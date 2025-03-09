ചാമ്പ്യന്സ് ട്രോഫി ക്രിക്കറ്റ് ടൂര്ണമെൻ്റിലെ കരുത്തന്മാർക്ക് അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങളറിയിച്ച് പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയും രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധിയും ഉള്പ്പെടെയുള്ള പ്രമുഖർ. 'മികച്ച ഓൾ റൗണ്ട് പ്രകടനത്തിന് നമ്മുടെ ടീമിന് അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ' എന്നാണ് പ്രധാന മന്ത്രി എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചത്.
'സ്മാഷ് വിക്ടറി ബോയ്സ്...' നിങ്ങൾ ഓരോരുത്തരും കോടിക്കണക്കിന് ഹൃദയങ്ങളെ അഭിമാനത്താൽ നിറച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു എന്നാണ് രാഹുൽ ഗാന്ധി എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചത്.
Smashing victory, boys! Each one of you has made a billion hearts swell with pride 🇮🇳#TeamIndia’s phenomenal run in the tournament, marked by brilliant individual performances and sheer dominance on the field, has been truly inspiring.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 9, 2025
Congratulations, Champions!… pic.twitter.com/MFP59EVXqP
'ടീം ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങള്. മൂന്ന് തവണ ചാമ്പ്യന്സ് ട്രോഫി സ്വന്തമാക്കുന്ന ഏക ടീം ഇന്ത്യയാണ്. ഇന്ത്യൻ ടീമിന് ബ്രൈറ്റ് ഫ്യൂച്ചർ' എന്ന് രാഷ്ട്രപതി ദൗപതി മുർമുവും എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
An exceptional game and an exceptional result!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 9, 2025
Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all round display.
ഐസിസി ചാമ്പ്യന്സ് ട്രോഫി കിരീടം ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് ലഭിച്ചതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് അഭിനന്ദന പ്രവാഹവുമായി പ്രമുഖർ രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്. ഫൈനല് പോരില് കിവീസിനെ നാല് വിക്കറ്റിന് തകര്ത്താണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ കിരീട നേട്ടം. ദുബായ് ഇൻ്റര്നാഷണല് ക്രിക്കറ്റ് സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില് 252 റണ്സ് വിജയ ലക്ഷ്യം പിന്തുടര്ന്ന ഇന്ത്യ 49 ഓവറില് ആറ് വിക്കറ്റ് നഷ്ടത്തില് ലക്ഷ്യം ഭേദിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. 76 റണ്സ് എടുത്ത രോഹിത് ശര്മയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയുടെ ടോപ്പ് സ്കോറര്.
Heartiest congratulations to Team India for winning the ICC Champions Trophy, 2025. India becomes the only team to win the Trophy thrice. The players, the management and the support staff deserve highest accolades for creating cricketing history. I wish Indian cricket a very…— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 9, 2025
