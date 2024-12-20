ETV Bharat / state

എംടി വാസുദേവൻ നായരുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില അതീവ ഗുരുതരം; ഹൃദയസ്‌തംഭനം എന്ന് മെഡിക്കല്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റിന്‍ - MT VASUDEVAN NAIR HEALTH

മെഡിക്കല്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റിന്‍ :

Mr MT VASUDEVAN NAIR aged 91 years had been admitted to BABY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in critical condition with a diagnosis of heart failure. The patient is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts.



Currently, the patient is receiving intensive medical support, to optimize cardiac function and stabilize vital parameters.



The medical team is closely monitoring the situation and providing the best possible care. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.