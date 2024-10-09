ETV Bharat / technology

രസതന്ത്ര നൊബേൽ മൂന്നുപേർക്ക്: പുരസ്‌കാരം പ്രോട്ടീനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനത്തിന്

2024ലെ രസതന്ത്ര നൊബേൽ പുരസ്‌കാരം ഡേവിഡ് ബേക്കർ, ഡെമിസ് ഹസ്സാബിസ്, ജോൺ എം ജംബർ എന്നിവർക്ക്. പ്രോട്ടീനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പഠനത്തിനാണ് അംഗീകാരം.

വർഷത്തെ രസതന്ത്ര നൊബേൽ പുരസ്‌കാരം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. ഡേവിഡ് ബേക്കർ, ഡെമിസ് ഹസ്സാബിസ്, ജോൺ എം ജംബർ എന്നിവരാണ് പുരസ്‌കാരം പങ്കിട്ടത്. കംപ്യൂട്ടേഷണൽ പ്രോട്ടീൻ ഡിസൈനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ഗവേഷണങ്ങൾക്കാണ് ഡേവിഡ് ബേക്കർ പുരസ്‌കാരത്തിന് അർഹനായത്. പ്രോട്ടീനിന്‍റെ ഘടന പ്രവചിച്ചതിനാണ് ഡെമിസ് ഹസ്സാബിസ്, ജോൺ എം ജംബർ എന്നിവർ പുരസ്‌കാരത്തിന് അർഹരായത്.

Also Read: മെഷീൻ ലേണിങ് രംഗത്തെ സംഭാവന: ഭൗതിക ശാസ്‌ത്ര നൊബേൽ പുരസ്‌കാരം പങ്കിട്ട് രണ്ട് പേർ

