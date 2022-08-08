Commonwealth Games 2022 : भारताला आणखी एक सुवर्णपदक; पी.व्ही सिंधुची 'गोल्ड'न कामगिरी
Commonwealth Games 2022 : भारताला आणखी एक सुवर्णपदक; पी.व्ही सिंधुची 'गोल्ड'न कामगिरी
बर्मिंघम - बर्मिंघम कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्समध्ये ( Commonwealth Games 2022 ) भारताने आणखी एक सुवर्णपदक जिंकलं आहे. भारताची दोन वेळेची ऑलम्पिक पदक विजेती स्टार बॅडमिंटनपटू पी.व्ही सिंधूने बर्मिंघम कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्समध्ये अंतिम फेरीत कॅनडाच्या मिशेलचा परभव केला आहे. सिंधूने मिशेलला हीचा २१-१५, २१-१३ असा सरळ दोन सेटमध्ये पराभव करत सुवर्णपदकाची कमाई केली ( Pv Sindhu Won Gold Medal In Badminton ) आहे.
-
GLORY FOR SINDHU🔥@Pvsindhu1 wins against Michelle Li (CAN) with a score of 2-0 at the #CommonwealthGames2022— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022
With this win the former World Champion Sindhu adds another Gold🥇 to her long list of monumental achievements🤩
Many Congratulations Champ👍🏻🤩#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/s7ZyiDxV2w
सविस्तर वृत्त थोड्या वेळात...