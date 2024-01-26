ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് സ്‌പിൻ വല പൊട്ടിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യൻ ബാറ്റർമാർ...ഹൈദരാബാദില്‍ 175 റൺസ് ലീഡ്

By ETV Bharat Kerala Desk

Published : Jan 26, 2024, 7:45 PM IST

രവി ജഡേജ 81 റൺസോടെയും അക്‌സർ പട്ടേല്‍ 35 റൺസോടെയും പുറത്താകാതെ നില്‍ക്കുകയാണ്. ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് വേണ്ടി ജോ റൂട്ട്, ടോം ഹാർട്‌ലി എന്നിവർ രണ്ട് വിക്കറ്റ് വീതം വീഴ്‌ത്തി. ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് വേണ്ടി യശസ്വി ജയ്‌വാളും കെഎല്‍ രാഹുലും അർധസെഞ്ച്വറി നേടി.

ഹൈദരാബാദ്: ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് എതിരായ ഒന്നാം ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടെസ്റ്റില്‍ ഇന്ത്യ മികച്ച നിലയില്‍. ഹൈദരാബാദ് ടെസ്്റ്റിന്‍റെ രണ്ടാം ദിനം കളി അവസാനിപ്പിക്കുമ്പോൾ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് 175 റൺസിന്‍റെ ഒന്നാം ഇന്നിംഗ്‌സ് ലീഡുണ്ട്. ഒന്നാം ദിനം ഒരു വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്‌ടത്തില്‍ 119 റൺസ് എന്ന നിലയില്‍ കളിയവസാനിപ്പിച്ച ഇന്ത്യ രണ്ടാം ദിനം കരുതലോടെയാണ് തുടങ്ങിയത്. തുടക്കം മുതല്‍ സ്‌പിന്നർമാരെ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ഇന്ത്യയെ വരിഞ്ഞുമുറുക്കാനുള്ള ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് നായകൻ ബെൻ സ്റ്റോക്‌സിന്‍റെ ശ്രമം ഫലവത്തായില്ല എന്ന് വേണം സ്‌കോർബോർഡില്‍ നിന്ന് മനസിലാക്കാൻ. കെഎല്‍ രാഹുലും ജഡേജയും അടക്കമുള്ളവർ കരുതലോടെയും സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തോടെയും ബാറ്റ് വീശിയപ്പോൾ ഇന്ത്യ മികച്ച സ്‌കോറിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങി.

ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് രണ്ടാം ദിനം ആരംഭിച്ചപ്പോൾ തന്നെ ഓപ്പണർ യശസ്വി ജയ്സ്‌വാളിനെ നഷ്‌ടമായിരുന്നു. 74 പന്തില്‍ 80 റൺസെടുത്ത ജയ്‌സ്‌വാളിനെ ജോ റൂട്ടാണ് പുറത്താക്കിയത്. തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ ശുഭ്‌മാൻ ഗില്ലും പുറത്തായി. 23 റൺസാണ് ഗില്‍ നേടിയത്. എന്നാല്‍ അതിനു ശേഷം ഒന്നിച്ച കെഎല്‍ രാഹുലും ശ്രേയസ് അയ്യരും ചേർന്നാണ് ഇന്ത്യൻ സ്കോർ ബോർഡ് ചലിപ്പിച്ചത്. അയ്യർ 35 റൺസ് എടുത്ത് പുറത്തായപ്പോൾ പിന്നീട് എത്തിയ രവി ജഡേജ രാഹുലിന് മികച്ച പിന്തുണ നല്‍കി.

സെഞ്ച്വറിയിലേക്ക് കുതിച്ച രാഹുലിനെ 86 റൺസെടുത്ത് നില്‍ക്കെ ഹാർട്‌ലി പുറത്താക്കി. പക്ഷേ പിന്നീട് എത്തിയ വിക്കറ്റ് കീപ്പർ ബാറ്റർ എസ് ഭരതിനെ കൂട്ട് പിടിച്ച് ജഡേജ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് ലീഡ് സമ്മാനിച്ചു. ഭരത് 41 റൺസെടുത്ത് പുറത്തായതിന് തൊട്ടുപിന്നാലെ രവി അശ്വിനും (1) പുറത്തായി. ഇല്ലാത്ത റൺസിന് ഓടിയ അശ്വിൻ റൺഔട്ടാകുകയായിരുന്നു. എന്നാല്‍ അതിനു ശേഷം എത്തിയ അക്‌സർ പട്ടേല്‍ ജഡേജയ്ക്ക് മികച്ച പിന്തുണ നല്‍കിയതോടെ ഇന്ത്യൻ ലീഡ് 175 റൺസായി.

ജഡേജ 81 റൺസോടെയും പട്ടേല്‍ 35 റൺസോടെയും പുറത്താകാതെ നില്‍ക്കുകയാണ്. ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന് വേണ്ടി ജോ റൂട്ട്, ടോം ഹാർട്‌ലി എന്നിവർ രണ്ട് വിക്കറ്റ് വീതം വീഴ്‌ത്തി. റീഹാൻ അങമ്മദും ജാക്ക് ലീച്ചും ഓരോ വിക്കറ്റും നേടി. മൂന്നാംദിനം വേഗത്തില്‍ ലീഡുയർത്തി ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെ രണ്ടാം ഇന്നിംഗ്‌സ് ബാറ്റിങിന് അയയ്ക്കാനാകും ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീം ശ്രമിക്കുക.

