ഹൈദരാബാദില്‍ ടോസ് നേടിയ ഇംഗ്ളണ്ട് ആദ്യം ബാറ്റ് ചെയ്യുന്നു

താരതമ്യേന യുവ ബാറ്റിങ് നിരയുമായാണ് ഇന്ത്യ ഈ പരമ്പരയില്‍ ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിനെ നേരിടുന്നത്. വിരാട് കോലി ആദ്യ രണ്ട് ടെസ്റ്റുകൾക്കില്ല എന്നറിയച്ചതിനെ തുടർന്ന് കെഎല്‍ രാഹുലാണ് കോലിയുടെ നാലാം നമ്പറിലെത്തുക. ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് നിരയില്‍ റീഹാൻ അഹമ്മദ്, ജാക് ലീച്ച്, ടോം ഹാർട്‌ലി എന്നിവർ സ്പിന്നർമാരായി ടീമിലെത്തി. ടോം ഹാർട്‌ലിയുടെ അരങ്ങേറ്റ ടെസ്റ്റ് മത്സം കൂടിയാണിത്.

ഹൈദരാബാദ്: അഞ്ച് മത്സരങ്ങൾ അടങ്ങിയ ഇന്ത്യ- ഇംഗ്ലണ്ട് ടെസ്റ്റ് പരമ്പരയ്ക്ക് ഹൈദരാബാദില്‍ തുടക്കം. ടോസ് നേടിയ ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് നായകൻ ബെൻ സ്റ്റോക്‌സ് ബാറ്റിങ് തെരഞ്ഞെടുത്തു. 2011 നവംബറിന് ശേഷം ഇന്ത്യൻ മധ്യനിരയിലെ കരുത്തൻമാരായ വിരാട് കോലി, ചേതേശ്വർ പുജാര, അജിങ്ക്യ രഹാനെ എന്നിവരില്ലാതെ ഇന്ത്യ ഇറങ്ങുന്ന ആദ്യ മത്സരം കൂടിയാണിത്. ഇംഗ്ലണ്ടിന്‍റെ ബാസ് ബോളും ഇന്ത്യയുടെ സ്‌പിൻ തന്ത്രങ്ങളും തമ്മിലുള്ള പോരാട്ടമാകും ഈ ടെസ്റ്റ് പരമ്പരയെന്ന് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് വിദഗ്ധർ വിലയിരുത്തിക്കഴിഞ്ഞു.

ബെൻ സ്റ്റോക്‌സ് നയിക്കുന്ന ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് നിരയില്‍ സാക്ക് ക്രാളി, ബെൻ ഡക്കറ്റ് എന്നിവരാണ് ഓപ്പണർമാർ. ഒലി പോപ്, ജോ റൂട്ട്, ജോണി ബെയർസ്റ്റോ, ബെൻ സ്റ്റോക്‌സ് എന്നിവർ മുൻനിര ബാറ്റർമാരായി എത്തും. ബെയർസ്റ്റോയ്ക്ക് ബാറ്റിങില്‍ ശ്രദ്ധ കേന്ദ്രീകരിക്കാൻ വേണ്ടി ബെൻ ഫോക്‌സിനെ വിക്കറ്റ് കീപ്പറായി ടീമില്‍ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. റീഹാൻ അഹമ്മദ്, ജാക് ലീച്ച്, ടോം ഹാർട്‌ലി എന്നിവർ സ്പിന്നർമാരായി ടീമിലെത്തി. ടോം ഹാർട്‌ലിയുടെ അരങ്ങേറ്റ ടെസ്റ്റ് മത്സം കൂടിയാണിത്. മാർക്ക് വുഡ് ആണ് ടീമിലെ പേസർ.

എവിടെ കാണാം: സ്പോർട്‌സ് 18 ചാനലാണ് മത്സരം ടെലിവിഷനില്‍ സംപ്രേഷണം ചെയ്യുക. ജിയോ സിനിമ ആപ്പിലൂടെ മത്സരം സൗജന്യമായി കാണാനാവും.

നിർണായകം: യുവതാരങ്ങളായ യശസ്വി ജയ്‌സ്‌വാൾ, ശുഭ്‌മാൻ ഗില്‍ എന്നിവരുടെ ടെസ്റ്റ് ബാറ്റിങ് മികവിന്‍റെ അളവുകോലാണ് ഈ പരമ്പരയെന്ന് വിലയിരുത്തുന്നവരുണ്ട്. ലോക ടെസ്റ്റ് ചാമ്പ്യൻഷിപ്പിനുള്ള പോയിന്‍റ് കണക്കാക്കുന്നതില്‍ ഈ പരമ്പര ഇരു ടീമുകൾക്കും നിർണായകമാണ്.

