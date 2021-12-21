OBC Reservation Case : ओबीसींच्या राजकीय आरक्षणाला परवानगीसाठी सर्वोच्च न्यायालयात पुनर्विचार याचिकेचा केंद्राचा विचार
Updated on: 32 minutes ago
नवी दिल्ली - सुप्रीम कोर्टाने (Supreme Court) 15 डिसेंबर रोजी महाराष्ट्र आणि मध्य प्रदेश सरकारचे स्थानिक स्वराज्य संस्थांमधील OBC साठी 27% आरक्षण रद्द (Struck down 27% reservation) केले. केंद्र सरकार सर्व संबंधितांचे मत विचारात घेऊन या समस्येचे संपूर्णपणे परीक्षण करत असल्याचे सामाजिक न्याय आणि सक्षमीकरण मंत्रालयाने स्पष्ट केले.
Supreme Court on Dec 15 struck down 27% reservation for OBCs in local bodies made by Govts of Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh. Central Govt is examining the issue in its entirety taking into account the opinion of all stakeholders: Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (20.12)— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021
केंद्र सरकारने सोमवारी सांगितले की, दोन्ही राज्ये तिहेरी चाचणी निकषांचे पालन करेपर्यंत स्थानिक स्वराज्य संस्था/महानगरपालिकेमध्ये (Local Bodies) ओबीसींच्या राजकीय आरक्षणाला (OBC Reservation) परवानगी देण्यासाठी सर्वोच्च न्यायालयासमोर पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखल करण्याचा विचार करत आहे.
Central Govt on Monday said it is considering moving a review petition before Supreme Court to allow political reservation of OBCs in the local bodies/municipal corporations for the time being till the states comply with the triple test criteria set forth by it— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021
सविस्तर वृत्त थोड्याच वेळात...