Supreme Court धार्मिक चिन्हे वापराण्याच्या मुद्यावरुन सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाची निवडणूक आयोगाला नोटीस
Published on: 3 hours ago
Supreme Court धार्मिक चिन्हे वापराण्याच्या मुद्यावरुन सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाची निवडणूक आयोगाला नोटीस
Published on: 3 hours ago
राजकीय पक्षांच्या नावावर धार्मिक नावे आणि चिन्हे वापरण्याविरोधात Supreme Court Notice to Election Commission on Use Religious Symbols सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाने भारतीय निवडणूक आयोगाला नोटीस बजावली आहे.
-
Supreme Court issues notice to the Election Commission of India in a plea against political parties using religious names and symbols in their names. pic.twitter.com/7DV4P3OKub— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
Loading...