ETV Bharat / technology

വൈറലായി ഗൂഗിൾ ജെമിനൈയുടെ എഐ ഇമേജ് ജനറേഷൻ ടൂൾ: സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പങ്കുവെച്ച രസകരമായ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ - GOOGLE GEMINI IMAGE GENERATION TOOL

Gemini's updated AI image editing tool is available to all ( Image Credits: Google )