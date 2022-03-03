Thane Gas Cylinder Explosion : ठाण्यात गॅस सिलेंडचा स्फोट; 6 झोपड्या जळून राख
मुंबई - ठाण्यातील गगनगिरी चाळ येथे आज ( गुरुवार ) 4.35 च्या सुमारास गॅस सिलेंडरचा स्फोट झाल्याची घटना घटली ( Thane Gas Cylinder Explosion ) आहे. दोन सिलिंडरचा स्फोट झाल्याने झोपडपट्टीतील 6 घरांना आग लागली. यामध्ये मोठ्या प्रमाणात नुकसान झाले आहे. अग्निशमन दलाचे कर्मचारी घटनास्थळी दाखल झाले आहेत. या घटनेत कोणत्याही प्रकारची जीवितहानी अथवा जखमी झाले नसल्याची माहिती ठाणे महानगरपालिकेने दिली आहे.
Maharashtra | An incident of gas cylinder explosion occurred at Gagangiri Chawl, Thane today at around 4.35 pm. Two cylinders exploded leading to damage to 6 slum rooms. No casualty or injury reported: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/TP9ApRaXGU— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022