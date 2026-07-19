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മിന്നൽ പ്രളയവും കനത്ത ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലും; ജമ്മു കശ്‌മീരിൽ17 മരണം, നിരവധിപേരെ കാണാനില്ല

ജമ്മു കശ്‌മീരിലെ മേഘവിസ്ഫോടനത്തിലും ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിലും മരണം 17 ആയി, നിരവധിപേരെ കാണാനില്ല. തെരച്ചിൽ ഊർജിതം.

RAJOURI FLASH FLOODS JAMMU KASHMIR 17 DEAD JAMMU KASHMIR FLOOD RAJOURI CLOUDBURST
Jammu Kashmir Flash Floods (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Kerala Team

Published : July 19, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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ശ്രീനഗർ: രണ്ട് ദിവസങ്ങളായി ശക്തമായി പെയ്യുന്ന മഴയെ തുടർന്ന് ജമ്മു കശ്‌മീരിലെ അതിർത്തി ജില്ലയായ പൂഞ്ചിൽ കനത്ത മിന്നൽപ്രളയത്തിലും ഉരുൾപൊട്ടലിലും 17 പേർ മരിക്കുകയും നിരവധി പേരെ കാണാതാവുകയും ചെയ്‌തു. ഭൂരിഭാഗം ജനവാസ മേഖലയും വെള്ളത്തിനടിയിലായതിനെ തുടർന്ന് രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ദുസ്സഹമാകുന്നു. വെള്ളത്തിനടിയിലായവർക്കായി പ്രദേശത്ത് വിവിധ ഏജൻസികളുടെ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം തുടരുകയാണ്.

ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ നാശനഷ്ടങ്ങൾ സംഭവിച്ചത് പൂഞ്ച് ജില്ലയിലെ സുരൻകോട്ട് തഹ്‌സിലിൽ നിന്നാണ്. ഇതുവരെ 16 മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെടുത്തതായി പൂഞ്ച് ജില്ലയിലെ ഒരു ഉന്നത പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥൻ ഇ ടിവി ഭാരതിനോട് പറഞ്ഞു. രാവിലെ രജൗരി ജില്ലയിൽ നിന്ന് ഒരു സ്ത്രീയുടെ മൃതദേഹവും കണ്ടെടുത്തിരുന്നു. കാണാതായവരെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നതോടെ മരണസംഖ്യ ഉയർന്നേക്കാമെന്ന് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥർ വ്യക്തമാക്കി. കഴിഞ്ഞ 24 മണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളിൽ പൂഞ്ചിൽ 77 മില്ലിമീറ്ററും രജൗരിയിൽ 103 മില്ലിമീറ്ററും മഴ രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി.

Also Read: കിഴക്കൻ യൂറോപ്യൻ രാജ്യങ്ങളുമായുള്ള ഉഭയകക്ഷി ബന്ധം ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്താൻ ഇന്ത്യ; ത്രിരാഷ്ട്ര പര്യടനത്തിനായി ദ്രൗപതി മുർമു

TAGGED:

RAJOURI FLASH FLOODS
JAMMU KASHMIR
17 DEAD JAMMU KASHMIR FLOOD
RAJOURI CLOUDBURST
JAMMU KASHMIR FLASH FLOODS

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