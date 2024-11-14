ETV Bharat / entertainment

കങ്കുവ തിയേറ്ററില്‍ ആഞ്ഞടിച്ചോ? പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം ഇങ്ങനെ

തിയേറ്ററില്‍ ഗംഭീര ദൃശ്യവിരുന്നൊരുക്കി സൂര്യയുടെ കങ്കുവ.

കങ്കുവ പോസ്‌റ്റര്‍ (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 3 hours ago

ആരാധകര്‍ ഏറെ കാത്തിരുന്ന ചിത്രമായിരുന്നു സൂര്യ നായകനായി എത്തിയ കങ്കുവ. ആദ്യാവസാനം വരെ തീ പാറുന്ന പ്രകടനവുമായാണ് കങ്കുവ എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. വണ്‍ മാന്‍ ഷോ എന്ന് വിശേഷിപ്പിക്കാവുന്ന പ്രകടനമാണ് ചിത്രത്തിലേതെന്നാണ് ആരാധകര്‍ ഒന്നടങ്കം പറയുന്നത്. സിരുത്തൈ ശിവയാണ് ചിത്രം സംവിധാനം ചെയ്‌തത്.

ലൈസന്‍സ് പ്രശ്ര്‌നമുണ്ടായതിനാല്‍ പലയിടത്തും വൈകിയാണ് പ്രദര്‍ശനം ആരംഭിച്ചത്. ഫ്രാന്‍സിസ് കങ്കുവ എന്നീ രണ്ട് കഥാപാത്രങ്ങളിലൂടെയാണ് സൂര്യ പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ക്ക് മുന്നിലെത്തിയത്. അതില്‍ കങ്കുവയേയാണ് പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ക്ക് ഇഷ്‌ടപ്പെട്ടതെന്നാണ് അഭിപ്രായങ്ങള്‍.

സൂര്യയുടെ മികച്ച പ്രകടനമാണ് എന്നാണ് പലരും പറയുന്നത്. മികച്ച ഗംഭീര ദൃശ്യവിരുന്നാണ് കങ്കുവ നല്‍കുന്നത്. ഗോവയില്‍ പോലീസിന് വേണ്ടി ഗുണ്ടാത്തലവന്മാരെ വേട്ടയാടാനിറങ്ങുന്ന ബൗണ്ടി ഹണ്ടര്‍ ഫ്രാന്‍സിസില്‍ നിന്നാണ് കഥ തുടങ്ങുന്നത്.

ഇതേ സമയം ആയിരം വര്‍ഷങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് മുന്‍പ് ജീവിച്ച കങ്കുവയുടെ കഥ പറയാന്‍ തുടങ്ങുന്നതോടെ സിനിമ മറ്റൊരു ലെവലിലേക്ക് മാറുകയാണ്. ആദ്യ സീന്‍ മുതല്‍ അവസാന സീന്‍ വരെ ആക്ഷന്‍ സീനുകള്‍ കൊണ്ട് നിറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുകയാണ്. അതിവേഗമാണ് കങ്കുവ മുന്നോട്ട് നീക്കുന്നത്.

ചിത്രത്തിലെ ബോബി ഡിയോളിന്‍റെ സാന്നിധ്യവും എടുത്തു പറയേണ്ട മറ്റൊന്നാണ്. ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തല സംഗീതം അതിഗംഭീരമാണ്. ദേവിശ്രീ പ്രസാദാണ് സംഗീതം നല്‍കിയത്.

ചിത്രത്തിനായി വെട്രി പളനിസ്വാമി അതി ഗംഭീരമായാണ് ക്യാമറ ചലിപ്പിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

ചിത്രത്തിന് വേണ്ടി പ്രൊഡക്ഷന്‍ ഡിസൈനറും കലാസംവിധാകയനും വിഷ്വല്‍ എഫക്‌ട് ഡയറക്ടറും ചേര്‍ന്ന് ഒരു മായിക ലോകം തന്നെയാണ് പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ക്ക് മുന്നില്‍ സൃഷ്‌ടിച്ചത്.

നിഷാദ് യൂസഫ് എഡിറ്റ് ചെയ്‌ത ഈ ചിത്രം ഗംഭീരമാണ്, ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ ക്ലൈമാക്‌സില്‍ രണ്ടു കാലഘട്ടങ്ങളിലേക്കുള്ള മാറ്റം രസകരമായി തന്നെ നിഷാദ് കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്.

രണ്ട് മണിക്കൂർ 34 മിനിറ്റാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ ദൈർഘ്യം. രണ്ട് കാലഘട്ടങ്ങളിലായി കഥ പറയുന്ന സിനിമയിൽ ആദ്യ 20 മിനിറ്റിലാണ് പുതിയ കാലത്തെ സൂര്യ കഥാപാത്രം പ്രത്യക്ഷപ്പെടുന്നത്.

ശ്രീ ഗോകുലം മൂവീസിന്‍റെ ബാനറിൽ ഗോകുലം ഗോപാലൻ ആണ് 'കങ്കുവ'യെ കേരളത്തിലെ തിയേറ്ററുകളിലെത്തിച്ചത്.

സ്‌റ്റുഡിയോ ഗ്രീനിന്‍റെ ബാനറിൽ കെ ഇ ജ്ഞാനവേല്‍ രാജ, യു വി ക്രിയേഷൻസിന്‍റെ ബാനറിൽ വംശി പ്രമോദ് എന്നിവർ ചേർന്നാണ് ചിത്രം നിര്‍മിക്കുച്ചത്.

350 കോടി ബജറ്റിലാണ് ചിത്രം ഒരുങ്ങിയത്. പിരീഡ് ആക്ഷന്‍ ഡ്രാമ വിഭാ​ഗത്തിലായാണ് ചിത്രം ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

ദിഷ പടാനി, ജഗപതി ബാബു, നടരാജന്‍ സുബ്രഹ്മണ്യം, യോഗി ബാബു, റെഡിന്‍ കിംഗ്സ്ലി തുടങ്ങിയവരും ചിത്രത്തില്‍ പ്രധാന വേഷത്തിലെത്തുന്നുണ്ട്.

കലാസംവിധാനം - മിലൻ,കോസ്റ്റ്യൂം ഡിസൈനർ - അനുവർധൻ, ദത്‌ഷാ പിള്ളൈ, വസ്ത്രങ്ങൾ- രാജൻ, മേക്കപ്പ്- സെറീന, കുപ്പുസാമി, സ്പെഷ്യൽ മേക്കപ്പ് - രഞ്ജിത് അമ്പാടി, രചന - ആദി നാരായണ, സംഭാഷണം - മദൻ കർക്കി, ആക്ഷൻ- സുപ്രീം സുന്ദർ, നൃത്ത സംവിധാനം- ഷോബി, പ്രേം രക്ഷിത്,

സൗണ്ട് ഡിസൈൻ - ടി ഉദയ് കുമാർ, സ്‌റ്റിൽസ്- സി. എച്ച് ബാലു, എഡിആർ - വിഘ്നേഷ് ഗുരു, അസോസിയേറ്റ് ഡയറക്‌ടർ - എസ് കണ്ണൻ, ആർ തിലീപൻ, രാജാറാം, എസ്. നാഗേന്ദ്രൻ,

കോ ഡയറക്‌ടേഴ്‌സ് - ഹേമചന്ദ്രപ്രഭു - തിരുമലൈ, പബ്ലിസിറ്റി ഡിസൈൻ - കബിലൻ ചെല്ലയ്യ, പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ കൺട്രോളർ - ആർ.എസ് സുരേഷ്‌ മണിയൻ, പ്രൊഡക്ഷൻ എക്‌സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് - രാമ ഡോസ്, കളറിസ്റ്റ് - കെ എസ് രാജശേഖരൻ,

വിഎഫ്എക്‌സ്‌ ഹെഡ് - ഹരിഹര സുതൻ, ഡിസ്ട്രിബൂഷൻ പാർട്‌ണർ - ഡ്രീം ബിഗ് ഫിലിംസ്, പിആർഒ - ശബരി.2027 ല്‍ ചിത്രത്തിന്‍റെ രണ്ടാം ഭാഗം പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ക്ക് മുന്നിലെത്തും.

