainment that works best. Rajinikanth’s screen presence still delivers, but even the elevation scenes don’t hit consistently. The cameos also feel more like plot devices than genuine high points and fail to create the same impact as the first film. Entertaining in stretches, but ultimately an average sequel. Rating: 2.5/5— Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 15, 2026
ആദ്യ ഭാഗത്തിൽ അതിഥി വേഷത്തിലെത്തി കൈയടി നേടിയ മോഹൻലാൽ രണ്ടാം ഭാഗത്തിലും എത്തുന്നുവെന്നത് മലയാളി പ്രേക്ഷകരുടെ പ്രതീക്ഷ വർധിപ്പിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. ആരാധകരുടെ മറ്റൊരു ആവേശം സുരാജ് വെഞ്ഞാറമൂടിന്റെ പ്രകടനം എങ്ങനെയായിരിക്കുമെന്നതാണ്. ആദ്യ ഷോ പൂര്ത്തിയാകുമ്പോള് പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം എങ്ങനെയാണെന്ന് നോക്കാം.
#Jailer2 Awesome 1st half. The dark humor has worked big time. #YogiBabu comedy is peak. #Rajinikanth is on 🔥. #Anirudh BGM is so good. And the interval and the staging is perfect. Not even one boring scene. Fast screenplay. Looking forward to 2nd half 👌 https://t.co/l6xKdkLi7B— AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 15, 2026
മുത്തുവേല് പാണ്ഡ്യനായി രജനികാന്ത് വീണ്ടും പ്രേക്ഷകര്ക്ക് മുന്നിലെത്തുമ്പോള് എല്ലാ ചേരുവകള്ക്കൊണ്ടും ഗംഭീരമാണെന്നാണ് മിക്ക പ്രേക്ഷകനും കുറിക്കുന്നത്. കോമഡിയും ആക്ഷനും രജനി സ്റ്റൈലുമൊക്കെ ചേര്ന്നുള്ള ചിത്രമാണ് കാണികള്ക്ക് മുന്നില് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചത്. ഈ പ്രായത്തിലും രജനികാന്തിന്റെ മിന്നുന്ന പ്രകടനത്തിനും വലിയ കയ്യടിയാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്.
#Jailer2 - Peak #Rajnikanth show.🔥🔥 Zero combat scenes, yet impeccable swag and aura. Pure Thalaivar stuff 🔥🔥 #Anirudh elevating Thalaivar is a fairy tale story. https://t.co/Wasg5y8G8r— What The Fuss (@WhatTheFuss_) October 15, 2026
ഒട്ടും ലാഗില്ലാതെയാണ് സംവിധായകന് നെല്സണ് ദിലീപ് കുമാര് ചിത്രം അവതരിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. തിരക്കഥയും ഗംഭീരം എന്നാണ് ചിത്രം കണ്ടിറങ്ങുന്നവര് പ്രതികരിക്കുന്നത്. അനിരുദ്ധ് രവിചന്ദറിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തല സംഗീതവും മികച്ചതാണെന്നാണ് അഭിപ്രായം. 'ജയിലര് 2' മെഗാഹിറ്റിലേക്ക് എത്തുമെന്നാണ് പ്രേക്ഷകര് സോഷ്യല് മീഡിയയില് കുറിക്കുന്നത്.
#Jailer2 If Innocent acting is an art, bro @rajinikanth is the Picasso of it 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏 Out of Nowhere Theater Explodes 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 All Thanks to Murthy 😀🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Jailer2Review https://t.co/mWT3hn03dU— Achilles (@Searching4ligh1) October 15, 2026
"രജനി ആരാധകര്ക്ക് വലിയ ദൃശ്യവിരുന്നാണ് ഈ ചിത്രം. ഇന്റര്വെല് സീന് പീക്കിലായിരുന്നു. സുരാജ് വെഞ്ഞാറമൂടിനെ പ്രത്യേകം അഭിനന്ദിക്കണം. വാക്കുകളില് നെല്സണ് എനര്ജി ആ ചിത്രത്തിലുടനീളമുണ്ട്", എന്നാണ് ഒരു പ്രേക്ഷകന് കുറിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.
"ജയിലര് 2 മറ്റൊരു ഇന്ഡസ്ട്രി ഹിറ്റാകും. കുടുംബ പ്രേക്ഷകര്ക്കും സിനിമ ഇഷ്ടപ്പെടും. രജനികാന്തിന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യം തന്നെ മാസാണ്", എന്നാണ് ഒരാള് കുറിച്ചത്.
Finally, Thalaivar Alapparai begins worldwide today! ♥️🔥 #Jailer2 in theatres near you! @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @vidya_balan @iam_SJSuryah #MithunChakraborty #SurajVenjaramoodu @meramyakrishnan @iYogiBabu @mirnaaofficial @vijaykartikdop @Nirmalcuts @ChethanDsouza @AlwaysJani @KiranDrk @sunilreddy22 #PallaviSingh @valentino_suren @Alagiakoothan #SantoshRaju @kabilanchelliah @kuchirayar73 @RIAZtheboss #Jailer2FromOct15— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 14, 2026
"തലൈവർ ഫുൾ പവറിലാണ് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. സ്വാഗ്, ആക്ഷന്, മാസ് നിമിഷങ്ങളെല്ലാം കൃത്യമായി ചേരുന്നു", മറ്റൊരു പ്രേക്ഷകന് കുറിച്ചു.
"ജയിലറിന്’ മികച്ച സീക്വലാണ് ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. രജനികാന്തും അനിരുദ്ധും ഒപ്പം കാമിയോ ആയി എത്തിയ താരങ്ങളും ചിത്രത്തെ വേറെ ലെവലിൽ എത്തിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്", പ്രേക്ഷകന് കുറിച്ചു.
4.5/5 INDUSTRY HIT NO : 17 ❤️🔥= #Jailer2 🥵🥵🔥🔥🔥😭😭 Bye bye Jailer & 2.0 records !!! @Nelsondilpkumar & @anirudhofficial just knows how to get the full potential of Numero Uno Star🌟Superstar @rajinikanth https://t.co/plh3xv41LN— Dr.Aazim Kassi〽️ (@AazimKassim) October 15, 2026
അനിരുദ്ധ് രവിചന്ദറിന്റെ പശ്ചാത്തല സംഗീതത്തിനും വലിയ കയ്യടിയാണ് ലഭിക്കുന്നത്. സുരാജ് വെഞ്ഞാറമൂടിന്റേത് മികച്ച പ്രകടനമാണെന്നാണ് പ്രേക്ഷകര് അഭിപ്രായപ്പെടുന്നത്.
അതേസമയം കേരളത്തിലെ പ്രധാന തിയേറ്ററുകളിലെല്ലാം റിലീസ് ദിനമായ ഇന്ന് മാരത്തണ് ഷോകളാണ് ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. തൃശൂരിലെ പ്രശസ്ത തിയേറ്റർ ആയ രാഗത്തിൽ ഇതിനോടകം തന്നെ ആദ്യ ദിനം 24 മണിക്കൂർ മാരത്തോൺ ഷോസ് ആണ് ജയിലർ 2-നായി ചാർട്ട് ചെയ്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.
#Jailer2 Awesome 1st half. The dark humor has worked big time. #YogiBabu comedy is peak. #Rajinikanth is on 🔥. #Anirudh BGM is so good. And the interval and the staging is perfect. Not even one boring scene. Fast screenplay. Looking forward to 2nd half 👌 https://t.co/l6xKdkLi7B— AllAboutMovies (@MoviesAbout12) October 15, 2026
കൊച്ചി, തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കോഴിക്കോട്, തൃശൂർ, കണ്ണൂർ, കോട്ടയം തുടങ്ങി കേരളത്തിലെ പ്രധാന നഗരങ്ങളിലെല്ലാം ചിത്രത്തിന് വലിയ ബുക്കിംഗ് ആവേശമാണ് അനുഭവപ്പെടുന്നത്.
#Jailer2review - - Emotional Scene 👌 - As Usual AniGOD Extraordinary BGM's Especially That #Hukum Mix lit 🔥 - Cameo Entry BGM 🔥🔥🔥 - Slow Slow Motion Shots 👌👌 - Surprise Cameo #Jailer3 On Cards - AURAkanth Lit Screen with his screen Presence 🔥👌 #Jailer2 https://t.co/uvjtVk1Aa8— Australian Telugu Films (@AuTelugu_Films) October 15, 2026
എസ്.ജെ. സൂര്യ, വിദ്യ ബാലൻ, മിഥുൻ ചക്രവർത്തി, യോഗി ബാബു, ഹക്കീം ഷാജഹാൻ തുടങ്ങിയവരും താരനിരയിലുണ്ട്. രചന, സംവിധാനം: നെൽസൺ ദിലീപ്കുമാർ, നിർമ്മാതാവ്: കലാനിധി മാരൻ, ബാനർ: സൺ പിക്ചേഴ്സ്, ഛായാഗ്രഹണം: വിജയ് കാർത്തിക് കണ്ണൻ, എഡിറ്റിംഗ്: ആർ. നിർമ്മൽ, സംഗീതം: അനിരുദ്ധ് രവിചന്ദർ, പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ ഡിസൈനർ: ഡോ. കെ. കിരൺ.
One sun, one moon, one Thalaivar Madddd titlecard I’ve ever seen, ni range veru ayya @Rajinikanth😭🔥🔥 #Jailer2 https://t.co/3LasuWLJr6— Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) October 14, 2026
ആക്ഷൻ: ചേതൻ ഡി'സൂസ, കോസ്റ്റ്യൂം ഡിസൈനർമാർ: പല്ലവി സിംഗ്, മുതുൽ ഹഫീസ്, സൗണ്ട് മിക്സ്: സുരേൻ ജി., സൗണ്ട് ഡിസൈൻ: സുരേൻ ജി., എസ്. അളഗിയകൂത്തൻ, കളറിസ്റ്റ്: ആൻഡ്രിയാസ് ബ്രൂക്കൽ, ഡി.ഐ. ലാബ്: അന്നപൂർണ സ്റ്റുഡിയോസ്, വി.എഫ്.എക്സ്. പ്രൊഡ്യൂസർ: സന്തോഷ് രാജു, മേക്കപ്പ്: പട്ടണം റഷീദ്, സി. ഹരിനാഥ്, സ്റ്റിൽസ്: വി. സിത്തിരസു.
#Jailer2 Premiere Show @rajinikanth’s performance is 🔥 Gd story, avg scrn play, mass action sequences, & excellent DOP. @anirudhofficial’s songs ok but the BGM is 💣 1st hlf is gd, 2nd hlf is below avg Lengthy runtime, weak climax👎 Overall: Below Average ⭐ 2.5/5 @sunpictures https://t.co/d9dMr03m5o— Prithvi (@YoursPrithivi) October 14, 2026
പബ്ലിസിറ്റി ഡിസൈൻ: കബിലൻ ചെല്ലയ്യ, പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ കൺട്രോളർമാർ: ഡി. രമേഷ് കുച്ചിരായർ, ആർ. എസ്. സുരേഷ് മണിയൻ, എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് പ്രൊഡ്യൂസർ: സുനിൽ റെഡ്ഡി.