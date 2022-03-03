Omicron Patients in Mumbai : मुंबईत १०० टक्के ओमायक्रॉनचे रुग्ण
Published on: 27 minutes ago |
Updated on: 7 minutes ago
Updated on: 7 minutes ago
मुंबई - शहरात १०० टक्के ओमायक्रॉनचे रुग्ण (Omicron Patients in Mumbai) असल्याचे कोविड जिनोम सिक्वेनसिंग १० व्या फेरीच्या चाचणी निष्कर्षात (Genom Sequencing Test Result) आढळून आले आहे. यात एकूण २३७ नमुन्यांमध्ये सर्व नमुने ओमायक्रॉन या व्हेरियंटने बाधित आहेत. या पार्श्वभूमीवर कोविड प्रतिबंधात्मक उपाययोजनांचे काटेकोरपणे पालन करण्याचे आवाहन मुंबई महापालिकेने केले आहे.
Mumbai | Results of 10th round of Genome sequencing of #COVID19 positive samples are found to be of 100% Omicron variant as all 237 samples that went for Genome sequencing are of Omicron variant: BMC— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2022
