ഐസിഎസ്ഇ, ഐഎസ്‌സി 10, പ്ലസ് ടു പരീക്ഷാ തീയതി പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു; ടൈം ടേബിൾ പുറത്ത്, വിശദമായി അറിയാം

ഫെബ്രുവരി 18 മുതല്‍ മാര്‍ച്ച് 27 വരെയാണ് ഐസിഎസ്ഇ പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ. ഫെബ്രുവരി 13 മുതല്‍ ഏപ്രില്‍ 5 വരെയാണ് ഐഎസ്‌സി പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ.

Representative Image (ETV Bharat)
ETV Bharat Kerala Team

Published : 2 hours ago

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഐസിഎസ്ഇ, ഐഎസ്‌സി പരീക്ഷ തീയതികളും ടൈം ടേബിളും പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. 2025 ഫെബ്രുവരി 18 മുതല്‍ മാര്‍ച്ച് 27 വരെയാണ് ഐസിഎസ്ഇ പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ. രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത് മണിക്കും, 11 മണിക്കുമാണ് പരീക്ഷകൾ നടക്കുക. രണ്ട് മുതൽ മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂർ വരെയാണ് പരീക്ഷാ ദൈർഘ്യം.

ഫെബ്രുവരി 13 മുതല്‍ ഏപ്രില്‍ 5 വരെയാണ് ഐഎസ്‌സി പന്ത്രണ്ടാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ. രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത് മണിക്കും ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞ് രണ്ട് മണിക്കുമാണ് പരീക്ഷകൾ നടക്കുക. മൂന്ന് മണിക്കൂറാണ് പരീക്ഷാ ദൈ‍ർഘ്യം.

2,53,384 വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികൾ പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്കും 1,00067 വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികൾ 12ാം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷയ്ക്കും രജിസ്‌റ്റര്‍ ചെയ്‌തിട്ടുണ്ട്. വിശദ വിവരങ്ങള്‍ cisce.org വെബ്‌സൈറ്റില്‍ ലഭ്യമാണ്.

ഐസിഎസ്ഇ പത്താം ക്ലാസ് പരീക്ഷ ടൈം ടേബിൾ:

തീയതിസമയംവിഷയംദൈർഘ്യം
ഫെബ്രുവരി 1811 AMEnglish Language Paper 12 hrs
ഫെബ്രുവരി 2111 AMLiterature in English Paper 22 hrs
ഫെബ്രുവരി 229 AMArt Paper 1 (Still Life)3 hrs
ഫെബ്രുവരി 249 AMArt Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting)3 hrs
ഫെബ്രുവരി 2511 AMAo-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Russian, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan3 hrs
ഫെബ്രുവരി 2811 AMEconomics (Group II Elective)2 hrs
മാർച്ച് 19 AMArt Paper 3 (Original Composition)3 hrs
മാർച്ച് 411 AMMathematics3 hrs
മാർച്ച് 611 AMHindi3 hrs
മാർച്ച് 811 AMRobotics & Artificial Intelligence, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician (Group-3 Elective, Section-B)2 hrs
മാർച്ച് 1011 AMHistory & Civics - H.C.G. Paper 1History & Civics (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 12 hrs
മാർച്ച് 1211 AMGeography - H.C.G. Paper 2Geography (Thailand) - H.G.T. Paper 22 hrs
മാർച്ച് 1711 AMPhysics - Science Paper 1v2 hrs
മാർച്ച് 189 AMArt Paper 4 (Applied Art)3 hrs
മാർച്ച് 1911 AMGroup III-Elective-Section A: Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga, Technical Drawing Applications2 hrs
മാർച്ച് 2111 AMChemistry - Science Paper 23 hrs
മാർച്ച് 2411 AMBiology - Science Paper 32 hrs
മാർച്ച് 2611 AMCommercial Studies (Group II Elective)French (Group II Elective)2 hrs
മാർച്ച് 2711 AMEnvironmental Science (Group II Elective)2 hrs

ഐസിഎസ്‌സി പ്ലസ്‌ടൂ പരീക്ഷാ ടൈം ടേബിൾ:

തീയതിസമയംവിഷയം
ഫെബ്രുവരി 132 PMEnvironmental Science
ഫെബ്രുവരി 14 2 PMEnglish - Paper 1 (English Language)
ഫെബ്രുവരി 152 PMIndian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory), Western Music - Paper 1 (Theory)
ഫെബ്രുവരി 172 PMEnglish - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
ഫെബ്രുവരി 182 PMFashion Designing - Paper 1 (Theory)
ഫെബ്രുവരി 212 PMEconomicsBiotechnology - Paper 1 (Theory)
ഫെബ്രുവരി 222 PMArt Paper 1 (Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
ഫെബ്രുവരി 24 9 AMChemistry - Paper 1 (Theory)Sanskrit
ഫെബ്രുവരി 252 PMElective English
ഫെബ്രുവരി 282 PMBengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Lepcha, French, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic
മാർച്ച് 19 AMArt Paper 2 (Drawing or Painting from Nature)
മാർച്ച് 32 PMMathematics
മാർച്ച് 52 PMBusiness Studies
മാർച്ച് 72 PMPhysics - Paper 1 (Theory)
മാർച്ച് 89 AM/2 PMArt Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person)/Hospitality Management
മാർച്ച് 102 PMHistory
മാർച്ച് 122 PMCommerce
മാർച്ച് 172 PMPolitical Science
മാർച്ച് 192 PMAccounts
മാർച്ച് 212 PMBiology - Paper 1 (Theory)
മാർച്ച് 222 PMHome Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
മാർച്ച് 242 PMComputer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
മാർച്ച് 262 PMPhysical Education
മാർച്ച് 282 PMSociology
മാർച്ച് 299 AM/2 PMArt Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)/Legal Studies
ഏപ്രിൽ 22 PMPsychology
ഏപ്രിൽ 42 PMGeographyElectricity and ElectronicsGeometrical & Mechanical Drawing
ഏപ്രിൽ 59 AMArt paper 5 (Crafts A)

