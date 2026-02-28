ETV Bharat / education-and-career
പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ; ഫിസിക്സ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് തയാറെടുക്കുമ്പോള് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ഭാഗങ്ങള്
ഭൗതിക ശാസ്ത്രത്തില് മികച്ച മാര്ക്ക് നേടാന് തിരുവനന്തപുരം മണക്കാട് ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഹയര്സെക്കന്ഡറി സ്കൂള് അധ്യാപകന് അരുണ് പറയുന്നത് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 12:38 PM IST|
Updated : February 28, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് മാര്ച്ച് ആറിന് തുടക്കമാകും. ആദ്യം ഭൗതികശാസ്ത്രം അഥവാ ഫിസിക്സ്, ആന്ത്രോപ്പോളജി, സോഷ്യോളജി പരീക്ഷകളാണ്. ഏറെ കുട്ടികള് സയന്സ് സ്ട്രീമില് പഠിക്കുന്നതിനാല് തന്നെ ഫിസിക്സ് പരീക്ഷ എഴുതുന്ന കുട്ടികളുടെ എണ്ണം കൂടുതലാണ്. കുട്ടികള്ക്ക് നല്ല തലവേദന സൃഷ്ടിക്കുന്ന പേപ്പറുമാണിത്.
ഉന്നതപഠന രംഗത്ത് നിര്ണായകമാകുന്നത് കൊണ്ട് തന്നെ പരമാവധി മാര്ക്ക് ഭൗതികശാസ്ത്രത്തില് നേടാന് പ്ലസ്ടു പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് തയാറെടുക്കുന്ന കുട്ടികള്ക്ക് സാധിക്കേണ്ടതുമുണ്ട്. പതിമൂന്ന് അധ്യായങ്ങളില് നിന്നായി നിരവധി തിയറികളും തത്വങ്ങളും പഠിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ഇതെല്ലാം തന്നെ നന്നായി മനസിരുത്തി വായിച്ച് ഹൃദിസ്ഥമാക്കിയാല് മാത്രമേ പരീക്ഷയില് മികച്ച പ്രകടനം കാഴ്ച വയ്ക്കാനാകൂ.
ഫിസിക്സ് പരീക്ഷയില് ഉയര്ന്ന മാര്ക്ക് നേടാനാന് കുട്ടികള് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ചില സംഗതികളെക്കുറിച്ച് തിരുവനന്തപുരം മണക്കാട് ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഹയര്സെക്കന്ഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ ഫിസിക്സ് അധ്യാപകന് അരുണ് പറയുന്ന ചില കാര്യങ്ങള് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം. സമയബദ്ധിതമായി ചോദ്യങ്ങള്ക്ക് ഉത്തരം നല്കുക. കാര്യമാത്ര പ്രസക്തമായി മാത്രം ഉത്തരമെഴുതിയാല് മതിയാകും. ഒരു ചോദ്യത്തിനും അമിതമായി സമയം ചെലവഴിക്കാതിരിക്കുക.
ഈ അധ്യായങ്ങളില് നിന്ന് ഇനിപ്പറയുന്ന ഭാഗങ്ങള് നന്നായി പഠിച്ച് പോകുക. ചോദ്യങ്ങള് കൂടുതലായി വരാന് സാധ്യതയുള്ള മേഖലകളിതാകുമെന്ന് അരുണ് പറയുന്നു.
Chapter 1
Electrostatic field and gausse's theorem
------------------------------------------
* Basic properties of charges
* Coulomb's law
* Electric field and its properties
* Electric field intensity near a point charge
* Electric dipole and dipole moment
* Electric field intensity near an electric dipole;
* Axial line
* Equatorial line
* Torque acting on an electric dipole in a uniform field
* Gause's theoram
* Application
* Electric field near a long straight uniformly charged wire
* Electric field near a charged sheet
* Electric field near a charged spherical shell
Chapter 2
electrostatic potential and capacitance
--------------------------------------------
* Electric potential near a point charge
* Electric potential near a dipole
* Axial line and equatorial line
* Equipotential surfaces, properties ,diagrams.
* Potential energy of a dipole in a uniform field
* It's stable equilibrium and unstable equilibrium
* Arrangement of capacitors in series and parallel
* Energy stored in a capacitor
* Derivation of capacitance of a capacitor with and without dielectric
Chapter 3
current electricity
------------------------------------------
* Ohm's law and its limitations
* Derivation of drift velocity
* Derivation of electric current in terms of drift velocity
* Factors affecting resistance
* Temperature dependents of resistance and resistivity
* Temperature dependents of resistivity graph of a conductor, alloys, semiconductor, superconductors.
* Kirchhoff's laws
* Wheat stone's bridge
Chapter 3
moving charges and magnetism
--------------------------------------------
* Biot savart law
* Magnetic field intensity due to a current carrying circular loop
* Ampere's circuital theorem and proof
* Application of ampere's circuit theorem
* Long straight wire
* Solenoid
* Magnetic lorentz force and Lorentz force.
* A charge moving perpendicular to a uniform magnetic field
* Force acting on a current carrying conductor in a magnetic field
* Torque acting on a rectangular coil in a magnetic field
* Moving coil galvanometer
* Conversion into ammeter and voltmeter
Chapter 4
magnetism
------------------------------------------
* Torque acting on a magnetic dipole in a uniform magnetic field
* Properties of magnetic field lines
* Distinguish between Dia para and ferromagnetic behaviours
* Relationship between magnetic susceptibility and permeability
Chapter 5
electromagnetic induction
------------------------------------------
* Faraday 's laws of electromagnetic induction
* Lenz's law and law of conservation of energy.
* Motional EMF
* Diagram and working of an AC generator
* Self induction and equation for self inductance of a solenoid
* Mutual induction and equation for mutual inductance of two co-axial solenoids
Chapter 6
alternating current
-----------------------------------
* RMS value of current and voltage
* Analysis of AC circuits
* AC circuit containing
* A resistor only
* An inductor only
* A capacitor only
* AC circuit containing an
* inductor and resistor
* Capacitor and resistor
* Series LCR circuit
* Resonance condition
* Average power in a series LCR circuit
* Transformer turns ratio
* working principle
* various transformer losses
Chapter 7
electromagnetic waves
-------------------------------------
* Only the generalized equation of electric field and magnetic field of a plane electromagnetic wave
* Only the equation between the speed of a wave with electric field and magnetic field.
* Only the equation between speed of a wave with permeability and permittivity
* Very important "displacement current "
* 4 maxwell's equation,
equation only
* Uses of electromagnetic waves of the spectrum
Chapter 8
Ray optics
--------------------------------------------
* Relationship between focal length and radius of curvature of a concave mirror
* Mirror equation or mirror formula
* Magnification of a concave mirror
* Law of refraction
* Refraction through a glass slab
* Shift in the position of an image
* Lens makers formula
* Lens equation or lens formula
* Magnification of a lens
* Lenses in combination
* Power of a lens
* Refraction through a prism
* Ray diagrams and magnification of
* Simple microscope
* Compound microscope
* Telescope
Chapter 9
Wave optics
---------------------------------------
* Wavefront theory
* Type of wave fronts and their diagrams when passed through a Prism, convex lens ,concave mirror.
* refraction
* Reflection
* Young's double slit experiment - interference
* Coherent sources and the condition for bright and dark fringes
* Single slit experiment-diffraction
* Condition for minima and maxima
* Polarization and law of malus
Chapter 10
dual nature of radiation and matter
--------------------------------------------
* Work function
* Photoelectric effect experiment
* Variation of photocurrent with intensity
* Variation of photo current with potential
* Variation of photo current with frequency
* Variation of stopping potential with frequency
* Einstein's photoelectric equation
* Failure of wave theory
* De broglie matter waves
Chapter 11
atoms
--------------------------------------
* Rutherford gold foil experiment
* Failure of Rutherford model
* Bohr postulates
* Line spectrum of hydrogen
Chapter 12
nuclei
---------------------------------------
* Nuclear radius and density
* Mass defect and binding energy
* Binding energy per nucleon curve
* Properties of nuclear force
* Nuclear fission and fusion
Chapter 13
semiconductor devices
-----------------------------------------
* Band diagram of conductors, insulators and semiconductors
* Type of semiconductors
* P type and n type semiconductors
* Doping
* Junction formation in a diode
* Majority and minority carriers
* Forward biasing of a PN junction diode
* Forward biasing circuit and VI graph
* Reverse biasing of a PN junction
* Reverse biasing circuit and VI graph
* Diffusion current and drifting
* Rectifiers
* Full wave rectifier and half wave rectifiers