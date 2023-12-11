कलम ३७० च्या निर्णयानंतर सोशल मीडियावर मीम्सचा पाऊस, जाणून घ्या नेटकऱ्यांच्या प्रतिक्रिया
Published: 44 minutes ago
कलम ३७० च्या निर्णयानंतर सोशल मीडियावर मीम्सचा पाऊस, जाणून घ्या नेटकऱ्यांच्या प्रतिक्रिया
नवी दिल्ली Article 370 Removal Reaction : सर्वोच्च न्यायालयानं सोमवारी कलम ३७० हटवण्याचा निर्णय कायम ठेवला. हा सरकारचा अधिकार आहे, असं न्यायालयानं म्हटलंय. न्यायालयानं आपल्या निर्णयात सप्टेंबर २०२४ पर्यंत विधानसभा निवडणुका घेण्याचे आणि राज्याचा दर्जा बहाल करण्याचे आदेश दिले आहेत. दरम्यान, आता या निर्णयाबाबत सोशल मीडियावर वेगवेगळ्या प्रतिक्रिया येत आहेत.
हा निर्णय म्हणजे काँग्रेसच्या तोंडावर चपराक असल्याचं जेएनयूचे प्राध्यापक आनंद रंगनाथन म्हणाले. "मोदी सरकारचा हा निर्णय योग्य असून भारताचा मुकुट (जम्मू-काश्मीर) आता कोणत्याही काट्याशिवाय चमकेल", असं ते म्हणाले.
-
Modi's finest hour. He stands vindicated. At long last, the crown of India is without thorns.— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) December 11, 2023
My views, on why the abrogation of #Article370 and 35A was a moral obligation, and why the revocation of Kashmir's special status is a slap on the face of Congress and the Islamists. pic.twitter.com/PX8YlWWzFl
काही जणांनी पंतप्रधान मोदींचा एक जुना व्हिडिओ सोशल मीडियावर पोस्ट केला. मोदींनी हे दुसऱ्याच कुठल्या संदर्भात म्हटलं आहे, मात्र इथे हा व्हिडिओ उपरोधिक म्हणून वापरण्यात आला.
-
Modiji to Opposition right now#SupremeCourt #Article370 #JammuKashmir #SupremeCourtOfIndia pic.twitter.com/WG77paSnEJ— SHASHANK BARANWAL 🇮🇳 (@followshashank1) December 11, 2023
परराष्ट्र व्यवहार तज्ञ सुशांत सरीन यांनी लिहिलं की, अखेर हे प्रकरण समाप्त झालं आहे.
भाजपाचे माजी खासदार सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी यांनी या निर्णयाचं स्वागत केलं. "नेहरूंनी केलेल्या चुका आज सर्वोच्च न्यायालयानं दूर केल्या", असं ते म्हणाले.
-
Glad that the rotten nonsense called Article 370 has been scrapped by Supreme Court today. This rubbish was inserted by Nehru to appease Shiekh Abdullah. The mover in the Constituent Assembly was Nehru through Gopalaswami Ayyangar. Ambedkar refused to move the Motion.— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) December 11, 2023
संजय दीक्षित यांनी लिहिलं की, आता ट्रुथ आणि रिकॉशिलिएशन समिती स्थापन करावी आणि जे काही अत्याचार झालेत त्याचा हिशेब द्यावा.
-
#Article370 judgment: Justice Kaul in his concurring Opinion directs the formation of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. Another great recommendation, which should be immediately acted upon by the Union.— Sanjay Dixit ಸಂಜಯ್ ದೀಕ್ಷಿತ್ संजय दीक्षित (@Sanjay_Dixit) December 11, 2023
या निर्णयानंतर माजी पंतप्रधान अटलबिहारी वाजपेयी यांचाही एक व्हिडिओ व्हायरल होत आहे. यामध्ये ते म्हणत आहेत की आज आमच्याकडे बहुमत नाही, त्यामुळे आम्ही कलम ३७० वर कोणतीही कारवाई करत नाही.
-
Modi Ji fulfilled Atal Ji dream as well!— Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) December 11, 2023
We are lucky that we all are witnessed of Ram Mandir and removal of Artical 370 from Jammu and Kashmir!#JammuAndKashmir#SupremeCourt #Article370
pic.twitter.com/vvKisV9IKC
पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांचा जुना फोटोही व्हायरल होतो आहे.
-
Narendra Modi's iconic pic from 1992 with "370 hatao, Aatankwad mitao, Desh bachao" poster in background.#Article370 #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/KhVs4RX4Gb— Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) December 11, 2023
-
This is our new Kashmir after the removal of #Article370 🔥💖— Seema Chauhan (@Seema__1990) December 11, 2023
Our Hindus and Muslims of Kashmir are becoming equal and nationalist now 🇮🇳#SupremeCourt #JammuAndKashmir #JammuKashmir Art 370 BIG BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Kvi5dcbS2m
-
This is our new Kashmir after removal of #Article370 🔥💖— Prachi Rawat (@Panchih0) December 11, 2023
Hindus and Muslims of our Kashmir are now becoming equal and nationalist 🇮🇳 and it is good 👍🏻#JammuKashmir #Article370 #SupremeCourt #JammuAndKashmir #India #Bharatpic.twitter.com/wWCrScfvhi
सर्वोच्च न्यायालयानं आपल्या निर्णयात म्हटलं आहे की, कलम १ आणि कलम ३७० नुसार जम्मू-काश्मीर भारताचा अविभाज्य भाग असल्याचं सूचित होतं. न्यायालयानं म्हटलं आहे की, जम्मू-काश्मीरनं आपलं सार्वभौमत्व पूर्णपणे भारताकडे सुपूर्द केलं आहे. सरन्यायाधीश म्हणाले की, भारताच्या संविधानात - सार्वभौम, समाजवादी, धर्मनिरपेक्ष आणि लोकशाही प्रजासत्ताक लिहिलेलं आहे. मात्र जम्मू आणि काश्मीरला कोणतंही सार्वभौमत्व नाही किंवा त्याला अंतर्गत सार्वभौमत्व नाही.
