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വിടവാങ്ങാനിരിക്കെ പെയ്‌ത് തിമിര്‍ത്ത് കാലവര്‍ഷം; രാജ്യത്ത് മഴ ശക്തമാകും, കാറ്റിനും ഇടിമിന്നലിനും സാധ്യത

രാജ്യത്തെ വിവിധയിടങ്ങളില്‍ മഴ ശക്തം. ദാദ്ര-നഗർ ഹവേലി, ദാമൻ-ദിയു എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലാണ് ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല്‍ മഴ ലഭിച്ചത്. മഴയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം കാറ്റിനും സാധ്യതയെന്ന് ഐഎംഡി.

IMD THUNDERSTORM ALERT HEAVY RAIN FORECAST THIS WEEK MD WEATHER ALERT THIS WEEK MONSOON RAIN ALERT IN INDIA
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By PTI

Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST

2 Min Read
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ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി: കാലവര്‍ഷം വിടവാങ്ങാനിരിക്കെ രാജ്യത്തിന്‍റെ വിവിധയിടങ്ങളില്‍ മഴ ശക്തം. ഒരാഴ്‌ച ഇന്ത്യയുടെ വിവിധയിടങ്ങളില്‍ മഴ ശക്തമായേക്കുമെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യന്‍ കാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പിന്‍റെ മുന്നറിയിപ്പ്. വടക്ക്, മധ്യ, കിഴക്ക്, വടക്കുകിഴക്ക്, പടിഞ്ഞാറ് എന്നീ മേഖലകളില്‍ ശക്തമായ മഴയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം കാറ്റിനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്നാണ് ഐഎംഡി മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് നല്‍കുന്നത്.

തെക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ മധ്യപ്രദേശിന് മുകളില്‍ രൂപപ്പെട്ട ന്യൂനമര്‍ദം തെക്കന്‍ രാജസ്ഥാനിലേക്കും വടക്കൻ ഗുജറാത്തിലേക്കും നീങ്ങുന്നതിന്‍റെ സ്വാധീനത്തിലാണ് മഴ ശക്തി പ്രാപിക്കുന്നത്. ദേശീയ തലസ്ഥാനത്തും മേഘാവൃതമായ അന്തരീക്ഷമായിരിക്കുമെന്നും അറിയിപ്പുണ്ട്. ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴ ലഭിക്കാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്. എന്നാല്‍ ന്യൂനമര്‍ദം വടക്കോട്ട് നീങ്ങി ഗംഗാ സമതലങ്ങളില്‍ പ്രവേശിച്ചാല്‍ സെപ്റ്റംബര്‍ 16,17 ദിവസങ്ങളില്‍ മഴ ശക്തമായേക്കാം.

അതേസമയം ഡല്‍ഹിക്ക് പുറമെ മറ്റിടങ്ങളില്‍ ഇടിമിന്നലോട് കൂടിയ മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് ഐഎംഡി അറിയിച്ചു. ജമ്മു കശ്‌മീര്‍, ഹരിയാന, ചണ്ഡീഗഡ്, ഡൽഹി, പഞ്ചാബ്, ലഡാക്ക് എന്നിവിടിങ്ങളില്‍ നാളെ (സെപ്‌റ്റംബര്‍ 15) മുതല്‍ സെപ്‌റ്റംബര്‍ 17 വരെ ഇടിമിന്നലോട് കൂടിയ വ്യാപകമായ മഴ ലഭിക്കാന്‍ സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

അതേസമയം മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയിലെ വിദർഭ, നന്ദുർബാർ, ധുലെ, ജൽഗാവ്, നാസിക് മേഖലകളിൽ നിലവിൽ മഴ ലഭിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. എന്നാല്‍ ബിഹാര്‍ പശ്ചിമ ബംഗാൾ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ്, ഒഡിഷ, ആൻഡമാൻ നിക്കോബാർ ദ്വീപുകൾ എന്നിവ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള കിഴക്കൻ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽ ഈ ആഴ്‌ച മഴയും ഇടിമിന്നലും ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്നും ഐഎംഡി അറിയിച്ചു.

വടക്കുകിഴക്കൻ മേഖലകളായ അരുണാചൽ പ്രദേശ്, അസം, മേഘാലയ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ വരും ദിവസങ്ങളിൽ വ്യാപകമായ മഴ ലഭിച്ചേക്കാം. തെക്ക് പടിഞ്ഞാറൻ മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെയും സമീപപ്രദേശങ്ങളിലെയും ന്യൂനമർദ്ദം തെക്കൻ രാജസ്ഥാനിലേക്കും വടക്കൻ ഗുജറാത്തിലേക്കും നീങ്ങുമെന്ന് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുന്നതിനാൽ ഗുജറാത്തിലെ ചിലയിടങ്ങളിൽ ശക്തമായ കാറ്റിനൊപ്പം ഇടിമിന്നലിനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ട്.

മഴ കൂടുതലും കുറവും

ജൂൺ 1 മുതൽ സെപ്റ്റംബർ 13 വരെയുള്ള കാലയളവിൽ ഇന്ത്യയിലുടനീളം മിതമായ മഴയാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. ദാദ്ര-നഗർ ഹവേലി, ദാമൻ-ദിയു എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിലാണ് ഏറ്റവും ഉയർന്ന അധിക മഴ (38 ശതമാനം) രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി. തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ ഒഡിഷ (22 ശതമാനം), നാഗാലാൻഡ് (11 ശതമാനം) എന്നിവയും വരുന്നു. മറുവശത്ത് മേഘാലയയിലാണ് ഏറ്റവും മഴക്കുറവ് (59 ശതമാനം) രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുള്ളത്. അരുണാചൽ പ്രദേശ്, മണിപ്പൂർ, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ മഴ സാധാരണയേക്കാൾ 42 ശതമാനം കുറവും കർണാടകയിൽ 28 ശതമാനം കുറവുമാണ് രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്.

ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്‌സ്‌ആപ്പ് ചാനലില്‍ ജോയിന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഈ ലിങ്കില്‍ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

എൽനിനോ പ്രതിഭാസം

ശക്തമായ എൽനിനോ പ്രതിഭാസം 2027 ഫെബ്രുവരി വരെ തുടരാനും ഇന്ത്യയിലെ കാലാവസ്ഥയെ സ്വാധീനിക്കാനും സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് സ്കൈമെറ്റ് വിദഗ്‌ധനായ മഹേഷ് പാലാവത്ത് പറഞ്ഞു. ഇത് ശൈത്യകാലത്തിന്‍റെ കാഠിന്യം കുറയ്ക്കാനും വേനൽക്കാല താപനില നേരത്തെ ഉയരാനും കാരണമായേക്കാം. പസഫിക് സമുദ്രത്തിലെ താപനിലയിലുണ്ടാകുന്ന വർധനവ് വടക്കുകിഴക്കൻ മൺസൂൺ ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ഇന്ത്യയിലെ കാലാവസ്ഥയെ ബാധിച്ചേക്കാമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേർത്തു.

Also read: മോദിയുടെ ദീര്‍ഘായുസിനായി ജന്മദിനത്തിൽ വീടുകളില്‍ ദീപം തെളിയിക്കണം; ആഹ്വാനവുമായി ബിജെപി അധ്യക്ഷൻ നിതിൻ നബിൻ

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IMD THUNDERSTORM ALERT
HEAVY RAIN FORECAST THIS WEEK
WEATHER ALERT THIS WEEK
MONSOON RAIN ALERT IN INDIA
IMD RAIN WARNING THIS WEEK

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