എംടി വാസുദേവൻ നായരുടെ ആരോഗ്യനില അതീവ ഗുരുതരം; ഹൃദയസ്‌തംഭനം എന്ന് മെഡിക്കല്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റിന്‍ - MT VASUDEVAN NAIR HEALTH

കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ചികിത്സയില്‍.

MT IN CRITICAL CONDITION MT VASUDEVAN NAIR എംടി വാസുദേവന്‍ നായര്‍ എംടി ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയില്‍
MT Vasudevan Nair (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Kerala Team

Published : 3 hours ago

കോഴിക്കോട് : കോഴിക്കോട്ടെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിൽ കഴിയുന്ന എംടിയുടെ നില അതീവ ഗുരുതരമായി തുടരുകയാണ്. ആരോഗ്യ നില ഗുരുതരമാണെന്നും ഹൃദയസ്‌തംഭനം ഉണ്ടായെന്നും അറിയിച്ചുകൊണ്ട് മെഡിക്കല്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റിനും ആശുപത്രി അധികൃതര്‍ പുറത്തിറക്കി.

ശ്വസന, ഹൃദയ സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖങ്ങൾക്ക് പുറമെ ശരീരത്തിന്‍റെ മറ്റു അവയവങ്ങളുടെ പ്രവ‍ർത്തനവും മോശമായതായി ഡോക്‌ടർമാർ അറിയിച്ചു. ഒരു മാസത്തിനിടെ പല തവണയായി എംടി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സ തേടിയിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയസ്‌തംഭനം ഉള്‍പ്പെടെ ഗുരുതര ആരോഗ്യ പ്രശ്‌നങ്ങള്‍ തുടരുകയാണെന്നും വിദഗ്‌ധ ഡോക്‌ടര്‍മാരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ ചികിത്സ നൽകിവരുന്നതായും ആശുപത്രി അധികൃതര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു.

മെഡിക്കല്‍ ബുള്ളറ്റിന്‍ :

Mr MT VASUDEVAN NAIR aged 91 years had been admitted to BABY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in critical condition with a diagnosis of heart failure. The patient is under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts.

Currently, the patient is receiving intensive medical support, to optimize cardiac function and stabilize vital parameters.

The medical team is closely monitoring the situation and providing the best possible care. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

MT IN CRITICAL CONDITIONMT VASUDEVAN NAIRഎംടി വാസുദേവന്‍ നായര്‍എംടി ഗുരുതരാവസ്ഥയില്‍MT VASUDEVAN NAIR HEALTH

