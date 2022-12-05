नाशिकच्या पाथर्डी गावातील शेतात आढळले बिबट्याचे तीन पिल्ले
Published on: 7 hours ago
नाशिक - नाशिकच्या पाथर्डी गावातील शेतात बिबट्याचे तीन पिल्ले सापडले आहेत. ते सुरक्षित राहावे यासाठी वनविभागाने तिथे सुरक्षा रक्षत तैनात केले होते.
#WATCH | 3 leopard cubs found abandoned in a field in Pathardi village of Nashik, rescued & reunited— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
The area was cordoned off & cubs were kept safe there. Later, the mother leopard took the cubs away; they safely reunited: Pankaj Garg, Dy Conservator of Forests, Nashik (West) pic.twitter.com/SMwjvgdjVL
त्यानंतर त्या पिल्ल्यांची आई तिथे आली आणि त्या तीन पिल्ल्यांना ति घेऊन निघून गेली. त्या पिल्लांचा व्हिडिओ समोर आला आहे.
