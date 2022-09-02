Shivdi Police खिडक्यांमधून महिलांचे अश्लील व्हिडिओ शूट करणाऱ्या तीघांना अटक
Published on: 2 hours ago
झोपडपट्टीच्या खिडक्यांमधून डोकावून महिलांचे अश्लील व्हिडीओ बनवल्याप्रकरणी Three arrested for shooting womens obscene videos शिवडी पोलिसांनी तिघांना अटक केली आहे. IPC कलम 354 a, 292,34 आणि IT कायद्यान्वये गुन्हा दाखल करण्यात आले आहे. या आरोपींना 2 दिवसांची पोलिस कोठडी सुनावली आहे, अशी माहिती डीसीपी गीता चव्हाण यांनी दिली आहे.
Mumbai | Sewree Police have arrested three persons for allegedly making obscene videos of women by peeping through cracks and windows in a slum. The accused booked under IPC sections 354(a),292,34 and IT Act have been sent to 2-day police custody: Geeta Chavan, DCP, Port Zone pic.twitter.com/riGxJy8jnE— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
