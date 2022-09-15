Minor Girls Molestation Raigad : तीन अल्पवयीन मुलींचा विनयभंग प्रकरणी मुस्लिम धर्मगुरुला अटक
Minor Girls Molestation Raigad : तीन अल्पवयीन मुलींचा विनयभंग प्रकरणी मुस्लिम धर्मगुरुला अटक
रायगड - कर्जतमध्ये तीन अल्पवयीन मुलींचा विनयभंग केल्याप्रकरणी रायगड Muslim cleric arrested for molesting three minor girls पोलिसांनी एका मुस्लिम धर्मगुरूला अटक केली आहे. 13 सप्टेंबर रोजी एका 11 वर्षीय मुलीच्या पालकांनी पोलिसांकडे तक्रार दिली होती. त्यानंतर धर्मगुरुला अटक करण्यात आली आहे. त्याला उद्यापर्यंत पोलीस कोठडी सुनावण्यात आली आहे, अशी माहिती रायगड पोलिसांनी दिली आहे.
Maharashtra | Police in Raigad arrested a muslim cleric for allegedly molesting three minor girls in Karjat. He was arrested after the parents of an 11-year-old girl approached police with their complaint on13 Sep. He has been sent to police custody till tomorrow: Raigad Police— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2022
