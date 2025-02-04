ETV Bharat / sports

സുവര്‍ണ മത്സ്യമായി തിളങ്ങി ഹർഷിത; ഹാട്രിക് നേട്ടം, കേരളത്തിന് എട്ടാം സ്വര്‍ണം - HARSHITHA JAYARAM WINS THIRD GOLD

ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസില്‍ ഹര്‍ഷിത ജയറാമിന് മൂന്നാം സ്വര്‍ണം, 100 മീറ്റർ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഇനത്തിലാണ് നേട്ടം

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 7:20 PM IST

ഡെറാഡൂൺ: നീന്തല്‍ക്കുളത്തില്‍ നിന്ന് വീണ്ടും പൊന്നുവാരി കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ ഹര്‍ഷിത ജയറാം. ദേശീയ ഗെയിംസില്‍ 100 മീറ്റർ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഇനത്തില്‍ ഒന്നാമതെത്തിയാണ് താരം സ്വര്‍ണം സ്വന്തമാക്കിയത്.

നേരത്തേ 50 മീറ്റർ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രോക്ക്, 200 മീറ്റർ ബ്രസ്റ്റ് സ്ട്രോക്ക് ഇനങ്ങളിലും ഹർഷിത ജയറാമിന് സ്വർണം ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു. ഗെയിംസിൽ കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ എട്ടാം സ്വർണമാണിത്. നിലവില്‍ എട്ട് സ്വർണവും ഏഴു വെള്ളിയും അഞ്ച് വെങ്കലവുമാണ് കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ സമ്പാദ്യം. ഇതോടെ ഇതോടെ മെഡൽ പട്ടികയിൽ കേരളം ഏഴാം സ്ഥാനത്തേക്ക് മുന്നേറി.

വനിതാ വിഭാഗം വാട്ടർപോളോയിലും കേരളം സ്വർണം നേടിയിരുന്നു. ഫൈനല്‍ മത്സരത്തില്‍ മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയെ 11–7നാണ് തോല്‍പ്പിച്ചാണ് കേരളം ഒന്നാമതെത്തിയത്. പുരുഷ വിഭാഗം വാട്ടർ പോളോയിൽ ബംഗാളിനെ തകര്‍ത്ത് കേരളം വെങ്കലം നേടി.

ബാസ്കറ്റ് ബോളിൽ പുരുഷ, വനിതാ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ കേരളം വെള്ളി സ്വന്തമാക്കി. പുരുഷ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ മധ്യപ്രദേശിനെതിരായ മത്സരത്തില്‍‘സഡൻ ഡെത്തിലാണ്’ കേരളത്തിന്‍റെ തോല്‍വി. വനിതാ വിഭാഗത്തിൽ തെലങ്കാനയാണ് കേരളത്തെ തകര്‍ത്തത്.

മറ്റു മത്സരങ്ങളില്‍ വനിതാ ബീച്ച് വോളിബോൾ ടീം മഹാരാഷ്ട്രയെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകൾക്ക് പരാജയപ്പെടുത്തി ക്വാര്‍ട്ടര്‍ ഉറപ്പിച്ചു. കൂടാതെ പുരുഷ ബീച്ച് വോളിബോൾ ടീം കർണാടകയെ നേരിട്ടുള്ള സെറ്റുകൾക്ക് കീഴടക്കി അവസാന എട്ടിലെത്തി. 87 കിലോഗ്രാം വനിതകളുടെ ഭാരോദ്വഹന വിഭാഗത്തിൽ ബിസ്ന വർഗീസ് നാലാമത് ഫിനീഷ് ചെയ്‌തു.

ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്‌സ്‌ആപ്പ് ചാനലില്‍ ജോയിന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഈ ലിങ്കില്‍ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

