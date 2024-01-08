बॉलिवूड सेलेब्रिटींनी चालवली लक्षद्वीप मोहीम, दिग्गज स्टार्सनी केले भेटीचे आवाहन
Published: 1 hours ago
बॉलिवूड सेलेब्रिटींनी चालवली लक्षद्वीप मोहीम, दिग्गज स्टार्सनी केले भेटीचे आवाहन
Published: 1 hours ago
मुंबई - पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या लक्षद्वीप भेटीबद्दल मालदीवच्या काही राजकीय नेत्यांनी केलेल्या वादग्रस्त कमेंट्सनंतर भारत आणि मालदीव यांच्यातील तणाव वाढला आहे. या पार्श्वभूमीवर भारतीय चित्रपट व्यवसायातील सेलिब्रिटींनी एक्सप्लोअर इंडिया आयलँड्स ( ExploreIndianIslands ) या हॅस्टॅग अंतर्गत लक्षद्वीप भेट मोहीम सुरू केली.
लक्षद्वीप पाहण्याचे आवाहन करणाऱ्या सेलेब्रिटींमध्ये अभिनेता रणवीर सिंगही सामील झाला आहे. त्यानं एक्सवर लिहिलंय, ''2024 या वर्षामध्ये चला आपली संस्कृती अनुभवुया. देशाचे सौंदर्य पाहण्यासाठी समुद्रकिनाऱ्यासह एक्सप्लोर करण्यासारखे बरेच काही आहे.''
-
Lakshadweep's unparalleled beauty has earned a top spot on my Travel List! Crystal-clear waters and tranquil shores await, promising an unforgettable escape. #Lakshadweep #BucketList 🏝️✈️ #ExploreIndianIslands #DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/978JR9A0qE— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) January 7, 2024
अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी कुंद्राने एक्स सोशल मीडियावर लिहिले, "लक्षद्वीपच्या अतुलनीय सौंदर्याने माझ्या प्रवासाच्या यादीत सर्वात वरचे स्थान मिळवले आहे! स्फटिकासारखे स्वच्छ पाणी आणि शांत समुद्र किनारे आपली प्रतीक्षा करत आहेत."
-
All these images and memes making me super FOMO now 😍— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 7, 2024
Lakshadweep has such pristine beaches and coastlines, thriving local culture, I’m on the verge of booking an impulse chhutti ❤️
This year, why not #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/fTWmZTycpO
अभिनेत्री श्रद्धा कपूरनेही लक्षद्वीपचे मूळ समुद्रकिनारे आणि किनारपट्टी पाहण्याची इच्छा व्यक्त केली. "हे सर्व फोटो आणि मीम्स मला खूप काही तरी मिस केल्याची जाणीव करुन देत आहेत. लक्षद्वीपच्या प्राचीन समुद्र किनाऱ्यावर स्थानिक संस्कृतीची भरभराट होत आहे. यावर्षी मीही इथे सुट्टीसाठी जाण्याचा बेत करत आहे.," असे श्रद्धाने एक्सवर लिहिले आहे.
-
Wanna make 2024 all about travel and exploring the beautiful & scenic destinations closer to home. On top of my list is nature's paradise, the #Lakshwadeep islands. Heard so much about this wonderland that I just can't wait to be there!!! 🌊🌴🏖#ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/tVQlIlilH6— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) January 7, 2024
जॅकलिन फर्नांडिसनेही लक्षद्वीपला भेट देण्याची इच्छा आहे. तिनं लिहिलंय, "2024 मध्ये घरापासून जल असलेल्या निसर्गरम्य स्थळांना भेटी द्यायच्या आहेत. माझ्या या यादीत सर्वात वरच्या स्थानी निसर्गाचे नंदनवन असलेले लक्षद्वीप आहे."
-
Seeing our honourable prime minister @narendramodi sir at the beaches in Lakshadweep makes me realise Iv been missing out on our pristine beaches and water— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 7, 2024
Can’t wait to book my next holiday #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/DRXP7ZLMBd
अभिनेता वरुण धवनने एक्सवर लिहिले की, "आमच्या आदरणीय पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी सरांना लक्षद्वीपमधील समुद्रकिनाऱ्यांवर पाहून मला जाणवले की मी आमचे मूळ समुद्रकिनारे पाहणे राहून गेले आहे. माझी पुढील सुट्टी भारतीय आयलँड्सवर एन्जॉय करण्यासाठी जास्त काळ प्रतीक्षा करु शकत नाही."
-
Lost in the azure embrace, Lakshadweep islands have captured my heart. The rich culture, tranquil beaches, and the genuine warmth of its people create an enchanting allure. Join me in celebrating the inclusivity and unparalleled beauty of these islands - a treasure trove waiting…— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) January 7, 2024
अभिनेता टायगर श्रॉफनेही भारतीय बेटांच्या सौंदर्याचे सुंदर वर्णन केले आहे. समृद्ध संस्कृती, शांत समुद्रकिनारे आणि तेथील लोकांची उबदार माया याचं आकर्षण निर्माण झालं आहे. या बेटांचे सर्वसमावेशकता आणि अतुलनीय सौंदर्य साजरे करण्यासाठी माझ्यासोबत सामील व्हा - एक खजिना वाट पाहत आहे आम्हाला एक्सप्लोर करण्यासाठी! लक्षद्वीप #एक्सप्लोरइंडियन आयलँड्स," असे त्याने लिहिले. अभिनेत्री पूजा हेगडे म्हणते की, "सुट्टी घेऊन लक्षद्वीपच्या संस्कृतीत डुबकी मारण्यासाठी जास्त प्रतीक्षा करू शकत नाही!"
-
With the amazing Indian hospitality, the idea of “Atithi Devo Bhava” and a vast marine life to explore. Lakshwadeep is the place to go.#exploreindianislands pic.twitter.com/CA1d9r0QZ5— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 7, 2024
यापूर्वी अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार, सलमान खान आणि जॉन अब्राहम यांनी देखील भारतीय बेटांच्या सौंदर्याची खूप प्रशंसा केली होती. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी लक्षद्वीपच्या केंद्रशासित प्रदेशाला भेट दिल्यानंतर मालदीवचे मंत्री, नेते आणि इतर सार्वजनिक व्यक्तींनी केलेल्या वक्त्तव्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर या सर्व गोष्टी घडत आहेत. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र PM मोदी यांनी 2 जानेवारी रोजी केंद्रशासित प्रदेश लक्षद्वीपला भेट दिली आणि स्नॉर्कलिंगचा अनुभव घेतल्यानंतरचे काही सुंदर फोटो शेअर केले होते. त्यांनी या फोटोसंह लक्षद्वीपच्या स्वच्छ समुद्र किनारे, निळे आकाश आणि स्थानिक लोक संस्कृतीचे छान वर्णन केले होते.
-
Incredible India is not just a tag, our beautiful country has some of the most incredible and stunning locales and #Lakshadweep is an example of it- a heaven like place in India itself! Can’t wait to explore this beautiful Indian island. #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/Z16hxG0fOo— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 7, 2024
-
Cant wait to take a holiday and dive into the vibrant culture of Lakshadweep!— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) January 7, 2024
A destination that not only captures the eyes but also the heart ❤️#ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/jbg2bK90hH
-
India is so beautiful.— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) January 7, 2024
Was over awed by the pristine beauty and the rich history of Andaman and Nicobar Islands while shooting the Kalapani chapter of Veer Savarkar’s life .. a must visit. #ExploreIndianIslands pic.twitter.com/BLb4d8niOd
पंतप्रधान मोदींनी मंगळवारी आगट्टी येथे 1,150 कोटी रुपयांच्या विकास प्रकल्पांची पायाभरणीही केली. विशेष म्हणजे, मालदीवचे अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद मुइज्जू हे चीनचे जवळचे मानले जातात आणि त्यांनी 'इंडिया आउट' या धर्तीवर निवडणूक प्रचारही चालवला होता. सत्तेत आल्यानंतर त्यांनी अनेक पावले उचलली आहेत जी भारत-मालदीव संबंधांना बाधा आणणारी आहेत.
-
This year let’s make 2024 about exploring India and experiencing our culture. There is so much to see and explore across the beaches and the beauty of our country— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 7, 2024
Chalo India let’s #exploreindianislands
Chalo bharat dekhe pic.twitter.com/zR2eLceZGk
-
For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2024
During my stay, I also tried snorkelling - what an exhilarating experience it was! pic.twitter.com/rikUTGlFN7
हेही वाचा -