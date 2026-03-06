ETV Bharat / education-and-career

പ്ലസ്‌വണ്‍ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര്‍ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില്‍ പ്രധാനമായും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടത്

പതിനൊന്നാം ക്ലാസിലെ കമ്പ്യൂട്ടര്‍ ആപ്ലിക്കേഷനില്‍ പ്രധാനമായും ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ട ഭാഗങ്ങളെ കുറിച്ച് പാലക്കാട് എലപ്പുള്ളി ഗവണ്‍മെന്‍റ് ഹയര്‍ സെക്കന്‍ഡറി സ്‌കൂളിലെ ശ്രീജ് പറയുന്നു.

Chapter 1: Different steps in data processing..Number conversion from one number system to another system ..eg( octal to decimal , binary to hexadecimal etc) .. Different methods to represent a negative integer ..or a specific eg may be asked..eg Represent -13 using 2s complement method ..Block diagram of computer with explanation..Real number represenation...Importance of unicode ...Different file formats ( audio,image , video etc)

Chapter 2 : Important cpu registers..RAM,ROM comparison.. Importance of Cache memory..E waste and its disposal methods , Different approaches in green computing.., Operating system and its different functions.. Different language processors with explanation..Classification of software..Four freedoms offered by FSF..Freeware and Shareware comprison etc

Chapter 3 : Different approaches in problem solving.. Different steps in Problem solving.. Diffrent symbols used in flow chart... Advantages and drawbacks of flow chart.. Different types of errors that can occur in a program..Documentation and its different types ..

Chapter 4: Diffrent tokens in C++ with explanation...Rules for identifiers.. Classification of different tokens may also be asked..IDE in C++

Chapter 5: Data types ? Explanation of fundamental data types? Statements in C++ and its types..Variable and its different aspects .. Classification of operators.. logical operators? Cascading of input , out put operators..