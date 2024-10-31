ETV Bharat / entertainment

ദുല്‍ഖറിന്‍റെ ഗംഭീര തിരിച്ചു വരവ്; 'ലക്കി ഭാസ്‌കര്‍' പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ ആകാംക്ഷയോടെയും ആവേശത്തോടെയും കാത്തിരുന്ന ചിത്രമാണ് 'ലക്കി ഭാസ്‌കര്‍'. ദീപാവലി റീലീസായാണ് ചിത്രം തിയേറ്ററുകളില്‍ എത്തിയത്.

ലക്കി ഭാസ്‌കര്‍ സിനിമ പോസ്‌റ്റര്‍ (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 hours ago

ദുൽഖർ സൽമാൻ നായകനായ പാൻ ഇന്ത്യൻ തെലുങ്ക് ചിത്രം 'ലക്കി ഭാസ്‌കറിന്' മികച്ച പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം. ദീപാവലി ദിനമായ ഇന്നാണ് (ഒക്ടോബർ 31) ആഗോള തലത്തില്‍ ചിത്രം പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തിന് എത്തിയത്. ഒട്ടേറെ ട്വസ്റ്റുകളും പ്രേക്ഷകരെ മുള്‍മുനയില്‍ നിര്‍ത്തുന്ന സംഭവ വികാസങ്ങളും ചിത്രത്തില്‍ ഉണ്ടെന്നാണ് സിനിമ കണ്ട പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ എക്‌സില്‍ കുറിക്കുന്നത്.

ഇതേ സമയം തെലുഗില്‍ വലിയ സാധ്യതയാണ് ദുല്‍ഖറിന് ഉള്ളതെന്നും അഭിപ്രായപ്പെടുന്നവരുമുണ്ട്. ആദ്യ ഹിറ്റ് ദുൽഖർ സ്വന്തമാക്കിയെന്നും വളരെ മികച്ച തിരക്കഥയാണ് സിനിമയുടേതെന്നുമാണ് ആദ്യ പ്രതികരണങ്ങൾ. ചിത്രത്തിലെ ദുൽഖറിന്‍റെ പ്രകടനത്തെയും പ്രേക്ഷകർ പ്രശംസിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

അതേസമയം ഇന്നലെ വൈകുന്നേരം ഏഴ് മണി മുതല്‍ പ്രിവ്യു ഷോകള്‍ ഉണ്ടായിരുന്നു. പല ഷോകളും നേരത്തെ തന്നെ ഫുള്‍ ആയിരുന്നു.

പ്രേക്ഷകര്‍ മികച്ച രീതിയില്‍ തന്നെ ചിത്രത്തെ ഏറ്റെടുത്തതോടെ ആദ്യത്തേക്കാല്‍ അധികം ഷോസ് ആണ് സിനിമയ്ക്കായി നിര്‍മാതാക്കള്‍ ചാര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്‌തത്. 100 ൽ അധികം പ്രിവ്യൂ ഷോകളായിരുന്നു നിർമാതാക്കൾ റിലീസിന്‍റെ തലേദിവസം സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചത്.

വെങ്കി അറ്റ്ലൂരി രചനയും സംവിധാനവും നിർവഹിച്ച ചിത്രം ഭാഗ്യത്തിനും ആഗ്രഹ പൂർത്തീകരണത്തിനുമായുള്ള ഭാസ്‌കറിന്‍റെ ജീവിത യാത്രയുടെ സാരാംശമാണ് ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്നത്. ഒരു സാധാരണക്കാരനായ നായകന്‍റെ ദൈനംദിന സ്വപ്‌നങ്ങള്‍, പോരാട്ടങ്ങൾ, വിജയങ്ങൾ എന്നിവ ഉൾക്കൊള്ളുന്ന സിനിമാനുഭവമാണ് ലക്കി ഭാസ്‌കര്‍ എന്നിവയിലൂടെ പറയുന്നത്.

ഭാസ്‌കര്‍ എന്ന മിഡിൽ ക്ലാസ്സുകാരനായ ഒരു ബാങ്ക് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥനായിട്ടാണ് ദുൽഖർ ചിത്രത്തില്‍ വേഷമിടുന്നത്. പീരീഡ് ഡ്രാമ ത്രില്ലറിൽ പ്രദര്‍ശനത്തിന് എത്തിയ ഈ ചിത്രത്തില്‍ നായികാ വേഷം ചെയ്യുന്നത് മീനാക്ഷി ചൗധരിയാണ്.

ദുൽഖർ സൽമാന്‍റെ വേഫേറർ ഫിലിംസാണ് ചിത്രം കേരളത്തിൽ വിതരണം ചെയ്യുന്നത്. 400 ദിവസങ്ങൾക്ക് ശേഷമാണ് ദുൽഖർ സൽമാൻ നായകനായ ഒരു ചിത്രം തീയേറ്ററുകളിൽ എത്തിയത്.

ഏതാനും ദിവസങ്ങൾക്ക് മുൻപ് ചിത്രത്തിലെ ഒരു വീഡിയോ ഗാനം പ്രേക്ഷക ശ്രദ്ധ നേടിയിരുന്നു. ദേശീയ അവാർഡ് ജേതാവായ സംഗീത സംവിധായകൻ ജി വി പ്രകാശ് കുമാറാണ് ലക്കി ഭാസ്‌കറിന് സംഗീതം പകരുന്നത്.

തെലുങ്കിന് പുറമെ തമിഴ്, മലയാളം, ഹിന്ദി ഭാഷകളിലും ചിത്രം പ്രദർശനത്തിനെത്തും. സിതാര എന്‍റര്‍ടൈന്‍മെന്‍റ്സിന്‍റെ ബാനറിൽ സൂര്യദേവര നാഗ വംശിയും ഫോർച്യൂൻ ഫോർ സിനിമാസിന്‍റെ ബാനറിൽ സായ് സൗജന്യയും ചേർന്ന് നിർമ്മിക്കുന്ന ചിത്രം ശ്രീകര സ്റ്റുഡിയോസാണ് അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

ദേശീയ അവാർഡ് ജേതാവ് ജി വി പ്രകാശ് കുമാർ സംഗീതമൊരുക്കിയ ചിത്രത്തിന് കാമറ ചലിപ്പിച്ചത് നിമിഷ് രവി, എഡിറ്റിംഗ് നിർവഹിച്ചത് നവീൻ നൂലി.

ഹൈദരാബാദിൽ കലാസംവിധായകൻ ബംഗ്ലാൻ ഒരുക്കിയ കൂറ്റൻ സെറ്റുകളിലാണ്, 1980 - 1990 കാലഘട്ടത്തിലെ മുംബൈ നഗരത്തിന്‍റെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിൽ കഥ പറയുന്ന ലക്കി ഭാസ്‌കര്‍ ചിത്രീകരിച്ചത്.

