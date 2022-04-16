.

Forest Fire in Pithoragarh : उत्तराखंडमधील पिथौरागढ जंगलात भीषण आग, पहा आगीचे भीषण दृश्य

Updated on: 7 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

डेहराडून- एप्रिल महिन्याच्या सुरुवातीपासून उत्तराखंडमध्ये जंगलात वणवे पेटण्याचे ( fire breaks out in hills of Pithoragarh ) प्रमाण वाढले आहे. पिथौरागढमधील धारचुला रोडजवळ जंगलात भीषण आग लागली ( pithoragarh forest fire ) आहे. ही आग दोन किमीच्या परिघात ( Fire in the forests of Uttarakhand ) पसरली आहे. उन्हाळ्यात जंगलामध्ये आगीचे प्रमाण वाढलेले अनेकदा ( forest fire IN Uttarakhand ) दिसून येते.