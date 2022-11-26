नवी दिल्ली : स्पेनमधील ला नुसिया येथे सुरू असलेल्या युथ पुरुष आणि महिला युवा विश्व चॅम्पियनशिपमध्ये ( IBA Youth World Championship ) भारतीय बॉक्सर्सनी शुक्रवारी चार पदके ( Indian Boxers Won Four Medals on Friday ) जिंकली. विश्वनाथ सुरेश, देविकाने सुवर्णपदक जिंकले ( Vishwanath Suresh Won Gold Medal ) आहे. तर आशिष, भावना यांनी रौप्यपदक ( Ashish and Bhavna Won Silver Medal ) पटकावले.

देविकाची बाॅक्सिंगमध्ये सुवर्णपदकाची कमाई : देविकाने ( Indian Boxers Won Four Medals on Friday ) महिलांच्या ५२ किलो वजनी ( Devika defeated England's Macky Lauren 5-0 ) गटाच्या अंतिम लढतीत इंग्लंडच्या मॅकी लॉरेनचा ५-० असा पराभव करीत सुवर्णपदक ( Devika Won Gold Medal ) पटकावले. पुरुषांच्या ४८ किलो गटाच्या अंतिम लढतीत विश्वनाथ सुरेशने फिलिपाइन्सच्या सुयोम रोनेलचा ४-१ असा पराभव करून सुवर्णपदक पटकावले.

महिलांच्या ४८ किलो वजनी गटात भावना शर्माला रौप्य : महिलांच्या ४८ किलो वजनी गटात भावना शर्माला उझबेकिस्तानच्या गनिवाकडून ५-० ने पराभव पत्करावा लागला आणि तिला रौप्यपदकावर समाधान मानावे लागले. आशिषला पुरुषांच्या ५४ किलो वजनी गटाच्या अंतिम फेरीत जपानच्या साकाई युताविरुद्ध ३-२ असा पराभव पत्करावा लागला.