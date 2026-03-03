ETV Bharat / education-and-career
പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര് ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട പാഠഭാഗങ്ങള് ഇവ
പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളി ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഹയര് സെക്കന്ഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ അധ്യാപകന് ശ്രീജ് പറയുന്നത് കേള്ക്കൂ. ....
Published : March 3, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര് ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില് തെല്ല് മനസിരുത്തിയാല് മുഴുവന് മാര്ക്കും കൂടെപ്പോരുമെന്നാണ് പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളി ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഹയര് സെക്കന്ഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര് സയന്സ് അധ്യാപകന് ശ്രീജ് പറയുന്നത്. കുട്ടികള് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ഭാഗങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം വിശദമായി തന്നെ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹം നിര്ദ്ദേശിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന പാഠഭാഗങ്ങളിലൂടെ കടന്ന് പോയി വിജയം സുനിശ്ചിതമാക്കൂ.
Chapters 1,2,3 ( Continuous chapters of C++)
Basic concepts like tokens,it's different types,rules for identifiers,type modifiers,type conversion and it's different types..looping statements, different types of looping statements,four components of loop, switch statement,nested loops,jump statements( goto, continue,break,return etc)
Concept of array and its need, array declaration, array initialisation array traversal ..( egs can also be asked on these).String handling capacity of gets function over cin.
Modular programming advantages and draw backs..character functions,string functions, console functions or its egs can also be asked.. Function prototype,Comparison of value method and reference method are also important..Scope and life of variables and functions etc
Chapter 4.Basic structure of html,
Comparison of static webpage and dynamic webpage, Comparison of client side script and server side script etc are very important.. Container tags and empty tags with egs,text formatting tags,body tag and it's attributes,img tag , comments in html..
Chapter 5.
Different types of lists in html(ordered list,unordered list, definition list) or egs can also be asked..hyper links and it's types,Table tag and it's attributes,input tags and different values for type attribute etc are important..
Chapter 6
Data types of javascript or egs , variable declaration in Java script, functions in Java script, Different use of + operator in Java script, Different ways of placing script in html
Chapter 7
Different types of webhosting and it's advantages,Free hosting, use of A record , CMS and it's use.
Chapter 8
Advantages of Data base management system.. Components of DBMS, Different types of users of DBMS,Data abstraction, Data independence, Different keys in a relation, Relational algebra operations ..( select,project,union, intersection etc)
Chapter 9.
Ddl,dml,dcl commands in sql, aggregate functions in sql,use of alter table command, concept of views in sql..
Chapter 10
ERP implementation stages,Different ERP solution providers, Advantages and Disadvantages of ERP.Business process reengineering , Related technologies of ERP( PLM,SCM,MIS,CRM etc)
Chapter 11
Generations of mobile phones,GPs,Mms,sms, Use of RFID, Bigdata analysis, Intellectual property property and it's classification ( Industrial property, Copy right) Types of industrial property..Cyber crimes and it's classification ( crime against individual,crime against property, crime against govt) brief explanation of each is needed..Cyber forensic, Infomania