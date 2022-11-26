IBA Youth World Championships : भारताच्या विश्वनाथ, देविकाची सुवर्णपदकाला गवसणी; तर आशिष, भावना यांना रौप्यपदक
नवी दिल्ली : स्पेनमधील ला नुसिया येथे सुरू असलेल्या युथ पुरुष आणि महिला युवा विश्व चॅम्पियनशिपमध्ये ( IBA Youth World Championship ) भारतीय बॉक्सर्सनी शुक्रवारी चार पदके ( Indian Boxers Won Four Medals on Friday ) जिंकली. विश्वनाथ सुरेश, देविकाने सुवर्णपदक जिंकले ( Vishwanath Suresh Won Gold Medal ) आहे. तर आशिष, भावना यांनी रौप्यपदक ( Ashish and Bhavna Won Silver Medal ) पटकावले.
2nd 🥈 for 🇮🇳 at the IBF Youth World Championships 2022 🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 25, 2022
Ashish lost a thriller against 🇯🇵's Sakai Yuta 3-2 by split decision in the 54 kg Men's Final to settle for 🥈
Congratulations champion 💪 pic.twitter.com/VevLtuvPQf
देविकाची बाॅक्सिंगमध्ये सुवर्णपदकाची कमाई : देविकाने ( Indian Boxers Won Four Medals on Friday ) महिलांच्या ५२ किलो वजनी ( Devika defeated England's Macky Lauren 5-0 ) गटाच्या अंतिम लढतीत इंग्लंडच्या मॅकी लॉरेनचा ५-० असा पराभव करीत सुवर्णपदक ( Devika Won Gold Medal ) पटकावले. पुरुषांच्या ४८ किलो गटाच्या अंतिम लढतीत विश्वनाथ सुरेशने फिलिपाइन्सच्या सुयोम रोनेलचा ४-१ असा पराभव करून सुवर्णपदक पटकावले.
1st 🥇 for 🇮🇳 at IBA Youth World Championships 2022 😍— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 25, 2022
🇮🇳's Vishvanath Suresh defeated 🇵🇭's Suyom Ronel 4-1 in the 48 kg Men's Final, winning 🥇 and even getting appreciated by his opponent 🙌
Congratulations on the achievement, champion 🥳 pic.twitter.com/h3VLzMCxwk
महिलांच्या ४८ किलो वजनी गटात भावना शर्माला रौप्य : महिलांच्या ४८ किलो वजनी गटात भावना शर्माला उझबेकिस्तानच्या गनिवाकडून ५-० ने पराभव पत्करावा लागला आणि तिला रौप्यपदकावर समाधान मानावे लागले. आशिषला पुरुषांच्या ५४ किलो वजनी गटाच्या अंतिम फेरीत जपानच्या साकाई युताविरुद्ध ३-२ असा पराभव पत्करावा लागला.
Bhawna settles for 🥈 at IBA Youth Worlds!— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) November 25, 2022
🇮🇳's Bhawna Sharma brings home a 🥈 after going down 5-0 on decisions to 🇺🇿's Ganieva in Women's 48 kg weight category
Congratulations champion 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ysvwq06EoX