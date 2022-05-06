Rahul Gandhi in Warangal : काँग्रेसचे सरकार बनताच, 2 लाख रुपये शेती कर्ज माफ केले जाईल - राहुल गांधी
Updated on: 5 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi in Warangal : काँग्रेसचे सरकार बनताच, 2 लाख रुपये शेती कर्ज माफ केले जाईल - राहुल गांधी
Updated on: 5 minutes ago
वारंगल: तेलंगणातील शेतकऱ्यांनी घाबरण्याची गरज नाही. काँग्रेसचे सरकार बनताच, 2 लाख रुपये शेती कर्ज माफ केले जाईल आणि शेतकऱ्यांच्या पीकाला योग्य भाव मिळेल. हे काँग्रेसचे सरकार स्थापनेच्या अगदी काही महिन्यांत केले जाईल अशी माहिती काँग्रेस नेते राहुल गांधी तेलंगणातील वारंगलमध्ये आयोजित रयतू संघर्ष सभेत बोलत होते.
-
Telangana's farmers need not be scared. As soon as Congress forms govt, Rs 2 lakh (farm) loans will be waived off and you (farmers) will get the right MSP. This will be done in a few month's time (of Congress forming govt): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal, Telangana pic.twitter.com/HjMfsxHLAA— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022
तेलंगणा राज्यातील शेतकऱ्यांच्या विधवा रडत आहेत, हजारो विधवा अशा आहेत ज्यांच्या पतींनी आत्महत्या केल्या त्याची जबाबदारी कोणाची? असा सवाल राहुल गांधी यांनी उपस्थित केला. तसेच निवडणुकीत काँग्रेसचे तिकीट गुणवत्तेच्या आधारावर दिले जाईल, तुम्ही कितीही ताकदवान आहात, कितीही मोठे आहात. तुम्ही गरीब, शेतकऱ्यांसोबत नसाल तर तुम्हाला काँग्रेसचे तिकीट मिळणार नाही अशी घोषनाही त्यांनी यावेळी केली.
-
Telangana | To fulfil the dream of Telangana, people gave their blood and tears & fought for it. We also stood by you. Eventually, the Congress party & Sonia Gandhi gave a new state to its people despite knowing that it'll harm us: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal pic.twitter.com/sSFRwnHsC3— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022
निवडणुकीत आम्ही टीआरएसचा पाडाव करू आणि ती काँग्रेस आणि टीआरएसमध्ये थेट लढत होईल ज्या व्यक्तीने तेलंगणाचे स्वप्न उद्ध्वस्त केले, तरुण, गरीबांचे लाखो-करोडो रुपये लुटले, त्यांना आम्ही माफ करणार नाही असेही राहुल गांधी यांनी स्पष्ट केले
-
We will topple TRS in elections and it will be a direct battle between Congress and TRS... The person who has ruined the dream of Telangana, and stolen lakhs and crores from the youth, poor, we will not forgive them: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal pic.twitter.com/7AkLpzwbEH— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022
भाजपला माहित आहे की काँग्रेस त्यांच्याशी कधीही करार करणार नाही, म्हणूनच त्यांना तेलंगणात टीआरएस सरकार हवे आहे. त्याचा पुरावा म्हणजे तेलंगणाचे मुख्यमंत्री हवे तितके पैसे खाऊ शकतात आणि केंद्रातले भाजप सरकार त्यांच्याकडे ईडी पाठवत नाही असा आरोपही राहुल गांधी यांनी केला आहे.
-
Congress ticket in polls will be given on a merit basis, regardless of how powerful you are, or how big you are. If you are not with the poor, farmers, you will not get the Congress ticket: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Warangal, Telangana pic.twitter.com/L7PvyJ9rmU— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022