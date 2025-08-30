ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ചാറ്റ്ജിപിടിയുടെ എഐ ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് ടൂളായ ഗിബ്ലി പുറത്തിറങ്ങി ദിവസങ്ങൾക്കകം ആളുകളുടെ ശ്രദ്ധ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത് നമ്മളെല്ലാം കണ്ടതാണ്. ഇപ്പോഴിതാ ഈ ആഴ്ച ആദ്യം പുറത്തിറക്കിയ ഗൂഗിൾ ജെമിനൈയുടെ പുതിയ ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് മോഡലായ 'ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജ്' (നാനോ ബനാന) ആണ് താരം. സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ പ്ലാറ്റ്ഫോമുകളിലെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ എഐ ട്രൻഡായി മാറിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് ജെമിനൈയുടെ അപ്ഡേറ്റ് ചെയ്ത ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് സവിശേഷത.
ടെക്സ്റ്റ് പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഇമേജുകൾ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ ഉപയോക്താക്കളെ അനുവദിക്കുന്നതാണ് ഈ ഫീച്ചർ. ഇമേജുകൾ സൃഷ്ടിക്കാനും എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യാനും മുമ്പത്തേക്കാളും വേഗത്തിൽ ഫലങ്ങൾ നൽകാനും ഇതിന് കഴിയും. ടെക്സ്റ്റ് പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഒരു ഇമേജിൽ നിന്ന് ഉപകരണമോ, ദൃശ്യങ്ങളോ, വസ്ത്രങ്ങളോ, മറ്റോ മാറ്റാൻ കഴിയും.
Announcing Gemini 2.5 Flash Image! (Nano Banana) from @GoogleDeepMind. This model brings you state of the art image generation! Here's 7m of demos.— Addy Osmani (@addyosmani) August 26, 2025
Today marks a leap forward in AI-powered image creativity with the launch of stronger native image generation and editing in Gemini… pic.twitter.com/mySnJdVwue
പുതിയ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷൻ ടൂൾ ജനറേറ്റഡ് ഇമേജിന്റെ സ്ഥിരത നിലനിർത്താൻ പ്രാപ്തമാണ്. ഇതിനർത്ഥം ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ഈ ടൂൾ വഴി വളരെ സ്ഥിരതയുള്ള ചിത്രങ്ങൾ നിർമിക്കാൻ കഴിയുമെന്നാണ്. ജെമിനൈയുടെ പുതിയ ഫീച്ചറിന് മുൻപ്, ഒരു ഫോട്ടോ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ അത് കഥാപാത്രത്തിന്റെ സ്ഥിരതയെ ബാധിക്കുമായിരുന്നു.
ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, ഒരു വ്യക്തിയുടെ ടീ-ഷർട്ട്, തൊപ്പി അല്ലെങ്കിൽ പാന്റ്സ് എന്നിവയുടെ നിറം മാറ്റാൻ നിങ്ങൾ ജെമിനി ഉപയോഗിച്ചാൽ, ആ വ്യക്തിയുടെ മുഴുവൻ മുഖവും മാറും. ഗൂഗിൾ പറയുന്നതനുസരിച്ച്, പുതിയ എഐ ഇമേജ് മോഡലിൽ ഇത് സംഭവിക്കില്ല.
Image generation with Gemini just got a bananas upgrade and is the new state-of-the-art image generation and editing model. 🤯— Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) August 26, 2025
From photorealistic masterpieces to mind-bending fantasy worlds, you can now natively produce, edit and refine visuals with new levels of reasoning,… pic.twitter.com/hYwA6l4QyY
ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയത് മുതൽ വ്യത്യസ്ത തരത്തിലുള്ള ഇമേജുകൾ പരീക്ഷിച്ച് കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ് ഉപയോക്താക്കൾ. അതിശയിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഇമേജുകളാണ് പലരും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ജെമിനൈയുടെ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷന്റെ പ്രധാന ഉപയോഗങ്ങൾ പരിശോധിക്കാം.
ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജ്: സവിശേഷതകൾ
- മികച്ച എഡിറ്റിങ് ഫീച്ചറുകൾ: ഒരു ഫോട്ടോ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ അത് കഥാപാത്രത്തിന്റെ സ്ഥിരതയെ ബാധിക്കാത്ത രീതിയിൽ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജിന് സാധിക്കും.
- ഇമേജ് ബ്ലെൻഡിങ് ഫീച്ചർ: വ്യത്യസ്ത ഫോട്ടോകളോ, വസ്തുക്കളോ, മറ്റോ ഒരൊറ്റ ഫോട്ടോയിലേക്ക് ചേർക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.
- മൾട്ടി-ടേൺ എഡിറ്റിങ്: എന്തെങ്കിലും പ്രോംപ്റ്റ് നൽകിയിട്ട് ഗൂഗിളിന്റെ ഈ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷൻ ടൂളിന് നിങ്ങൾ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിൽ ചിത്രം സൃഷ്ടിക്കാൻ സാധിച്ചില്ലെങ്കിൽ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് വേണ്ട രീതിയിൽ ലഭിക്കുന്നത് വരെ ആവർത്തിച്ചാവർത്തിച്ച് മാറ്റാം.
- പല തവണ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോഴും നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ ഘടകങ്ങൾ പഴയ പോലെ തന്നെ നിലനിർത്താം.
- ഒരു ചിത്രത്തിന്റെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ മാത്രം മാറ്റങ്ങൾ വരുത്തുക.
ഈ എഐ ടൂളിന് ചില പരിമിതികളുണ്ട്. ചില മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തലുകളും ആവശ്യമാണ്. സ്റ്റൈലൈസേഷൻ, ടെക്സ്റ്റ് റെൻഡറിങ്, ക്യാരക്റ്റർ ഫീച്ചറുകൾ, സെറ്റിങ്, വീക്ഷണാനുപാത സ്ഥിരത നിലനിർത്തൽ എന്നിവയിൽ പുതിയ മോഡൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കുമ്പോൾ പ്രശ്നങ്ങൾ നേരിട്ടേക്കാമെന്നാണ് ഗൂഗിൾ പറയുന്നത്.
സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച ചില ചിത്രങ്ങൾ:
മികച്ച ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നതിന് കൃത്യമായ എഡിറ്റിങ് നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങൾ നൽകേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ജെമിനൈയുടെ ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് മോഡലായ ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജിനെ ആളുകൾ എങ്ങനെ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കാം. സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പങ്കുവച്ച ചില ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ചുവടെ നൽകുന്നു.
This used to be impossible.— Linus Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) August 26, 2025
Not with the new image gen model from Gemini. pic.twitter.com/wkwq7S1fb0
🚨 Google just dropped Nano Banana inside Gemini… and it’s WILD 🍌— Shruti (@heyshrutimishra) August 26, 2025
SPOILER: it makes Photoshop look ancient.
People are already calling it the best AI photo editor in the world.
Here’s why everyone’s freaking out (with wild examples + how to use it): 👇 pic.twitter.com/41GSOx538P
Enhanced an old picture of my grand parents with Gemini. Just look at the difference.— Teja Karlapudi (@teja2495) August 27, 2025
Before After pic.twitter.com/ykSCBXbm8e
New record? 13 images merged into a single image using Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana). This collage method is absolutely BANANAS! I'm actually amazed that it can do this however I feel like I'm reaching it's limit now but even at 13 elements it's still managing to obtain… pic.twitter.com/SOUjLVCedb— Travis Davids (@MrDavids1) August 27, 2025
Take photos,— Linus Ekenstam (@LinusEkenstam) August 26, 2025
Get the object represented
plug into Image to 3D model with added context. wow.
you can do this to, just upload a photo to Gemini and ask it for a 3D represented object in clay or gray. pic.twitter.com/vb3jlrkv6y
Gemini reimagining Pashupati Seal as a real scene. pic.twitter.com/gLPAtTLWMs— Aditya Madanapalle (@electricfoo) August 29, 2025
You don’t need to spend $1,000s on photographers, studios, or models.— Eyad (@eyad_khrais) August 27, 2025
These 3 on-model lookbook shots were generated with Gemini 2.5 Flash (aka nano-banana). Images in <5 seconds. The cost is CENTS per render, not dollars. 100% character/brand consistency across campaigns. Looks… pic.twitter.com/CBJTHlXFnN
“Put this shirt on him”— Pietro Schirano (@skirano) August 26, 2025
Gemini 2.5 Flash Image
Previously nano-banana pic.twitter.com/7jX8vJ7GOx
Also Read:
- ചാറ്റ്ജിപിടിക്ക് എതിരാളി: പുതിയ എഐ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷൻ ടൂളുമായി ഗൂഗിൾ ജെമിനൈ; പ്രത്യേകതകൾ അറിയാം
- 7,000mAh ബാറ്ററിയുമായി റിയൽമിയുടെ പുതിയ ഫോൺ വരുന്നു: ലോഞ്ച് സെപ്റ്റംബർ 2ന്; അറിയാം പ്രത്യേകതകൾ
- ചന്ദ്രൻ ചുവന്ന് തുടുക്കും! പൂർണ ചന്ദ്രഗ്രഹണം സെപ്തംബർ 7ന്; ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ദൃശ്യമാകുന്ന മികച്ച സമയം ഇത്, മിസ്സാക്കല്ലേ....
- മെസേജ് അയക്കുമ്പോൾ ഗ്രാമാറാണോ പ്രശ്നം? പരിഹാരവുമായി മെറ്റ; വാട്സ്ആപ്പിലെ പുത്തൻ ഫീച്ചറിനെ കുറിച്ചറിയാം
- ഓപ്പണ് എഐയെ നേരിടാൻ അരയും തലയും മുറുക്കി ഡിഎൻപിഎ; പകർപ്പവകാശ ലംഘനത്തിൽ ആഗോള തർക്കം മുറുകുന്നു