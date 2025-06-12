ന്യൂഡൽഹി : അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവർക്ക് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ച് ലോക നേതാക്കള്. ഒരു കോടി ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ്. അഹമ്മദാബാദില് നിന്നും ലണ്ടനിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന എഐ 171 ബോയിങ് 787-8 ഡ്രീംലൈനര് വിമാനമാണ് ടേക്ക് ഓഫിന് പിന്നാലെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് സമീപത്തെ ബി ജെ മെഡിക്കല് കോളജ് മെസിന് മുകളിലേക്ക് തകര്ന്ന് വീണത്.
ഇറ്റാലിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ജോർജിയ മെലോണി, ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സർക്കാരിൻ്റെ മുഖ്യ ഉപദേഷ്ടാവ് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂനുസ് എന്നിവർ വിയോഗത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു. "അഹമ്മദാബാദിലെ ദാരുണമായ വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ അഗാധമായ ദുഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്നും ഇന്ത്യൻ ജനതയോട് പൂർണ ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു" എന്ന് ജോർജിയ മെലോണി എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
Profondamente addolorata per il tragico disastro aereo avvenuto ad Ahmedabad. A nome del Governo italiano e mio personale, esprimo le più sincere condoglianze alle famiglie delle vittime e la nostra piena solidarietà al popolo indiano in questo momento di grande dolore.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 12, 2025
"അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടം ഞെട്ടലുണ്ടാക്കി. പ്രാർഥനകളിൽ ഞങ്ങൾ പങ്കുചേരുന്നു" എന്ന് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂനുസ് എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു. യൂറോപ്പ് ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്കൊപ്പം നിൽക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് യൂറോപ്യൻ കമ്മിഷൻ പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് ഉർസുല വോൺ ഡെർ ലെയ്ൻ പറഞ്ഞു.
Shocked at the tragic crash of #AirIndia flight carrying 242 passengers in Ahmedabad.— Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) June 12, 2025
We join all in prayers for the bereaved ones and their families.#Bangladesh stands in solidarity with people and government of #India at this trying time.
ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ; പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഹെൽപ്പ്ലൈൻ നമ്പർ പുറത്തിറക്കി
വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഒരു കോടി രൂപ നഷ്ടപരിഹാരമായി നൽകുമന്ന് ടാറ്റ സൺസ് ചെയർപേഴ്സൺ എൻ ചന്ദ്രശേഖരൻ പറഞ്ഞു. പരിക്കേറ്റ എല്ലാ യാത്രക്കാർക്കും മെഡിക്കൽ പരിരക്ഷ നൽകുമെന്നും കമ്പനി ഔദ്യോഗിക പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Heartbreaking news from India with the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 12, 2025
My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones grieving this terrible loss.
We share your pain. Dear @narendramodi, Europe stands in solidarity with you and the people of India in this moment of… https://t.co/jWdKEmGGW1
അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ ദുരിതബാധിതരായ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് സഹായം നൽകുന്നതിനായി പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഹെൽപ്പ്ലൈൻ നമ്പർ പുറത്തിറക്കി. "ഏഴ് പോർച്ചുഗീസ് പൗരന്മാരാണ് വിമാനത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായതെന്നും അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ച എല്ലാവർക്കും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നു" എന്നും എംബസി എക്സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.
Heartfelt condolences to all the victims of the horrible air crash. The government of India and the Embassy of India in Portugal will render all assistance that is required to the families of the victims. Embassy Helpline number :+351 911991939. https://t.co/Tz3MAcM80Z— Puneet Roy Kundal (@prkundal) June 12, 2025
അടിയന്തര സഹായത്തിന് +351 911 991 939 എന്ന നമ്പറിലേക്ക് ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്. എയർ ഇന്ത്യ ഹെൽപ്പ്ലൈൻ നമ്പറായ 18- 5691 444 ലേക്കും സഹായത്തിന് വിളിക്കാം എന്ന് പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി പറഞ്ഞു.
