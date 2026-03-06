ETV Bharat / education-and-career
പ്ലസ്വണ് കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര് ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില് പ്രധാനമായും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടത്
ഒന്ന് മനസ് വച്ച് പഠിച്ചാല് പ്ലസ്വണ് കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര് ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില് മുഴുവന് മാര്ക്കും കൂടെ പോരും.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
പതിനൊന്നാം ക്ലാസിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര് ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില് പ്രധാനമായും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ഭാഗങ്ങളെ കുറിച്ച് പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളി ഗവണ്മെന്റ് ഹയര് സെക്കന്ഡറി സ്കൂളിലെ ശ്രീജ് പറയുന്നു.
Chapter 1: Different steps in data processing..Number conversion from one number system to another system ..eg( octal to decimal , binary to hexadecimal etc) .. Different methods to represent a negative integer ..or a specific eg may be asked..eg Represent -13 using 2s complement method ..Block diagram of computer with explanation..Real number represenation...Importance of unicode ...Different file formats ( audio,image , video etc)
Chapter 2 : Important cpu registers..RAM,ROM comparison.. Importance of Cache memory..E waste and its disposal methods , Different approaches in green computing.., Operating system and its different functions.. Different language processors with explanation..Classification of software..Four freedoms offered by FSF..Freeware and Shareware comprison etc
Chapter 3 : Different approaches in problem solving.. Different steps in Problem solving.. Diffrent symbols used in flow chart... Advantages and drawbacks of flow chart.. Different types of errors that can occur in a program..Documentation and its different types ..
Chapter 4: Diffrent tokens in C++ with explanation...Rules for identifiers.. Classification of different tokens may also be asked..IDE in C++
Chapter 5: Data types ? Explanation of fundamental data types? Statements in C++ and its types..Variable and its different aspects .. Classification of operators.. logical operators? Cascading of input , out put operators..
Chapter 6: Basic structure of a c++ program ? Use of pre processor directives? Type modifiers in C++ ? Type conversion with eg ?
Chapter 7 : Different types Control statements? Different types of loops? Four components of loop? Different types of selection statements etc..Entry controlled loop exit controlled loop etc
Chapter 8 : Advantages of computer network? Classification of communication media with eg and simple explaination..Various communication technologies that using radio waves( blue tooth,infrared,satellite communication etc). Various topologies used in Network..? Different protocols used in a network( tcp/ip,ftp,http etc)Classification of networks..URL and its different parts eg can also be asked..
Chapter 9: Intranet and extranet ? Requirements for internet connection? Various broad band communication methods with simple explanation.. ( wired..Isdn,ftth,leased line,cable internet etc and wireless..mobile broadband, satellite broad band,wimax etc)Email advantages? Different sections of email ? Search engines , Steps in web browsing, Threats in computer..virus,worm,trojan horse,phishing , dos , hacking different types.. Prevention of cyber attacks .. Antivirus,firewall,cookies etc .. Classification of social media .. Advantages and draw backs of social media ..
Chapter 10:
Different types interactions used in e governance? E governance infrastructure?Different e learning tools? Advantages of e business? Telemedicine? BPO , KPO, Call centre ..