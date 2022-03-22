Mumbai Mahila Congress : अनिशा बागुल यांची मुंबई प्रदेश महिला काँग्रेसच्या अध्यक्षपदी नियुक्ती
Published on: 13 minutes ago
मुंबई - अनिशा बागुल यांची मुंबई प्रदेश महिला काँग्रेसच्या अध्यक्षपदी नियुक्ती करण्यात आली आहे. त्याबाबतचे अधिकृत पत्र काँग्रेस पक्षाकडून जारी करण्यात आले आहे. दरम्यान, बागुल यांच्या नियुक्तीनंतर मुंबई काँग्रेसने त्यांचे अभिनंदन केले आहे.
Congress approves the proposal of the appointment of Anisha Bagul as the President of Mumbai Regional Mahila Congress, with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/qkxxevfwdu— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022
We congratulate Smt. Anisha Bagul on her appointment as the President of Mumbai Pradesh Mahila Congress.— Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) March 21, 2022
Our best wishes to her! 💐 pic.twitter.com/vPYlQRxDiH
