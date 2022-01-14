Gadchiroli Police Action On Naxal : दोन लाखांचे बक्षीस असलेल्या नक्षलवाद्याला गडचिरोली पोलिसांकडून अटक
Gadchiroli Police Action On Naxal : दोन लाखांचे बक्षीस असलेल्या नक्षलवाद्याला गडचिरोली पोलिसांकडून अटक
गडचिरोली - गट्टा दलम येथील करण उर्फ दुलसा नरोटे ( Dulsa Narote Arrest By Gadchiroli Police ) याला दोन लाखांचे बक्षीस असलेल्या नक्षलवाद्याला गडचिरोली पोलिसांनी अटक केली आहे. त्याच्यावर हत्येसह अनेक गंभीर गुन्हे दाखल असल्याची माहिती एसपी अंकित गोयल ( SP Ankit Goyal Spoke About Dulsa Narote Arrest ) यांनी दिली आहे.
Maharashtra | A Naxal with a Rs 2 lakh reward Karan alias Dulsa Narote of Gatta Dalam, has been arrested by the Gadchiroli police. He was involved in multiple crimes including several murders: SP Gadchiroli, Ankit Goyal— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022
