Aaditya Thackeray in Domariyaganj : 'भाजपने लोकांना फक्त घाबरवले'
डुमरियागंज - सर्व आश्वासने आणि स्वप्ने फक्त स्वप्ने राहिली. भाजपने लोकांना फक्त घाबरवले. 'ये खतरे में है, वो खतरे में है' असेच भाजप म्हणत आहे. पण कोणालाही धोका पोहोचू शकत नाही, ही रामाची भूमी आहे, असे मत शिवसेने नेते आणि पर्यावरणमंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे यांनी ( Aaditya Thackeray in Domariyaganj ) व्यक्त केले. ते उत्तर प्रदेशमधील डुमरियागंज येथे बोलत होते.
The central government is hatching political plots during the elections and all the parties of MVA are together and are committed to serving the people: Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray in Domariyaganj on Nawab Malik arrest and UP polls pic.twitter.com/Xias3gY4kn— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022
सविस्तर वृत्त थोड्याच वेळात...