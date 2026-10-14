ലഹരിവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തകൻ്റെ കൊലപാതകം; പ്രതിയുടെ വീടിൻ്റെ മുൻഭാഗം ബുൾഡോസര് കൊണ്ട് ഇടിച്ചു നിരത്തി
ആൾക്കൂട്ടം അശ്വനി കുമാറിൻ്റെ കട തകർക്കുകയും തീവെച്ച് നശിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ മൻസയിലാണ് സംഭവം.
By PTI
Published : October 14, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
ചണ്ഡീഗഡ്: പട്ടാ പകൽ ലഹരിവിരുദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തകനായ പർവിന്ദർ സിങ് എന്ന 'ജോട്ട'യെ വെടിവെച്ചു കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയ മെഡിക്കൽ സ്റ്റോർ ഉടമ അശ്വനി കുമാറിൻ്റെ വീടിൻ്റെ മുൻഭാഗം അധികൃതർ ബുൾഡോസർ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് പൊളിച്ചുനീക്കി. ആൾക്കൂട്ടം അശ്വനി കുമാറിൻ്റെ കട തകർക്കുകയും തീവെച്ച് നശിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ മൻസയിലാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്.
വീർ നഗറിലെ കുമാറിൻ്റെ വീടിൻ്റെ മുൻഭാഗം ബുൾഡോസർ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് തകർക്കുമ്പോൾ പ്രദേശത്ത് നാടകീയ രംഗങ്ങളാണ് അരങ്ങേറിയത്. കനത്ത പൊലീസ് സുരക്ഷയ്ക്കിടയിലും 'നിഹാംഗ്' വിഭാഗത്തിൽപ്പെട്ടവർ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ജനങ്ങൾ തകർത്ത കെട്ടിടത്തിൻ്റെ ഭാഗങ്ങൾ വീണ്ടും അടിച്ചുതകർത്തു; വലിയൊരു ജനക്കൂട്ടം ഈ കാഴ്ച മൊബൈലിൽ പകർത്തുകയും ആർപ്പുവിളിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
#WATCH | Mansa, Punjab: Mansa SSP Vaibhav Choudhary says, "We are here to maintain law and order. Action is being taken by the administration here. So, we had received an intimation regarding the same. So, we have come here with the force to maintain law and order. There was input regarding illegal construction and action is being taken in connection with that..."— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
കുമാറിൻ്റെ മെഡിക്കൽ സ്റ്റോറും ആൾക്കൂട്ടം വടികളും കല്ലുകളും ഉപയോഗിച്ച് തകർത്തു. കെട്ടിടത്തിലെ ഓരോ ഇഷ്ടികയും തകർന്നു വീഴുമ്പോൾ പ്രതിക്കെതിരെ മുദ്രാവാക്യങ്ങൾ മുഴക്കിയ ജനക്കൂട്ടം ഒടുവിൽ കടയ്ക്ക് തീവെയ്ക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. പൊലീസ് വിന്യാസം ശക്തമായിരുന്നിട്ടും ആൾക്കൂട്ടം അക്രമാസക്തരായപ്പോൾ, പൊളിക്കൽ നടപടി കാണാനായി സമീപത്തെ വീടുകളുടെ മതിലുകളിൽ പോലും ആളുകൾ കയറിനിന്നു. സ്ഥലത്ത് അനധികൃത നിർമ്മാണം നടന്നിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന വിവരത്തെത്തുടർന്നാണ് പൊളിക്കൽ നടപടി സ്വീകരിച്ചതെന്ന് അധികൃതർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്സ്ആപ്പ് ചാനലില് ജോയിന് ചെയ്യാന് ഈ ലിങ്കില് ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക
#WATCH | Mansa, Punjab: A crowd sets fire to the shop of Ashvini, the man who is accused of fatally shooting anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota yesterday. https://t.co/lR0HMOvet9— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2026
ലഹരി ഉപയോഗത്തിനും മെഡിക്കൽ സ്റ്റോറുകൾ വഴിയുള്ള ലഹരിമരുന്നുകളുടെ അനധികൃത വിൽപ്പനയ്ക്കുമെതിരെ ശബ്ദമുയർത്തിയിരുന്ന ജോട്ടയെ, ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച തിരക്കേറിയ മാർക്കറ്റിൽ വെച്ചാണ് പകൽവെളിച്ചത്തിൽ വെടിവെച്ചു കൊലപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. പ്രായമായ ഒരാൾക്ക് ലഹരിമരുന്ന് വിറ്റതിനെ ചോദ്യം ചെയ്തതിനെത്തുടർന്നാണ് മെഡിക്കൽ സ്റ്റോർ ഉടമയായ കുമാർ ജോട്ടയ്ക്കും സുഹൃത്തുക്കൾക്കും നേരെ വെടിയുതിർത്തതെന്ന് പറയപ്പെടുന്നു. പ്രവർത്തകൻ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് ലൈവ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് സംഭവം നടന്നത്.
Today, I met the family of Paravinder Singh Chhota, who was brutally killed in broad daylight in Mansa a chilling reflection of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. Three years ago, when a case was registered against Paravinder Singh Chhota when he raised the voice against Drug’s , I stood with his family. Even then, the fight against drugs demanded serious and decisive action. Had the government acted firmly against drug suppliers and dismantled the supply network at that time, could this tragedy have been prevented? The question Punjab is asking today is simple: Who is accountable for this failure? A government’s foremost responsibility is to protect the lives of its citizens. When people are killed in broad daylight and the drug menace continues to threaten Punjab’s future, statements and publicity campaigns are not enough. The people deserve answers, accountability and decisive action. Bhagwant Mann, Punjab cannot afford any more excuses. If your government cannot ensure the safety of its people, it must take moral responsibility and resign.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) October 14, 2026
പ്രതിയെ രാജസ്ഥാനിലെ സലാസറിൽ നിന്ന് കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തതായി പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. വെടിവെപ്പിനെത്തുടർന്ന് പട്ടണത്തിൽ സംഘർഷാവസ്ഥ നിലനിന്നിരുന്നു; പ്രവർത്തകൻ്റെ അനുയായികൾ മെഡിക്കൽ ഷോപ്പ് തകർക്കുകയും പ്രതിഷേധ സൂചകമായി ജോട്ടയുടെ മൃതദേഹം സംസ്കരിക്കാൻ കുടുംബം വിസമ്മതിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു.
Faridkot, Punjab: On the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh, Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan says, “This is a very sad incident. I express my grief and extend my condolences to the family. I am thankful to the Punjab government for ensuring that the accused was arrested within 24 hours. I do not know the details, but I know that the person who killed him has been apprehended.”— IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2026
കുമാറിനെ രക്ഷപ്പെടാൻ സഹായിച്ച കൂട്ടാളിയെ ഇന്നലെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തിരുന്നു. കൊലപാതകം വ്യാപകമായ പ്രതിഷേധത്തിനും വഴിവെച്ചു. സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ക്രമസമാധാന നില തകർന്നെന്നും 'ജംഗിൾ രാജ്' (അരാജകത്വം) ആണെന്നും ആരോപിച്ച് പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാക്കൾ എഎപി (AAP) സർക്കാരിനെതിരെ രൂക്ഷ വിമർശനമുന്നയിച്ചു. പഞ്ചാബിലെ ലഹരിമാഫിയയ്ക്കെതിരെ ശബ്ദമുയർത്തുന്നവരുടെ സുരക്ഷയെക്കുറിച്ച് ഗുരുതരമായ ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ ജോട്ടയുടെ കൊലപാതകം ഉയർത്തുന്നുണ്ടെന്നും അവർ പറഞ്ഞു.
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