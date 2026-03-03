ETV Bharat / education-and-career

പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര്‍ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട പാഠഭാഗങ്ങള്‍ ഇവ

പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര്‍ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില്‍ തെല്ല് മനസിരുത്തിയാല്‍ മുഴുവന്‍ മാര്‍ക്കും കൂടെപ്പോരുമെന്നാണ് പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളി ഗവണ്‍മെന്‍റ് ഹയര്‍ സെക്കന്‍ഡറി സ്‌കൂളിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര്‍ സയന്‍സ് അധ്യാപകന്‍ ശ്രീജ് പറയുന്നത്. കുട്ടികള്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ഭാഗങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ച് അദ്ദേഹം വിശദമായി തന്നെ സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു. അദ്ദേഹം നിര്‍ദ്ദേശിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന പാഠഭാഗങ്ങളിലൂടെ കടന്ന് പോയി വിജയം സുനിശ്ചിതമാക്കൂ.

Chapters 1,2,3 ( Continuous chapters of C++)

Basic concepts like tokens,it's different types,rules for identifiers,type modifiers,type conversion and it's different types..looping statements, different types of looping statements,four components of loop, switch statement,nested loops,jump statements( goto, continue,break,return etc)

Concept of array and its need, array declaration, array initialisation array traversal ..( egs can also be asked on these).String handling capacity of gets function over cin.

Modular programming advantages and draw backs..character functions,string functions, console functions or its egs can also be asked.. Function prototype,Comparison of value method and reference method are also important..Scope and life of variables and functions etc

Chapter 4.Basic structure of html,

Comparison of static webpage and dynamic webpage, Comparison of client side script and server side script etc are very important.. Container tags and empty tags with egs,text formatting tags,body tag and it's attributes,img tag , comments in html..

Chapter 5.

Different types of lists in html(ordered list,unordered list, definition list) or egs can also be asked..hyper links and it's types,Table tag and it's attributes,input tags and different values for type attribute etc are important..

Chapter 6