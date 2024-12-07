ETV Bharat / sports

'മോശം ബാറ്റിങ്ങും ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍സിയും', രോഹിത്തിനെതിരെ സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ, ബുംറ മതിയായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് ചില ആരാധകര്‍

ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ രോഹിത് ശര്‍മയ്‌ക്ക് എതിരെ രൂക്ഷവിമര്‍ശനവുമായി സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ.

AUSTRALIA VS INDIA 2ND TEST JASPRIT BUMRAH രോഹിത് ശര്‍മ LATEST NEWS IN MALAYALAM
rohit sharma (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Kerala Team

Published : 3 hours ago

ഹൈദരാബാദ്: അഡ്‌ലെയ്‌ഡ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്ക് എതിരെ ഓസ്‌ട്രേലിയ മുന്‍തൂക്കം നേടുന്ന സാഹചര്യത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ രോഹിത് ശര്‍മയ്‌ക്കെതിരായ വിമര്‍ശനം കടുപ്പിച്ച് സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയ. ഇന്ത്യ വിജയിച്ച ആദ്യ ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ വ്യക്തിപരമായ കാരണങ്ങളാല്‍ രോഹിത് കളിച്ചിരുന്നില്ല. ജസ്‌പ്രീത് ബുംറയ്‌ക്ക് കീഴിലായിരുന്നു സന്ദര്‍ശകര്‍ വിജയം നേടിയത്.

ഈ വിജയത്തിന്‍റെ ആത്മവിശ്വാസത്തില്‍ അഡ്‌ലെയ്‌ഡില്‍ പിങ്ക് ടെസ്റ്റ് കളിക്കാനിറങ്ങിയ ഇന്ത്യ നിലവില്‍ പ്രതിരോധത്തിലാണ്. മിച്ചല്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ക്കിന്‍റെ ആറാട്ടില്‍ തകര്‍ന്നടിഞ്ഞ ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്ക് 180-ല്‍ ഒതുങ്ങേണ്ടി വന്നു. മധ്യനിരയില്‍ ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യാനിറങ്ങിയ രോഹിത്താവട്ടെ വെറും മൂന്ന് റണ്‍സെടുത്താണ് തിരികെ കയറിത്. സമീപകാലത്തുള്ള മോശം ഫോമും രോഹിത്തിനെതിരായ വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ആക്കം കൂട്ടിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.

സ്വന്തം മണ്ണില്‍ വച്ച് ബംഗ്ലാദേശിനും ന്യൂസിലന്‍ഡിനെതിരെയും കഴിഞ്ഞ പരമ്പരകളിലും രോഹിത്തിന് തിളങ്ങാന്‍ കഴിഞ്ഞിരുന്നില്ല. ബംഗ്ലാദേശിനെതിരെ അവസാന ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ 8, 23 എന്നിങ്ങനെയായിരുന്നു രണ്ട് ഇന്നിങ്‌സുകളിലായി ഇന്ത്യന്‍ ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍ നേടിയത്. ഇന്ത്യയെ ന്യൂസിലന്‍ഡ് വൈറ്റ് വാഷ് ചെയ്‌ത മൂന്ന് മത്സര പരമ്പരയിലെ ആറ് ഇന്നിങ്‌സുകളില്‍ 11, 18, 8, 0, 52, 2 എന്നിങ്ങനെയായിരുന്നു രോഹിതിന്‍റെ സ്‌കോറുകള്‍.

ബാറ്റിങ്ങില്‍ ഫ്ലോപ്പായതിനൊപ്പം ക്യാപ്റ്റന്‍സിയിലും നിലവില്‍ രോഹിത് പഴികേള്‍ക്കുന്നുണ്ട്. രോഹിത്തിന് പകരം ബുംറ തന്നെ ഇന്ത്യയെ നയിച്ചാല്‍ മതിയായിരുന്നുവെന്നാണ് ചിലര്‍ പറയുന്നത്. രോഹിത്തിന് കീഴില്‍ ഇറങ്ങുമ്പോള്‍ ടീമിന് കാര്യമായ ഊര്‍ജമില്ലെന്നും ചിലര്‍ അഭിപ്രായപ്പെടുന്നുണ്ട്. അതേസമയം അഡ്‌ലെയ്‌ഡില്‍ ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്ക് മറുപടിക്കിറങ്ങിയ ഓസീസ് നിലവില്‍ മികച്ച ലീഡാണ് ലക്ഷ്യം വയ്‌ക്കുന്നത്.

