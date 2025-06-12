ETV Bharat / bharat

അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടം; അനുശോചിച്ച് ലോക നേതാക്കള്‍, ഒരു കോടി ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് - WORLD LEADERS EXPRESS GRIEF

പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പർ പുറത്തിറക്കി. നിരവധി നേതാക്കൾ അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചതായി റിപ്പോർട്ടുകൾ.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash world leaders condole over tragedy air india plane crash air india
Rescue Operations in Plane Crash (ANI)
author img

By ANI

Published : June 12, 2025 at 9:14 PM IST

1 Min Read

ന്യൂഡൽഹി : അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവർക്ക് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ച് ലോക നേതാക്കള്‍. ഒരു കോടി ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ്. അഹമ്മദാബാദില്‍ നിന്നും ലണ്ടനിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന എഐ 171 ബോയിങ് 787-8 ഡ്രീംലൈനര്‍ വിമാനമാണ് ടേക്ക് ഓഫിന് പിന്നാലെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് സമീപത്തെ ബി ജെ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് മെസിന് മുകളിലേക്ക് തകര്‍ന്ന് വീണത്.

ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്‌സ്‌ആപ്പ് ചാനലില്‍ ജോയിന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഈ ലിങ്കില്‍ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

ഇറ്റാലിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ജോർജിയ മെലോണി, ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സർക്കാരിൻ്റെ മുഖ്യ ഉപദേഷ്‌ടാവ് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂനുസ് എന്നിവർ വിയോഗത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു. "അഹമ്മദാബാദിലെ ദാരുണമായ വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ അഗാധമായ ദുഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്നും ഇന്ത്യൻ ജനതയോട് പൂർണ ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു" എന്ന് ജോർജിയ മെലോണി എക്‌സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

"അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടം ഞെട്ടലുണ്ടാക്കി. പ്രാർഥനകളിൽ ഞങ്ങൾ പങ്കുചേരുന്നു" എന്ന് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂനുസ് എക്‌സിൽ കുറിച്ചു. യൂറോപ്പ് ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം നിൽക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് യൂറോപ്യൻ കമ്മിഷൻ പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് ഉർസുല വോൺ ഡെർ ലെയ്ൻ പറഞ്ഞു.

ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ; പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പർ പുറത്തിറക്കി

വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഒരു കോടി രൂപ നഷ്‌ടപരിഹാരമായി നൽകുമന്ന് ടാറ്റ സൺസ് ചെയർപേഴ്‌സൺ എൻ ചന്ദ്രശേഖരൻ പറഞ്ഞു. പരിക്കേറ്റ എല്ലാ യാത്രക്കാർക്കും മെഡിക്കൽ പരിരക്ഷ നൽകുമെന്നും കമ്പനി ഔദ്യോഗിക പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ ദുരിതബാധിതരായ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് സഹായം നൽകുന്നതിനായി പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പർ പുറത്തിറക്കി. "ഏഴ് പോർച്ചുഗീസ് പൗരന്മാരാണ് വിമാനത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായതെന്നും അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ച എല്ലാവർക്കും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നു" എന്നും എംബസി എക്‌സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

അടിയന്തര സഹായത്തിന് +351 911 991 939 എന്ന നമ്പറിലേക്ക് ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്. എയർ ഇന്ത്യ ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പറായ 18- 5691 444 ലേക്കും സഹായത്തിന് വിളിക്കാം എന്ന് പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി പറഞ്ഞു.

Also Read: വിട്ടൊഴിയാതെ ആകാശ ദുരന്തം; ഞൊടിയിടയില്‍ കത്തിയമര്‍ന്നു, ഇന്ത്യയെ നടുക്കിയ വിമാന അപകടങ്ങള്‍

ന്യൂഡൽഹി : അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവർക്ക് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ച് ലോക നേതാക്കള്‍. ഒരു കോടി ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ്. അഹമ്മദാബാദില്‍ നിന്നും ലണ്ടനിലേക്ക് പോകുകയായിരുന്ന എഐ 171 ബോയിങ് 787-8 ഡ്രീംലൈനര്‍ വിമാനമാണ് ടേക്ക് ഓഫിന് പിന്നാലെ വിമാനത്താവളത്തിന് സമീപത്തെ ബി ജെ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജ് മെസിന് മുകളിലേക്ക് തകര്‍ന്ന് വീണത്.

ഇടിവി ഭാരത് കേരള വാട്‌സ്‌ആപ്പ് ചാനലില്‍ ജോയിന്‍ ചെയ്യാന്‍ ഈ ലിങ്കില്‍ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്യുക

ഇറ്റാലിയൻ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി ജോർജിയ മെലോണി, ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് സർക്കാരിൻ്റെ മുഖ്യ ഉപദേഷ്‌ടാവ് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂനുസ് എന്നിവർ വിയോഗത്തിൽ ഇന്ത്യയ്ക്ക് അനുശോചനം അറിയിച്ചു. "അഹമ്മദാബാദിലെ ദാരുണമായ വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ അഗാധമായ ദുഖം രേഖപ്പെടുത്തുന്നുവെന്നും ഇന്ത്യൻ ജനതയോട് പൂർണ ഐക്യദാർഢ്യം അറിയിക്കുകയും ചെയ്യുന്നു" എന്ന് ജോർജിയ മെലോണി എക്‌സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

"അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടം ഞെട്ടലുണ്ടാക്കി. പ്രാർഥനകളിൽ ഞങ്ങൾ പങ്കുചേരുന്നു" എന്ന് മുഹമ്മദ് യൂനുസ് എക്‌സിൽ കുറിച്ചു. യൂറോപ്പ് ഇന്ത്യയ്‌ക്കൊപ്പം നിൽക്കുന്നുവെന്ന് യൂറോപ്യൻ കമ്മിഷൻ പ്രസിഡൻ്റ് ഉർസുല വോൺ ഡെർ ലെയ്ൻ പറഞ്ഞു.

ധനസഹായം പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ച് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ; പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പർ പുറത്തിറക്കി

വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവരുടെ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് ടാറ്റ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് ഒരു കോടി രൂപ നഷ്‌ടപരിഹാരമായി നൽകുമന്ന് ടാറ്റ സൺസ് ചെയർപേഴ്‌സൺ എൻ ചന്ദ്രശേഖരൻ പറഞ്ഞു. പരിക്കേറ്റ എല്ലാ യാത്രക്കാർക്കും മെഡിക്കൽ പരിരക്ഷ നൽകുമെന്നും കമ്പനി ഔദ്യോഗിക പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

അഹമ്മദാബാദ് വിമാനാപകടത്തിൽ ദുരിതബാധിതരായ കുടുംബങ്ങൾക്ക് സഹായം നൽകുന്നതിനായി പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പർ പുറത്തിറക്കി. "ഏഴ് പോർച്ചുഗീസ് പൗരന്മാരാണ് വിമാനത്തിൽ ഉണ്ടായതെന്നും അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ച എല്ലാവർക്കും അനുശോചനം അറിയിക്കുന്നു" എന്നും എംബസി എക്‌സിൽ കുറിച്ചു.

അടിയന്തര സഹായത്തിന് +351 911 991 939 എന്ന നമ്പറിലേക്ക് ബന്ധപ്പെടാവുന്നതാണ്. എയർ ഇന്ത്യ ഹെൽപ്പ്‌ലൈൻ നമ്പറായ 18- 5691 444 ലേക്കും സഹായത്തിന് വിളിക്കാം എന്ന് പോർച്ചുഗലിലെ ഇന്ത്യൻ എംബസി പറഞ്ഞു.

Also Read: വിട്ടൊഴിയാതെ ആകാശ ദുരന്തം; ഞൊടിയിടയില്‍ കത്തിയമര്‍ന്നു, ഇന്ത്യയെ നടുക്കിയ വിമാന അപകടങ്ങള്‍

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHWORLD LEADERS CONDOLE OVER TRAGEDYAIR INDIA PLANE CRASHAIR INDIAWORLD LEADERS EXPRESS GRIEF

Quick Links / Policies

ഫീച്ചേർഡ്

മൺസൂൺ ഇങ്ങെത്തി... തണുത്ത് വിറച്ച് കേരളം, ഇക്കാര്യങ്ങൾ സൂക്ഷിക്കുക...!

ഇത്രയേറെ കാണാനുണ്ടോയിവിടെ ? ഇനി ഊട്ടിയും കൊടൈക്കനാലുമൊന്നും വേണ്ട, നേരെ വിടാം കാഴ്‌ചകളുടെ പൂങ്കാവനത്തിലേക്ക്

കിടിലന്‍ രുചി! ഇതിനെ വെല്ലാന്‍ വേറൊന്നില്ല, ഒരിക്കല്‍ തയ്യാറാക്കിയാല്‍ നിങ്ങളും ഫാനാകും

വിട്ടുമാറാത്ത ക്ഷീണവും ഉന്മേഷക്കുറവുമുണ്ടോ ??? വില്ലൻ ഇവനാവാം... അറിയാം ലക്ഷണങ്ങളും പരിഹാരങ്ങളും

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.