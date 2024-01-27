ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ആഢംബര കപ്പല്‍, ഐക്കണ്‍ ഓഫ് ദി സീസ് യാത്ര തുടങ്ങുന്നു

author img

By ETV Bharat Kerala Desk

Published : Jan 27, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

cruise ship icon of the seas maiden voyage begins journey from miami port യാത്രയ്‌ക്കൊരുങ്ങി ക്രൂയിസ് കപ്പല്‍ ഐക്കണ്‍ ഓഫ് ദി സീസ്

ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ക്രൂയിസ് കപ്പല്‍ ജനുവരി 27 ന് കന്നി യാത്ര ആരംഭിക്കും. ഫുട്ബോൾ ഇതിഹാസം ലയണൽ മെസ്സിയുടെയും ഇന്‍റര്‍ മിയാമി ടീമംഗങ്ങളുടെയും സാന്നിധ്യത്തിലാണ് കപ്പലിന് ഔദ്യോഗിക നാമകരണം ചെയ്‌തത്.

മിയാമി : ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും വലിയ ക്രൂയിസ് കപ്പല്‍ എന്ന പദവി നേടിയെടുത്ത ഐക്കണ്‍ ഓഫ് ദി സീസ് മിയാമി കടപ്പുറത്ത് നിന്ന് ജനുവരി 27 ന് കന്നി യാത്ര ആരംഭിക്കും. ഐക്കണ്‍ ഓഫ് ദി സീസ് കപ്പലിന് 1200 അടിയോളം നീളവും 2,50,800 ടണ്‍ ഭാരവുമുണ്ടെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. ഈ ക്രൂയിസ് കപ്പലിന്‍റെ യാത്ര സൗത്ത് ഫ്ലോറിഡയിൽ നിന്നാണ് ആരംഭിക്കുന്നത്. ഫുട്ബോൾ ഇതിഹാസം ലയണൽ മെസ്സിയുടെയും ഇന്‍റര്‍ മിയാമി ടീമംഗങ്ങളുടെയും സാന്നിധ്യത്തില്‍ ചൊവ്വാഴ്‌ചയാണ് കപ്പലിന് ഔദ്യോഗിക നാമകരണം ചെയ്‌തത്.

  • World’s first duo-mat racing water slides on a cruise ship.

    Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas.

    [📹 Alex Ojeda / alexojeda]pic.twitter.com/6smMHFVBTH

    — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 26, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

  • Night 1 on the brand new Icon of the Seas. We came to our room to rest a bit. I was on the balcony looking around when this came on. 💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/J1W3wG8vS4

    — BTSARMYMom_Steph (@BTSArmyMom3) January 21, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

ലോകത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും മികച്ച അവധിക്കാല അനുഭവങ്ങൾ ഉത്തരവാദിത്തത്തോടെ നൽകാനുള്ള ഞങ്ങളുടെ ദൗത്യത്തിന്‍റെ 50 വർഷത്തിലേറെ നീണ്ട സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങളുടെയും നവീകരണത്തിന്‍റെയും ജീവിതത്തിന്‍റെയും പരിസമാപ്‌തിയാണ് 'ഐക്കൺ ഓഫ് ദി സീസ്' എന്ന് റോയൽ കരീബിയൻ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് പ്രസിഡന്‍റും സിഇഒയുമായ ജേസൺ ലിബർട്ടി പറഞ്ഞു.

  • 🇺🇸 | El crucero más grande del mundo "Icon of the Seas" de Royal Caribbean, entrando en su puerto base, en la ciudad de Miami: pic.twitter.com/if9pm3vrFB

    — UHN PLUS (@UHN_Plus) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

20 ഡെക്കുകളിലായാണ് ഐക്കൺ ഓഫ് ദി സീസ് നിർമിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളത്. അതില്‍ 18 എണ്ണം യാത്രക്കാര്‍ക്ക് അനുവദിച്ചിട്ടുള്ളതാണ്. ക്രൂയിസിൽ ആറ് വാട്ടർ സ്ലൈഡുകൾ, ഏഴ് നീന്തൽക്കുളങ്ങൾ, ഒരു ഐസ് സ്കേറ്റിംഗ് റിങ്ക്, ഒരു തിയേറ്റർ, 40 ലധികം റെസ്‌റ്റോറന്‍റുകൾ, ബാറുകൾ, ലോഞ്ചുകൾ എന്നിവ ഉൾപ്പെടുന്നു. ഒരേ സമയം 7,600 യാത്രക്കാരെയും 2,350 ജീവനക്കാരെയും വഹിക്കാന്‍ കപ്പലിനാകും. റോയൽ കരീബിയന്‍റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വെബ്‌സൈറ്റ് അനുസരിച്ച്, ഒരാൾക്ക് 1.5 മുതല്‍ 2 ലക്ഷം വരെയാണ് യാത്രയ്‌ക്ക് ചിലവാകുക.

cruise ship icon of the seas maiden voyage begins journey from miami port യാത്രയ്‌ക്കൊരുങ്ങി ക്രൂയിസ് കപ്പല്‍ ഐക്കണ്‍ ഓഫ് ദി സീസ്

