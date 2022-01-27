Supreme Court On Nitesh Rane : नितेश राणेंना सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाचा झटका; शरण येण्यास दहा दिवसांचा कालावधी
Published on: 56 minutes ago |
Updated on: 47 minutes ago
Updated on: 47 minutes ago
Supreme Court On Nitesh Rane : नितेश राणेंना सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाचा झटका; शरण येण्यास दहा दिवसांचा कालावधी
Published on: 56 minutes ago |
Updated on: 47 minutes ago
Updated on: 47 minutes ago
मुंबई - शिवसैनिक संतोष परब हल्ला प्रकरणात नितेश राणे (Nitesh Rane) यांना सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाने (Supreme Court) झटका दिला आहे. त्यांना शरण येण्यास दहा दिवसांचा कालावधी न्यायालयाने दिला आहे. न्यायालयाने त्यांचा अटकपूर्व जामीन फेटाळला आहे.
-
Supreme Court grants 10 days protection from arrest to Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and directs him to surrender before the trial court and seek regular bail in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged in Sindhudurg district last month.— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/i3uCUSCnAb
सविस्तर वृत्त थोड्याच वेळात...
Loading...