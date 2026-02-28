ETV Bharat / education-and-career

പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ; ഫിസിക്‌സ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് തയാറെടുക്കുമ്പോള്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ഭാഗങ്ങള്‍

* AC circuit containing an

* An inductor only

* RMS value of current and voltage

* Mutual induction and equation for mutual inductance of two co-axial solenoids

* Self induction and equation for self inductance of a solenoid

* Diagram and working of an AC generator

* Lenz's law and law of conservation of energy.

* Relationship between magnetic susceptibility and permeability

* Distinguish between Dia para and ferromagnetic behaviours

* Torque acting on a magnetic dipole in a uniform magnetic field

* Conversion into ammeter and voltmeter

* Torque acting on a rectangular coil in a magnetic field

* Force acting on a current carrying conductor in a magnetic field

* Temperature dependents of resistivity graph of a conductor, alloys, semiconductor, superconductors.

* Temperature dependents of resistance and resistivity

* Derivation of electric current in terms of drift velocity

* Ohm's law and its limitations

* Derivation of capacitance of a capacitor with and without dielectric

* Arrangement of capacitors in series and parallel

* It's stable equilibrium and unstable equilibrium

* Potential energy of a dipole in a uniform field

* Torque acting on an electric dipole in a uniform field

* Electric field intensity near an electric dipole;

* Electric field and its properties

* Resonance condition

* Average power in a series LCR circuit

* Transformer turns ratio

* working principle

* various transformer losses

Chapter 7

electromagnetic waves

-------------------------------------

* Only the generalized equation of electric field and magnetic field of a plane electromagnetic wave

* Only the equation between the speed of a wave with electric field and magnetic field.

* Only the equation between speed of a wave with permeability and permittivity

* Very important "displacement current "

* 4 maxwell's equation,

equation only

* Uses of electromagnetic waves of the spectrum

Chapter 8

Ray optics

--------------------------------------------

* Relationship between focal length and radius of curvature of a concave mirror

* Mirror equation or mirror formula

* Magnification of a concave mirror

* Law of refraction

* Refraction through a glass slab

* Shift in the position of an image

* Lens makers formula

* Lens equation or lens formula

* Magnification of a lens

* Lenses in combination

* Power of a lens

* Refraction through a prism

* Ray diagrams and magnification of

* Simple microscope

* Compound microscope

* Telescope

Chapter 9

Wave optics

---------------------------------------

* Wavefront theory

* Type of wave fronts and their diagrams when passed through a Prism, convex lens ,concave mirror.

* refraction

* Reflection

* Young's double slit experiment - interference

* Coherent sources and the condition for bright and dark fringes

* Single slit experiment-diffraction

* Condition for minima and maxima

* Polarization and law of malus

Chapter 10

dual nature of radiation and matter

--------------------------------------------

* Work function

* Photoelectric effect experiment

* Variation of photocurrent with intensity

* Variation of photo current with potential

* Variation of photo current with frequency

* Variation of stopping potential with frequency

* Einstein's photoelectric equation

* Failure of wave theory

* De broglie matter waves

Chapter 11

atoms

--------------------------------------

* Rutherford gold foil experiment

* Failure of Rutherford model

* Bohr postulates

* Line spectrum of hydrogen

Chapter 12

nuclei

---------------------------------------

* Nuclear radius and density

* Mass defect and binding energy

* Binding energy per nucleon curve

* Properties of nuclear force

* Nuclear fission and fusion

Chapter 13

semiconductor devices

-----------------------------------------

* Band diagram of conductors, insulators and semiconductors

* Type of semiconductors

* P type and n type semiconductors

* Doping

* Junction formation in a diode

* Majority and minority carriers

* Forward biasing of a PN junction diode

* Forward biasing circuit and VI graph

* Reverse biasing of a PN junction

* Reverse biasing circuit and VI graph

* Diffusion current and drifting

* Rectifiers

* Full wave rectifier and half wave rectifiers