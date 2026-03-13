ETV Bharat / education-and-career
പതിനൊന്നാം ക്ലാസ് ഫിസിക്സ് പരീക്ഷ ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങള് ഒന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കൂ, എപ്ലസ് കൂടെപ്പോരും
ഫിസിക്സ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് ഉയര്ന്ന മാര്ക്ക് നേടാന് ചില കാര്യങ്ങള് ഒന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചാല് മതി.
പതിനൊന്നാം ക്ലാസിലെ ഫിസിക്സ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്ക് പതിനാല് അധ്യായങ്ങളാണ് പ്രധാനമായും പഠിക്കാനുള്ളത്. അല്പ്പം ഒന്ന് ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചാല് ഭൗതിക ശാസ്ത്രത്തില് എപ്ലസ് എന്നത് അത്ര ബാലികേറാ മലയൊന്നുമല്ല.
ഫിസിക്സ് പരീക്ഷയില് ഉയര്ന്ന മാര്ക്ക് നേടാനാന് കുട്ടികള് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ചില സംഗതികളെക്കുറിച്ച് തിരുവനന്തപുരം മണക്കാട് ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഹയര്സെക്കന്ഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ ഫിസിക്സ് അധ്യാപകന് അരുണ് പറയുന്ന ചില കാര്യങ്ങള് ശ്രദ്ധിക്കാം. സമയബദ്ധിതമായി ചോദ്യങ്ങള്ക്ക് ഉത്തരം നല്കുക. കാര്യമാത്ര പ്രസക്തമായി മാത്രം ഉത്തരമെഴുതിയാല് മതിയാകും. ഒരു ചോദ്യത്തിനും അമിതമായി സമയം ചെലവഴിക്കാതിരിക്കുക തുടങ്ങിയ കാര്യങ്ങളാണ് അരുണ് നിര്ദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്. ഒപ്പം ഇനിപ്പറയുന്ന പാഠങ്ങളില് നിന്നുള്ള ഈ സുപ്രധാന ഭാഗങ്ങളും കുട്ടികള് കൂടുതല് ഊന്നല് നല്കി പഠിക്കണമെന്നാണ് അദ്ദേഹം നിര്ദ്ദേശിക്കുന്നത്.
Chapter 1
units and measurements
-----------------------------------------
* Significant figures
* Checkinxg the accuracy of equation
* Deducing relationship among physical quantities
* Chapter 2
* motion in a straight line ------------------------------------
* Equations of motion from the graph
* Graph of freely falling objects
Chapter 3
motion in a plane
-----------------------------
* Parallelogram law and derivation
* Projectile motion
* Equation for maximum height
* Time for maximum height
* Time of flight
* Range
* Maximum range and same range for two different angles of projection
* Centripetal acceleration equation derivation
* Chapter 4
* lawsof motion ------------------------------
* Second law of motion and derivation of force
* Law of conservation of momentum
* Recoil of a gun and conservation of momentum in a one dimensional collision
* Law of static friction
* Maximum safe speed on a level road, Banked road with and without friction.
* Chapter 5
* Work energy power
--------------------------------------------
* Type of work and examples
* Impulse momentum principle
* Conservation of mechanical energy during a free fall
* Potential energy of spring
* Conservative and non conservative forces
* Difference between elastic and inlastic collision
* One dimensional elastic collision
* Loss of kinetic energy during a perfectly
* in elastic collision
Chapter 6
rotational dynamics
--------------------------------------
* Conservation of angular momentum
* Principle of moments
* Relationship between torque and angular momentum
* Moment of inertia
* Relationship between linear and angular quantities
* Conservation of angular momentum examples lady rotating in a swivel chair
Chapter 7
gravitation
-----------------------------------------
* Variation of acceleration due to gravity with altitude, with depth.
* Derivation of gravitational potential energy
* Escape velocity and orbital velocity. The relationship between them.
Chapter 8
mechanics of solids
-----------------------------------
Read all the three modulus of elasticity
* Graph showing the variation of stress and strain
* Hooke's law
* Potential energy stored in an elongated spring
Chapter 9
mechanics of fluids
---------------------------------
* Pascal's law and hydraulic lift
* Terminal velocity
* Equation of continuity
* Bernoulli's principle proof and velocity of effulux
* Surface tension = surface energy proof
* Shape of liquid drops and meniscus
* Access pressure inside a drop
* Capillary rise derivation
Chapter 10
thermal property of matter
-------------------------------------------
* Relationship between alpha beta and gamma
* Change of state
* Anomalous expansion of water
* Conduction convection radiation
* Wien's displacement law
Chapter 11 thermodynamics
-----------------------------------
* First law of thermodynamics
* Second law of thermodynamics
* Mayer's relation
* Work done during isothermal process
* Adiabatic process
* Efficiency of carnot's engine
Chapter 12
kinetic theory of gases
------------------------------------
* Postulates of kinetic theory
* Derivation of pressure
* RMS velocity
* Mean free path
* Law of equipotation of energy
* Specific heat capacities and ratio of specific heat capacities of monatomic, diatomic, triatomic and polyatomic gases.
* Chapter 13
oscillation
-----------------------
* Simple harmonic motion
* Derivation of velocity and acceleration
* Derivation of kinetic energy potential energy
* Time period of a symbol pendulum
* Time period of a loded at spring.
Chapter 14
Waves
-----------------------------------
* Transverse wave and longitudinal waves
* Newton's equation and laplace's correction
* Speed of transverse waves and longitudinal waves
* Equation of a plane wave and problem
* Stationery waves in stretched string, open pipe and closed pipe