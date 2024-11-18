ബീഹാറിലെ രാജ്ഗിറില് നടക്കുന്ന വനിതാ ഏഷ്യൻ ചാമ്പ്യൻസ് ട്രോഫി ഹോക്കി ടൂർണമെന്റില് ജപ്പാനെ 3-0ന് തോൽപ്പിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യ സെമിഫൈനലിലേക്ക് യോഗ്യത നേടി. 5 മത്സരങ്ങൾ ജയിച്ച ഇന്ത്യ 15 പോയിന്റുമായി പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതെത്തി. ഒളിമ്പിക് വെള്ളി മെഡൽ ജേതാക്കളായ ചൈന (12) പിന്നിലാണ്.
നാളെ നടക്കുന്ന ഒന്നാം സെമിയിൽ ഇന്ത്യ നാലാം സ്ഥാനക്കാരായ ജപ്പാനെ നേരിടുമ്പോൾ, ചൈന മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള മലേഷ്യയെ നേരിടും. ടൂർണമെന്റിലെ ടോപ് സ്കോററായ ദീപികയുടെ ഇരട്ടഗോളിലാണ് (47, 48 മിനിറ്റ്) ഇന്ത്യയുടെ തകര്പ്പന് ജയം. 37-ാം മിനിറ്റിൽ വൈസ് ക്യാപ്റ്റൻ നവനീത് കൗറും ഗോളടിച്ച് വിജയം തീരുമാനമാക്കി.
Semi-Final Bound! 🙌🇮🇳— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 17, 2024
Team India storms into the semi-finals of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024! 💥
With stellar performances and unwavering teamwork, our Bharat Ki Sherniyan continues its journey toward glory.
Up next: India vs Japan on Tuesday – a… pic.twitter.com/mVTkJqkBN0
മത്സരത്തിന്റെ തുടക്കം മുതൽ പന്തിൽ ആധിപത്യം പുലർത്തിയ ഇന്ത്യ ആദ്യപാദത്തിൽ ആക്രമണോത്സുകതയോടെയാണ് കളിച്ചത്. ജാപ്പനീസ് ഗോൾകീപ്പർ യു കുഡോ തുടർച്ചയായ സേവുകൾ നടത്തി. രണ്ടാം പാദത്തിൽ തുടർച്ചയായ 3 ഗോളുകൾ രക്ഷിച്ച കുഡോ ഇന്ത്യയെ മികച്ച ലീഡ് ചെയ്യുന്നതിൽ നിന്ന് തടഞ്ഞു. ചൈനയ്ക്കെതിരായ പ്രകടനം പോലെ പകുതി സമയ ഇടവേളയ്ക്ക് ശേഷം ഇന്ത്യ കളി മാറ്റുകയായിരുന്നു.
Full-Time Alert🚨— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 17, 2024
India secures a dominant 3-0 victory over Japan! 🇮🇳👏 With this win the team tops the table and advances to the semifinals of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
Catch the action this Tuesday as the Indian Women’s Hockey Team takes the field for a… pic.twitter.com/Nt3F9CW9rA
Deepika's brilliance in action! 🚀— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 17, 2024
A goal that leaves the crowd in awe and the opposition with no chance#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #BharatKiSherniyan #BiharWACTRajgir2024 #WomensAsianChampionsTrophy
.@CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @sports_odisha @FIH_Hockey… pic.twitter.com/tVIUKLIOgt
അവസാന പാദത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യക്ക് പെനാൽറ്റി കോർണറുകൾ ലഭിച്ചെങ്കിലും അവസരങ്ങൾ പാഴാക്കി. 47, 48 മിനിറ്റുകളിൽ ദീപികയുടെ അതിവേഗ ഗോളിലൂടെ ജപ്പാന്റെ പ്രതീക്ഷകൾ അവസാനിപ്പിച്ചു. മറ്റ് മത്സരങ്ങളിൽ മലേഷ്യ 2-0ന് തായ്ലൻഡിനെ തോൽപ്പിച്ചപ്പോൾ ചൈന അതേ മാർജിനിൽ ദക്ഷിണ കൊറിയയേയും തോൽപിച്ചു.
