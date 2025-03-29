ETV Bharat / international

മ്യാൻമർ ദുരന്തത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 1,000 കടന്നു; അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പ്രാധാനമന്ത്രി, ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മ ദൗത്യം ആരംഭിച്ചു - MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATES

അടിയന്തരമായെത്തിച്ച ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സഹായ സാമഗ്രികൾ മ്യാൻമറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ അഭയ് താക്കൂർ യാങ്കോൺ, മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യു സോ തീൻ എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കൈമാറി.

PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCES MYANMAR DISASTER MYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKE MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
Myanmar military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, PM Narendra Modi (Reuters, ANI) (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Kerala Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മ്യാൻമർ ദുരന്തത്തിൽ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പ്രാധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. മ്യാൻമർ പ്രസിഡൻ് മിൻ ഓങ് ഹ്ലൈങിനെ നേരിട്ട് വിളിച്ചാണ് അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. മ്യാൻമറിലുണ്ടായ ഭൂചലനത്തിൽ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായും മോദി അറിയിച്ചു.

ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന് ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് വേണ്ട സഹായ സാമഗ്രികൾ എത്തിച്ച് നൽകി. വെള്ളിയാഴ്‌ചയാണ് റിക്‌ടർ സ്‌കെയിലിൽ 7.7 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായത്. ഭൂചലനത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 1,002 ആണെന്നാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക കണക്കുകള്‍.

ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്‌സ്‌ആപ്പ് ചാനലില്‍ ജോയിന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഈ ലിങ്കില്‍ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

അതേസമയം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന് അടിയന്തരമായെത്തിച്ച ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സഹായ സാമഗ്രികൾ മ്യാൻമറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ അഭയ് താക്കൂർ യാങ്കോൺ, മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യു സോ തീൻ എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കൈമാറി. ദുരിതാശ്വാസ സാമഗ്രികൾ കൈമാറുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്താവ് രൺധീർ ജയ്‌സ്വാൾ എക്‌സിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു.

PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCES MYANMAR DISASTER MYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKE MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മ ദൗത്യം (ANI)
PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCES MYANMAR DISASTER MYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKE MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മ ദൗത്യം (ANI)
PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCES MYANMAR DISASTER MYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKE MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മ ദൗത്യം (ANI)

#OperationBrahma ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മയുടെ ഭാഗമായി 15 ടൺ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ സാമഗ്രികളുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ സി-130 ജെ വിമാനം യാങ്കോണിൽ എത്തിയതായി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ് ജയശങ്കർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ സഹായങ്ങളുമായി ഹിൻഡൺ എയർഫോഴ്‌സ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്ന് വിമാനങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ പുറപ്പെടും.

മാർച്ച് 28ന് മ്യാൻമറിൽ ഉണ്ടായ 7.7 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂകമ്പം രാജ്യത്തെ കാര്യമായി തന്നെ പിടിച്ചുലച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതിനുശേഷം മറ്റൊരു ഭൂചലനം കൂടെ ഉണ്ടായി. ഇത് സ്ഥിതിഗതികള്‍ കൂടുതൽ വഷളാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മ്യാൻമറിലെ ഭൂചലനത്തിൻ്റെ ആഘാതം അയൽരാജ്യമായ തായ്‌ലൻഡിലും പ്രതിഫലിച്ചു.

Also Read:നിമിഷ പ്രിയയുടെ വധ ശിക്ഷ ഉടൻ നടക്കുമോ? ജയിൽ അധികൃതർക്ക് അറിയിപ്പ് കിട്ടിയതായി ശബ്‌ദ സന്ദേശം

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മ്യാൻമർ ദുരന്തത്തിൽ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പ്രാധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. മ്യാൻമർ പ്രസിഡൻ് മിൻ ഓങ് ഹ്ലൈങിനെ നേരിട്ട് വിളിച്ചാണ് അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. മ്യാൻമറിലുണ്ടായ ഭൂചലനത്തിൽ ജനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായും മോദി അറിയിച്ചു.

ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന് ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് വേണ്ട സഹായ സാമഗ്രികൾ എത്തിച്ച് നൽകി. വെള്ളിയാഴ്‌ചയാണ് റിക്‌ടർ സ്‌കെയിലിൽ 7.7 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായത്. ഭൂചലനത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 1,002 ആണെന്നാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക കണക്കുകള്‍.

ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്‌സ്‌ആപ്പ് ചാനലില്‍ ജോയിന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഈ ലിങ്കില്‍ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

അതേസമയം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന് അടിയന്തരമായെത്തിച്ച ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സഹായ സാമഗ്രികൾ മ്യാൻമറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ അഭയ് താക്കൂർ യാങ്കോൺ, മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യു സോ തീൻ എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കൈമാറി. ദുരിതാശ്വാസ സാമഗ്രികൾ കൈമാറുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങള്‍ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്താവ് രൺധീർ ജയ്‌സ്വാൾ എക്‌സിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു.

PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCES MYANMAR DISASTER MYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKE MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മ ദൗത്യം (ANI)
PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCES MYANMAR DISASTER MYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKE MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മ ദൗത്യം (ANI)
PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCES MYANMAR DISASTER MYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKE MYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATE
ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മ ദൗത്യം (ANI)

#OperationBrahma ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മയുടെ ഭാഗമായി 15 ടൺ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ സാമഗ്രികളുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ സി-130 ജെ വിമാനം യാങ്കോണിൽ എത്തിയതായി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ് ജയശങ്കർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ സഹായങ്ങളുമായി ഹിൻഡൺ എയർഫോഴ്‌സ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്ന് വിമാനങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ പുറപ്പെടും.

മാർച്ച് 28ന് മ്യാൻമറിൽ ഉണ്ടായ 7.7 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂകമ്പം രാജ്യത്തെ കാര്യമായി തന്നെ പിടിച്ചുലച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതിനുശേഷം മറ്റൊരു ഭൂചലനം കൂടെ ഉണ്ടായി. ഇത് സ്ഥിതിഗതികള്‍ കൂടുതൽ വഷളാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മ്യാൻമറിലെ ഭൂചലനത്തിൻ്റെ ആഘാതം അയൽരാജ്യമായ തായ്‌ലൻഡിലും പ്രതിഫലിച്ചു.

Also Read:നിമിഷ പ്രിയയുടെ വധ ശിക്ഷ ഉടൻ നടക്കുമോ? ജയിൽ അധികൃതർക്ക് അറിയിപ്പ് കിട്ടിയതായി ശബ്‌ദ സന്ദേശം

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI CONVEYED CONDOLENCESMYANMAR DISASTERMYANMAR BURMA EARTHQUAKEPM NARENDRA MODIMYANMAR EARTHQUAKE UPDATES

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

ഫീച്ചേർഡ്

വഴിനീളെ പൂത്തുലഞ്ഞ് നീലവസന്തം; മൂന്നാറിലെ തേയിലക്കാടുകളില്‍ ജക്രാന്ത പൂവിട്ടു, മനോഹര കാഴ്‌ച ആസ്വദിക്കാന്‍ സഞ്ചാരികളുടെ തിരക്ക്

'കാട്ടാനകൾ ആറാടുകയാണ്'; ആറളത്തെ കണ്ണീർ കഥകൾ ഇനിയെത്രനാൾ?

നാണംകുണുങ്ങി പുൽക്കുരുവി, വിവിധ തരം പരുന്തുകൾ; റാണിപുരത്ത് പക്ഷി സർവേയിൽ 97 ഇനം പക്ഷികൾ

ആർത്തവ വേദന കുറയ്ക്കാം; ഈ ഭക്ഷണം ഡയറ്റിൽ ഉൾപ്പെടുത്തൂ

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.