വൈറലായി ഗൂഗിൾ ജെമിനൈയുടെ എഐ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷൻ ടൂൾ: സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച രസകരമായ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ

ടെക്സ്റ്റ് പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഇമേജുകൾ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ ഉപയോക്താക്കളെ അനുവദിക്കുന്നതാണ് ജെമിനൈയുടെ അപ്‌ഡേറ്റ് ചെയ്‌ത ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് സവിശേഷത. ഇതുവഴി നിർമിച്ച രസകരമായി ചില ചിത്രങ്ങൾ പരിശോധിക്കാം.

Gemini's updated AI image editing tool is available to all (Image Credits: Google)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : August 30, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ചാറ്റ്‌ജിപിടിയുടെ എഐ ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് ടൂളായ ഗിബ്ലി പുറത്തിറങ്ങി ദിവസങ്ങൾക്കകം ആളുകളുടെ ശ്രദ്ധ പിടിച്ചെടുത്തത് നമ്മളെല്ലാം കണ്ടതാണ്. ഇപ്പോഴിതാ ഈ ആഴ്‌ച ആദ്യം പുറത്തിറക്കിയ ഗൂഗിൾ ജെമിനൈയുടെ പുതിയ ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് മോഡലായ 'ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജ്' (നാനോ ബനാന) ആണ് താരം. സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയ പ്ലാറ്റ്‌ഫോമുകളിലെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ എഐ ട്രൻഡായി മാറിയിരിക്കുകയാണ് ജെമിനൈയുടെ അപ്‌ഡേറ്റ് ചെയ്‌ത ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് സവിശേഷത.

ടെക്സ്റ്റ് പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഇമേജുകൾ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ ഉപയോക്താക്കളെ അനുവദിക്കുന്നതാണ് ഈ ഫീച്ചർ. ഇമേജുകൾ സൃഷ്‌ടിക്കാനും എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യാനും മുമ്പത്തേക്കാളും വേഗത്തിൽ ഫലങ്ങൾ നൽകാനും ഇതിന് കഴിയും. ടെക്സ്റ്റ് പ്രോംപ്റ്റുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഒരു ഇമേജിൽ നിന്ന് ഉപകരണമോ, ദൃശ്യങ്ങളോ, വസ്ത്രങ്ങളോ, മറ്റോ മാറ്റാൻ കഴിയും.

പുതിയ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷൻ ടൂൾ ജനറേറ്റഡ് ഇമേജിന്‍റെ സ്ഥിരത നിലനിർത്താൻ പ്രാപ്‌തമാണ്. ഇതിനർത്ഥം ഉപയോക്താക്കൾക്ക് ഈ ടൂൾ വഴി വളരെ സ്ഥിരതയുള്ള ചിത്രങ്ങൾ നിർമിക്കാൻ കഴിയുമെന്നാണ്. ജെമിനൈയുടെ പുതിയ ഫീച്ചറിന് മുൻപ്, ഒരു ഫോട്ടോ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ അത് കഥാപാത്രത്തിന്‍റെ സ്ഥിരതയെ ബാധിക്കുമായിരുന്നു.

ഉദാഹരണത്തിന്, ഒരു വ്യക്തിയുടെ ടീ-ഷർട്ട്, തൊപ്പി അല്ലെങ്കിൽ പാന്‍റ്സ് എന്നിവയുടെ നിറം മാറ്റാൻ നിങ്ങൾ ജെമിനി ഉപയോഗിച്ചാൽ, ആ വ്യക്തിയുടെ മുഴുവൻ മുഖവും മാറും. ഗൂഗിൾ പറയുന്നതനുസരിച്ച്, പുതിയ എഐ ഇമേജ് മോഡലിൽ ഇത് സംഭവിക്കില്ല.

ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജ് പുറത്തിറക്കിയത് മുതൽ വ്യത്യസ്‌ത തരത്തിലുള്ള ഇമേജുകൾ പരീക്ഷിച്ച് കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ് ഉപയോക്താക്കൾ. അതിശയിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഇമേജുകളാണ് പലരും സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നത്. ജെമിനൈയുടെ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷന്‍റെ പ്രധാന ഉപയോഗങ്ങൾ പരിശോധിക്കാം.

ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജ്: സവിശേഷതകൾ

  • മികച്ച എഡിറ്റിങ് ഫീച്ചറുകൾ: ഒരു ഫോട്ടോ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോൾ അത് കഥാപാത്രത്തിന്‍റെ സ്ഥിരതയെ ബാധിക്കാത്ത രീതിയിൽ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യാൻ ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജിന് സാധിക്കും.
  • ഇമേജ് ബ്ലെൻഡിങ് ഫീച്ചർ: വ്യത്യസ്‌ത ഫോട്ടോകളോ, വസ്‌തുക്കളോ, മറ്റോ ഒരൊറ്റ ഫോട്ടോയിലേക്ക് ചേർക്കാൻ സാധിക്കും.
  • മൾട്ടി-ടേൺ എഡിറ്റിങ്: എന്തെങ്കിലും പ്രോംപ്റ്റ് നൽകിയിട്ട് ഗൂഗിളിന്‍റെ ഈ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷൻ ടൂളിന് നിങ്ങൾ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്ന രീതിയിൽ ചിത്രം സൃഷ്‌ടിക്കാൻ സാധിച്ചില്ലെങ്കിൽ നിങ്ങൾക്ക് വേണ്ട രീതിയിൽ ലഭിക്കുന്നത് വരെ ആവർത്തിച്ചാവർത്തിച്ച് മാറ്റാം.
  • പല തവണ എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്യുമ്പോഴും നിങ്ങൾക്ക് ആവശ്യമായ ഘടകങ്ങൾ പഴയ പോലെ തന്നെ നിലനിർത്താം.
  • ഒരു ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ ചില ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ മാത്രം മാറ്റങ്ങൾ വരുത്തുക.

ഈ എഐ ടൂളിന് ചില പരിമിതികളുണ്ട്. ചില മെച്ചപ്പെടുത്തലുകളും ആവശ്യമാണ്. സ്റ്റൈലൈസേഷൻ, ടെക്സ്റ്റ് റെൻഡറിങ്, ക്യാരക്‌റ്റർ ഫീച്ചറുകൾ, സെറ്റിങ്, വീക്ഷണാനുപാത സ്ഥിരത നിലനിർത്തൽ എന്നിവയിൽ പുതിയ മോഡൽ ഉപയോഗിക്കുമ്പോൾ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങൾ നേരിട്ടേക്കാമെന്നാണ് ഗൂഗിൾ പറയുന്നത്.

സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച ചില ചിത്രങ്ങൾ:
മികച്ച ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ലഭിക്കുന്നതിന് കൃത്യമായ എഡിറ്റിങ് നിർദ്ദേശങ്ങൾ നൽകേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. ജെമിനൈയുടെ ഇമേജ് എഡിറ്റിങ് മോഡലായ ജെമിനൈ 2.5 ഫ്ലാഷ് ഇമേജിനെ ആളുകൾ എങ്ങനെ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് പരിശോധിക്കാം. സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പങ്കുവച്ച ചില ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ചുവടെ നൽകുന്നു.

