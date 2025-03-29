ന്യൂഡൽഹി: മ്യാൻമർ ദുരന്തത്തിൽ അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തി പ്രാധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. മ്യാൻമർ പ്രസിഡൻ് മിൻ ഓങ് ഹ്ലൈങിനെ നേരിട്ട് വിളിച്ചാണ് അനുശോചനം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയത്. മ്യാൻമറിലുണ്ടായ ഭൂചലനത്തിൽ ജനങ്ങള്ക്ക് ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം പ്രകടിപ്പിക്കുന്നതായും മോദി അറിയിച്ചു.
ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മയുടെ ഭാഗമായി ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന് ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങള്ക്ക് വേണ്ട സഹായ സാമഗ്രികൾ എത്തിച്ച് നൽകി. വെള്ളിയാഴ്ചയാണ് റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 7.7 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂചലനമുണ്ടായത്. ഭൂചലനത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ എണ്ണം 1,002 ആണെന്നാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക കണക്കുകള്.
Spoke with Senior General H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar. Conveyed our deep condolences at the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. As a close friend and neighbour, India stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar in this difficult hour. Disaster relief material,…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 29, 2025
Operation Brahma: 🇮🇳 hands over the relief material to Myanmar 🇲🇲— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 29, 2025
The first consignment of relief material was formally handed over to Chief Minister of Yangon U Soe Thein by Ambassador Abhay Thakur in Yangon today. pic.twitter.com/bpm8e7Olgf
ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്സ്ആപ്പ് ചാനലില് ജോയിന് ചെയ്യാന് ഈ ലിങ്കില് ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക
അതേസമയം ഇന്ത്യയിൽ നിന്ന് അടിയന്തരമായെത്തിച്ച ദുരന്ത നിവാരണ സഹായ സാമഗ്രികൾ മ്യാൻമറിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ അഭയ് താക്കൂർ യാങ്കോൺ, മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി യു സോ തീൻ എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ കൈമാറി. ദുരിതാശ്വാസ സാമഗ്രികൾ കൈമാറുന്ന ദൃശ്യങ്ങള് വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയ വക്താവ് രൺധീർ ജയ്സ്വാൾ എക്സിലൂടെ പുറത്തുവിട്ടു.
#OperationBrahma ഓപ്പറേഷൻ ബ്രഹ്മയുടെ ഭാഗമായി 15 ടൺ ദുരിതാശ്വാസ സാമഗ്രികളുമായി ഇന്ത്യൻ വ്യോമസേനയുടെ സി-130 ജെ വിമാനം യാങ്കോണിൽ എത്തിയതായി വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി എസ് ജയശങ്കർ അറിയിച്ചു. കൂടുതൽ സഹായങ്ങളുമായി ഹിൻഡൺ എയർഫോഴ്സ് സ്റ്റേഷനിൽ നിന്ന് വിമാനങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ പുറപ്പെടും.
#OperationBrahma gets underway.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 29, 2025
First tranche of humanitarian aid from India has reached the Yangon Airport in Myanmar.
🇮🇳 🇲🇲 pic.twitter.com/OmiJLnYTwS
Following yday's devastating earthquake, we are coordinating speedy delivery of assistance & relief supplies from India with Myanmar authorities. We are also in constant touch with Indian community. Reiterate our emergency number for needy Indian nationals:+95-95419602.@MEAIndia— India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) March 29, 2025
മാർച്ച് 28ന് മ്യാൻമറിൽ ഉണ്ടായ 7.7 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂകമ്പം രാജ്യത്തെ കാര്യമായി തന്നെ പിടിച്ചുലച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഇതിനുശേഷം മറ്റൊരു ഭൂചലനം കൂടെ ഉണ്ടായി. ഇത് സ്ഥിതിഗതികള് കൂടുതൽ വഷളാക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മ്യാൻമറിലെ ഭൂചലനത്തിൻ്റെ ആഘാതം അയൽരാജ്യമായ തായ്ലൻഡിലും പ്രതിഫലിച്ചു.
Also Read:നിമിഷ പ്രിയയുടെ വധ ശിക്ഷ ഉടൻ നടക്കുമോ? ജയിൽ അധികൃതർക്ക് അറിയിപ്പ് കിട്ടിയതായി ശബ്ദ സന്ദേശം