ന്യൂഡല്ഹി: പൊതുതെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിന് ശേഷം പൂര്ണ ബജറ്റുമായി പാര്ലമെന്റിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ച് വരാമെന്ന ഉറപ്പോടെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്രമോദി. ബജറ്റ് സമ്മേളനത്തിന് തൊട്ടുമുമ്പ് മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് സംസാരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു അദ്ദേഹം(Will Come Back For Full Budget After Elections). ഈ സമ്മേളനം ഏറെ കാര്യക്ഷമമാകുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു.
#WATCH | Budget Session | PM Narendra Modi says, "...At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the…
നാളെ (01.02.24) ധനമന്ത്രി നിർമല സീതാരാമൻ ഇടക്കാല ബജറ്റ് അവതരിപ്പിക്കുമെന്നും പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി വ്യക്തമാക്കി. ഈ ഇടക്കാല ബജറ്റ് നാരീ ശക്തിയുടെ പ്രതിഫലനമാകുമെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം കൂട്ടിച്ചേര്ത്തു. വനിതകളുടെ കരുത്ത് തിരിച്ചറിയുന്ന കാലത്തിലൂടെയാണ് നമ്മള് കടന്ന് പോകുന്നതെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം പറഞ്ഞു(PM On Budget session).
പുതിയ പാര്ലമെന്റില് ആദ്യ സമ്മേളനം അവസാനിച്ചപ്പോള് ഒരു വലിയ തീരുമാനം കൈക്കൊണ്ടിരുന്നു. അതാണ് നാരീശക്തി വന്ദന് ആക്ട്. വനിതകളുടെ കരുത്ത് റിപ്പബ്ലിക് ദിനത്തില് നാം കണ്ടതാണെന്നും അദ്ദേഹം ചൂണ്ടിക്കാട്ടി(Interim Budget).
പാര്ലമെന്റിലെത്തിയ രാഷ്ട്രപതി ദ്രൗപദി മുര്മു പാര്ലമെന്റിന്റെ സംയുക്ത സമ്മേളനത്തെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്തതോടെ ബജറ്റ് സമ്മേളനത്തിന് തുടക്കമായി. പുതിയ പാര്ലമെന്റിലെത്തിയ രാഷ്ട്രപതിയെ പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിയും മറ്റ് മന്ത്രിമാരും ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും ചേര്ന്നാണ് സ്വീകരിച്ചത്.