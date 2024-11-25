ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഐസിഎസ്ഇ, ഐഎസ്സി പരീക്ഷ തീയതികളും ടൈം ടേബിളും പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. 2025 ഫെബ്രുവരി 18 മുതല് മാര്ച്ച് 27 വരെയാണ് ഐസിഎസ്ഇ പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ. രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത് മണിക്കും, 11 മണിക്കുമാണ് പരീക്ഷകൾ നടക്കുക. രണ്ട് മുതൽ മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂർ വരെയാണ് പരീക്ഷാ ദൈർഘ്യം.
ഫെബ്രുവരി 13 മുതല് ഏപ്രില് 5 വരെയാണ് ഐഎസ്സി പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ. രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത് മണിക്കും ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് രണ്ട് മണിക്കുമാണ് പരീക്ഷകൾ നടക്കുക. മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂറാണ് പരീക്ഷാ ദൈർഘ്യം.
2,53,384 വിദ്യാര്ഥികൾ പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്കും 1,00067 വിദ്യാര്ഥികൾ 12ാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്കും രജിസ്റ്റര് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങള് cisce.org വെബ്സൈറ്റില് ലഭ്യമാണ്.
ഐസിഎസ്ഇ പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ ടൈം ടേബിൾ:
|തീയതി
|സമയം
|വിഷയം
|ദൈർഘ്യം
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 18
|11 AM
|English Language Paper 1
|2 hrs
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 21
|11 AM
|Literature in English Paper 2
|2 hrs
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 22
|9 AM
|Art Paper 1 (Still Life)
|3 hrs
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 24
|9 AM
|Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)
|3 hrs
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 25
|11 AM
|Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Russian, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
|3 hrs
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 28
|11 AM
|Economics (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 1
|9 AM
|Art Paper 3 (Original Composition)
|3 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 4
|11 AM
|Mathematics
|3 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 6
|11 AM
|Hindi
|3 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 8
|11 AM
|Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician (Group-3 Elective, Section-B)
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 10
|11 AM
|History & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 1
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 12
|11 AM
|Geography - H.C.G. Paper 2Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 2
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 17
|11 AM
|Physics - Science Paper 1v
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 18
|9 AM
|Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
|3 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 19
|11 AM
|Group III-Elective-Section A: Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 21
|11 AM
|Chemistry - Science Paper 2
|3 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 24
|11 AM
|Biology - Science Paper 3
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 26
|11 AM
|Commercial Studies (Group II Elective)French (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
|മാർച്ച് 27
|11 AM
|Environmental Science (Group II Elective)
|2 hrs
ഐസിഎസ്സി പ്ലസ്ടൂ പരീക്ഷാ ടൈം ടേബിൾ:
|തീയതി
|സമയം
|വിഷയം
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 13
|2 PM
|Environmental Science
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 14
|2 PM
|English - Paper 1 (English Language)
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 15
|2 PM
|Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 17
|2 PM
|English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 18
|2 PM
|Fashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 21
|2 PM
|EconomicsBiotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory)
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 22
|2 PM
|Art Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 24
|9 AM
|Chemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)Sanskrit
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 25
|2 PM
|Elective English
|ഫെബ്രുവരി 28
|2 PM
|Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Lepcha, French, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic
|മാർച്ച് 1
|9 AM
|Art Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)
|മാർച്ച് 3
|2 PM
|Mathematics
|മാർച്ച് 5
|2 PM
|Business Studies
|മാർച്ച് 7
|2 PM
|Physics - Paper 1 (Theory)
|മാർച്ച് 8
|9 AM/2 PM
|Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person)/Hospitality Management
|മാർച്ച് 10
|2 PM
|History
|മാർച്ച് 12
|2 PM
|Commerce
|മാർച്ച് 17
|2 PM
|Political Science
|മാർച്ച് 19
|2 PM
|Accounts
|മാർച്ച് 21
|2 PM
|Biology - Paper 1 (Theory)
|മാർച്ച് 22
|2 PM
|Home Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
|മാർച്ച് 24
|2 PM
|Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
|മാർച്ച് 26
|2 PM
|Physical Education
|മാർച്ച് 28
|2 PM
|Sociology
|മാർച്ച് 29
|9 AM/2 PM
|Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)/Legal Studies
|ഏപ്രിൽ 2
|2 PM
|Psychology
|ഏപ്രിൽ 4
|2 PM
|GeographyElectricity and ElectronicsGeometrical & Mechanical Drawing
|ഏപ്രിൽ 5
|9 AM
|Art paper 5 (Crafts A)
