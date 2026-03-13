ETV Bharat / education-and-career

പതിനൊന്നാം ക്ലാസ് ഫിസിക്‌സ് പരീക്ഷ ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ ഒന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കൂ, എപ്ലസ് കൂടെപ്പോരും

plus one physics important portions ( Etv Bharat )

പതിനൊന്നാം ക്ലാസിലെ ഫിസിക്‌സ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് പതിനാല് അധ്യായങ്ങളാണ് പ്രധാനമായും പഠിക്കാനുള്ളത്. അല്‍പ്പം ഒന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചാല്‍ ഭൗതിക ശാസ്‌ത്രത്തില്‍ എപ്ലസ് എന്നത് അത്ര ബാലികേറാ മലയൊന്നുമല്ല.

ഫിസിക്‌സ് പരീക്ഷയില്‍ ഉയര്‍ന്ന മാര്‍ക്ക് നേടാനാന്‍ കുട്ടികള്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ചില സംഗതികളെക്കുറിച്ച് തിരുവനന്തപുരം മണക്കാട് ഗവണ്‍മെന്‍റ് ഹയര്‍സെക്കന്‍ഡറി സ്‌കൂളിലെ ഫിസിക്‌സ് അധ്യാപകന്‍ അരുണ്‍ പറയുന്ന ചില കാര്യങ്ങള്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം. സമയബദ്ധിതമായി ചോദ്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഉത്തരം നല്‍കുക. കാര്യമാത്ര പ്രസക്തമായി മാത്രം ഉത്തരമെഴുതിയാല്‍ മതിയാകും. ഒരു ചോദ്യത്തിനും അമിതമായി സമയം ചെലവഴിക്കാതിരിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ കാര്യങ്ങളാണ് അരുണ്‍ നിര്‍ദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്. ഒപ്പം ഇനിപ്പറയുന്ന പാഠങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്നുള്ള ഈ സുപ്രധാന ഭാഗങ്ങളും കുട്ടികള്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ ഊന്നല്‍ നല്‍കി പഠിക്കണമെന്നാണ് അദ്ദേഹം നിര്‍ദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്.

Chapter 1

units and measurements

-----------------------------------------

* Significant figures

* Checkinxg the accuracy of equation

* Deducing relationship among physical quantities

* Chapter 2

* motion in a straight line ------------------------------------

* Equations of motion from the graph

* Graph of freely falling objects

Chapter 3

motion in a plane

-----------------------------

* Parallelogram law and derivation

* Projectile motion

* Equation for maximum height

* Time for maximum height

* Time of flight

* Range

* Maximum range and same range for two different angles of projection

* Centripetal acceleration equation derivation

* Chapter 4

* lawsof motion ------------------------------

* Second law of motion and derivation of force

* Law of conservation of momentum

* Recoil of a gun and conservation of momentum in a one dimensional collision

* Law of static friction

* Maximum safe speed on a level road, Banked road with and without friction.

* Chapter 5

* Work energy power

--------------------------------------------

* Type of work and examples

* Impulse momentum principle

* Conservation of mechanical energy during a free fall

* Potential energy of spring

* Conservative and non conservative forces

* Difference between elastic and inlastic collision

* One dimensional elastic collision

* Loss of kinetic energy during a perfectly

* in elastic collision

Chapter 6

rotational dynamics

--------------------------------------

* Conservation of angular momentum

* Principle of moments

* Relationship between torque and angular momentum

* Moment of inertia

* Relationship between linear and angular quantities

* Conservation of angular momentum examples lady rotating in a swivel chair

Chapter 7

gravitation

-----------------------------------------

* Variation of acceleration due to gravity with altitude, with depth.

* Derivation of gravitational potential energy

* Escape velocity and orbital velocity. The relationship between them.