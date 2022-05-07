Investigation of Navneet Rana : नवनीत राणांची एमआरआय स्कॅन सह संपूर्ण शरीर तपासणी
Investigation of Navneet Rana : नवनीत राणांची एमआरआय स्कॅन सह संपूर्ण शरीर तपासणी
मुंबई: अमरावतीच्या खासदार नवनीत राणा यांनी छाती, मान आणि शरीराच्या वेगवेगळ्या भागात वेदना तसेच स्पॉन्डिलायटिसची तक्रार केल्यानंतर मुंबईतील लीलावती हॉस्पिटलमध्ये एमआरआय स्कॅन आणि संपूर्ण शरीर तपासणी करण्यात आली.
Maharashtra | Amravati MP Navneet Rana undergoes an MRI scan and a full body checkup at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of pain in the chest, neck, and different parts of the body as well as spondylitis.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022
(Pics shared by the MP's office) pic.twitter.com/4xmzQANpXe
