സെഞ്ച്വറിയുമായി ഒലി പോപ്പിന്‍റെ ചെറുത്തുനില്‍പ്പ്, 126 റൺസ് ലീഡുമായി ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട്

author img

By ETV Bharat Kerala Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

INDvENG Ollie Pope

ഒരു ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ഇന്നിംഗ്‌സ് തോല്‍വിയിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെ പോപ്പിന്‍റെ ചെറുത്തുനില്‍പ്പാണ് മത്സരത്തിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുവന്നത്. ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ നാലാം സെഞ്ച്വറിയാണ് പോപ് ഹൈദരാബാദില്‍ നേടിയത്.

ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ജസ്‌പ്രീത് ബുംറയുടെ പേസ് അറ്റാക്കും ആർ അശ്വിനും സംഘവും വിരിച്ച സ്‌പിൻ വലയും മറികടന്ന് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് ആശ്വാസമായി മധ്യനിര ബാറ്റർ ഒലി പോപ്പിന്‍റെ തകർപ്പൻ സെഞ്ച്വറി. ഹൈദരാബാദ് ഉപ്പല്‍ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍ ഇന്ത്യൻ ആരാധകരെ സാക്ഷിയാക്കി ഒലി പോപ്പ് നേടിയ സെഞ്ച്വറിയുടെ മികവില്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിംഗ്‌സ് ലീഡ് സ്വന്തമാക്കി. മൂന്നാം ദിനം കളി അവസാനിക്കുമ്പോൾ ആറ് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്‌ടത്തില്‍ 316 റൺസ് എന്ന നിലയിലാണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട്. നാല് വിക്കറ്റ് ശേഷിക്കെ 126 റൺസിന്‍റെ ലീഡാണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനുള്ളത്.

157 പന്തിലാണ് പോപ്പ് സെഞ്ച്വറി തികച്ചത്. റൺസ് കണ്ടെത്താനാകെ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് മുൻ നിരയും മധ്യനിരയും തകർന്നപ്പോഴാണ് വൺഡൗണായി ഇറങ്ങിയ പോപ്പ് ഇന്ത്യൻ ബൗളർമാരെ സമർഥമായി നേരിട്ട് സെഞ്ച്വറി നേടിയത്. ഒരു ഘട്ടത്തില്‍ ഇന്നിംഗ്‌സ് തോല്‍വിയിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുകയായിരുന്ന ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെ പോപ്പിന്‍റെ ചെറുത്തുനില്‍പ്പാണ് മത്സരത്തിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചുകൊണ്ടുവന്നത്. ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ നാലാം സെഞ്ച്വറിയാണ് പോപ് ഹൈദരാബാദില്‍ നേടിയത്.

ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ഒന്നാം ഇന്നിംഗ്‌സ് സ്കോറായ 436 റൺസ് പിന്തുടർന്ന് മൂന്നാം ദിനം ബാറ്റിങ് ആരംഭിച്ച ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് ഓപ്പണർമാർ ഭേദപ്പെട്ട തുടക്കമാണ് നല്‍കിയത്. എന്നാല്‍ 31 റൺസെടുത്ത സാക് ക്രാവ്‌ളിയും 47 റൺസെടുത്ത ബെൻ ഡക്കറ്റും പുറത്തായതോടെ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് പതറി. പിന്നീട് എത്തിയ ജോ റൂട്ടും (2), ജോണി ബെയർ സ്റ്റോയും (10), നായകൻ സ്‌റ്റോക്‌സും (6) പെട്ടെന്ന് മടങ്ങിയതോടെ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് സമ്പൂർണ പ്രതിരോധത്തിലേക്ക് വീണിരുന്നു.

എന്നാല്‍ വിക്കറ്റ് കീപ്പർ ബാറ്റർ ബെൻ ഫോക്‌സിനെ കൂട്ടുപിടിച്ച് പോപ് നടത്തിയ രക്ഷ പ്രവർത്തനമാണ് ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് ലീഡ് നേടിക്കൊടുത്തത്. ഫോക്‌സ് 34 റൺസ് നേടി പുറത്തായെങ്കിലും പോപും റീഹാൻ അഹമ്മദും ചേർന്ന് ഇംഗണ്ടിനെ മൂന്നാം ദിനം കൂടുതല്‍ വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്‌ടമില്ലാതെ പിടിച്ചു നിർത്തി. പോപ് 148 റൺസുമായി പുറത്താകാതെ നില്‍ക്കുമ്പോൾ റീഹാൻ 16 റൺസുമായി പോപിന് പിന്തുണയുമായുണ്ട്. ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് വേണ്ടി ജസ്‌പ്രീത് ബുംറയും രവി അശ്വിനും രണ്ട് വിക്കറ്റ് വീതം വീഴ്‌ത്തി. ജഡേജ, അക്‌സർ പട്ടേല്‍ എന്നിവർ ഒരോ വിക്കറ്റ് വീതം നേടി. രണ്ട് ദിനം ശേഷിക്കെ ഇരു ടീമുകളും വിജയം മാത്രമാണ് ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നത്. നാളെ മികച്ച സ്കോർ കണ്ടെത്തി ലീഡ് വർധിപ്പിക്കാൻ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് നിരശ്രമിക്കുമ്പോൾ എത്രയും വേഗം ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ബാറ്റർമാരെ പുറത്താക്കി മത്സരത്തിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചുവരാനാകും ഇന്ത്യ ഹൈദരാബാദില്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുക.

Last Updated :Jan 27, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

TAGGED:

England tour of Indiahundred Ollie PopeOllie PopeINDvENGഒലിപോപ്പിന് സെഞ്ച്വറി

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

ഫീച്ചേർഡ്

അനധികൃത സമ്പാദ്യം 250 കോടിയിലധികം, ഹൈദരാബാദ് വികസന അതോറിറ്റി മുൻ ചെയർമാന് ഒരു ജില്ലയില്‍ മാത്രം 102 ഏക്കർ ഭൂമി

ആന്ധ്രയില്‍ വോട്ടര്‍ പട്ടികയില്‍ സ്‌കൂള്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളുടെ പേരുകള്‍; രൂക്ഷ വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി ടിഡിപി

അങ്കണവാടി ജീവനക്കാർക്ക് ആയുഷ്‌മാൻ ഭാരത് ആനുകൂല്യം; ഓണറേറിയം 4,500 രൂപയായി ഉയർത്തിയെന്ന് വനിത ശിശു ക്ഷേമ മന്ത്രാലയം

കോലിയെ നോക്കണ്ട...ടീം ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ അഴിച്ചുപണി വേണോ എന്നാലോചിച്ച് ബിസിസിഐ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.