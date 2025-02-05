ETV Bharat / sports

റോവിങ്ങില്‍ കേരളത്തിന് സ്വർണം; ഫുട്ബോളില്‍ അസമിനെ വീഴ്‌ത്തി ഫൈനലിൽ - 38TH NATIONAL GAMES

ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസില്‍ ഫുട്ബോളില്‍ അസമിനെ പെനാൽറ്റി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ വീഴ്‌ത്തി കേരളം ഫൈനലിൽ

KERALA WINS NINTH GOLD MEDAL 38TH ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസ്
റോസ് മരിയ ജോഷി, വർഷ കെ.ബി, അശ്വത്, മീനാക്ഷി (KOA/FB)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 5, 2025, 7:01 PM IST

ഡെറാഡൂൺ: ഉത്തരാഖണ്ഡിൽ നടക്കുന്ന 38-ാമത് ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസില്‍ കേരളത്തിന് ഒന്‍പതാം സ്വര്‍ണം. വനിതാ വിഭാഗം റോവിങ്ങിൽ കോക്സ്‍ലസ് ഫോർ ഇനത്തിലാണ് സ്വര്‍ണം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

റോസ് മരിയ ജോഷി, വർഷ കെ.ബി, അശ്വത്, മീനാക്ഷി എന്നിവരടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘമാണ് കേരളത്തിന് സ്വർണം നേടിക്കൊടുത്തത്. മെഡൽ ടേബിളിലെ എട്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള കേരളത്തിന് ഒന്‍പത് സ്വര്‍ണം, ഒൻപതു വെള്ളിയും ആറു വെങ്കലവുമാണ് സമ്പാദ്യം.

ഇന്ന് നടന്ന മറ്റു മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ ആവേശകരമായ പുരുഷ ഫുട്ബോളില്‍ അസമിനെ പെനാൽറ്റി ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ വീഴ്‌ത്തി കേരളം ഫൈനലിൽ പ്രവേശിച്ചു. ഷൂട്ടൗട്ടിൽ 3–2നായിരുന്നു കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ വിജയം. വനിതാ കോക്സ്‍ലസ് പെയർ ഇനത്തിൽ വിജിന മോള്‍, അലീന ആന്‍റോ സഖ്യം വെള്ളി മെഡൽ നേടി. വനിതാ ഡബിൾസ് സ്കൾസ് ഇനത്തിൽ ഗൗരി നന്ദയ്ക്കും സാനിയ കൃഷ്ണനും വെള്ളിയുണ്ട്. അതേസമയം വനിതാ ക്വാഡ്രപ്പ്ൾ സ്‌കൂൾ മത്സരത്തിൽ കേരളം വെങ്കലവും സ്വന്തമാക്കി.

ഇന്നലെ 100 മീറ്റർ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഇനത്തില്‍ ഹര്‍ഷിത ജയറാം സ്വര്‍ണം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയിരുന്നു. നേരത്തേ 50 മീറ്റർ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രോക്ക്, 200 മീറ്റർ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഇനങ്ങളിലും ഹർഷിത സ്വർണനേട്ടത്തിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു. കൂടാതെ വനിതാ വിഭാഗം വാട്ടർപോളോയിലും സ്വർണം നേടി.

പുരുഷ വിഭാഗം വാട്ടർ പോളോയിൽ ബംഗാളിനെ തകര്‍ത്ത് കേരളം വെങ്കലം നേടി. മെഡല്‍ പട്ടികയില്‍ 28 സ്വർണവുമായി കർണാടകയാണ് ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്ത് നില്‍ക്കുന്നത്.

